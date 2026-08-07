About Esxatos

Esxatos Theological Club

At Esxatos you will find reviews of Bible translations and commentaries, Christian books on biblical studies, theology, church history, Christian ethics, apologetics, philosophy, and many related disciplines.

Why Esxatos?

Originally, the site was conceived to publish the best theological books about the end times - to demonstrate the inadequacy of dispensational views on the Second Coming of the Lord Jesus. Hence the site bears the name ESXATOS, from which the biblical science of eschatology originated.

Here you will find the best works on eschatology.

Esxatos means quality theological education

Slavic and Baltic Holy Cross Ecumenical Seminary

Esxatos has established a solid foundation for quality theological education - we have over 10,000 books, including new releases essential for quality theological education. We collaborate with students and faculty of theological institutions. We are open to cooperation.

Esxatos and Slavic and Baltic Holy Cross Ecumenical Seminary

We are partners of Slavic and Baltic Holy Cross Ecumenical Seminary.

Our collections are available to students, graduate students, and faculty of the seminary for quality Christian education.

Esxatos and Saint Sergius Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris

l'Institut de théologie orthodoxe Saint-Serge

Since 2021, we have been cooperating with Saint Sergius Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris. L'Institut de théologie orthodoxe Saint-Serge is a collective member of the Esxatos club; we have mutual assistance and cooperation.

Esxatos offers Bible translations and commentaries

On the site you can find both classical and new Bible translations, among which we can particularly note the Russian Bible Society translation of 2011, Old Testament translations by Frima Gurfinkel, the scholarly reconstruction of the Greek New Testament text - Nestle-Aland 28th edition 2012, and the New Testament translation by Bishop Cassian. Modern Russian Bible translations take into account new discoveries in biblical studies.

At the request of our readers, the site features reviews of commentaries on all biblical books, both classical - the best of which are commentaries by Church Fathers and authors of the 1st-8th centuries, J. Calvin, C. Spurgeon - and modern theologians and biblical scholars such as Karl Barth, N.T. Wright, J. Douma, in book series like "The Bible Speaks Today," "The Old Testament in the New," and Dallas Theological Seminary commentaries. Many commentaries reflect the latest achievements in biblical studies.

Esxatos is biblical studies

Biblical studies is our priority. In Russia before the October Revolution, there was a strong school of biblical studies, represented by the works of A. Olesnitsky, F. Eleonsky, A. Lopukhin, N. Glubokovsky, P. Yungerov, and many other Bible researchers. During the years of atheist rule, there could be no talk of developing biblical studies as a science. At the same time, in the West during the 20th century, biblical studies developed rapidly, facilitated by the Qumran discoveries. Some works on the Dead Sea Scrolls were also published in the USSR.

The main works on New and Old Testament biblical studies are written by scholars from America and Europe, some of which have been published by BBE, Eksmo, and Colloquium. We try not to miss new Christian books with works by biblical scholars in Russian; we also have reviews of some books in foreign languages. Textual criticism of the Old and New Testaments, isagogics, hermeneutics, and exegesis are presented in the works of the best foreign and domestic biblical scholars. Books and Bible Quote modules on biblical studies will continue to be featured on Esxatos.

Bible translations, Bible commentaries, biblical studies, theology, church history, and other Christian books - look for them on Esxatos in the Books section. The relationship between theology and science, modern theology, books on church history, Christian ethics, and family relationship psychology can also be found on Esxatos.

Esxatos is also comprehensive education, culture, and collecting

Esxatos is not only about biblical studies, theology, and philosophy. Our site features many fascinating texts for comprehensive education, from fairly broad topics (such as psychology and culture) to narrow ones (such as numismatics). You will be surprised to learn that the world offers quite an extensive assortment of coins dedicated to theology and religious studies, history and mythology, local history and culture. Only by examining a topic comprehensively can one understand how deeply it penetrates all spheres of our lives.

Esxatos Theological Club

We do not only advertise books; a Club has been created on the site whose members can exchange new books and create modules for the Bible Quote program.

Access to the club is free; anyone who shares the Club Rules and agrees to support the club financially can join. Club members contribute to the educational activities of the Club through their donations.

Esxatos is Bible Quote - BibleQuote

On the site you can find the latest versions of the popular Bible Quote program and current modules for the program.

Bible Quote modules include Bible translations, Bible commentaries, biblical studies, theology, church history, and other Christian books.