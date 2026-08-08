Due to copyright, there are no files for free download - club members receive restricted access files for personal review,
non-members can obtain files through the targeted program
Eskhatos Theological Club Rules
1 GENERAL PROVISIONS
1.1 The theological club "Eskhatos" is organized as an educational non-commercial association, exists on the Internet, is not a legal entity, and operates on the basis of these rules.
1.2 Any website user who shares its Policy and agrees to act in accordance with these rules can become a club member.
1.3 To join the Club, you must submit an application to the club administration, replace the standard avatar with your portrait or symbolic image.
2 MAIN GOALS
2.1 Joint acquisition of information products through crowdfunding for preliminary review.
2.2 Unbiased reviews and ratings of authors and their works.
2.3 Increasing personal competence of club members.
3 CLUB FEES
Fees for CLUB status:
Europe, USA, Israel - 120 USD
Baltic countries - 90 USD
Russia: 4200 rubles / 55 USD via PayPal
Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova - 55 USD
Ukraine - 1400 hryvnias
Fee validity period - 1 year.
4 RULES FOR USING MATERIALS
PROHIBITED: publishing club materials on the Internet, sharing links with third parties.
PERMITTED: personal use within family or small circle of friends.
Violators will be stripped of their status without restoration; fees are non-refundable.