Due to copyright, there are no files for free download - club members receive restricted access files for personal review,

non-members can obtain files through the targeted program

Eskhatos Theological Club Rules

1 GENERAL PROVISIONS

1.1 The theological club "Eskhatos" is organized as an educational non-commercial association, exists on the Internet, is not a legal entity, and operates on the basis of these rules.

1.2 Any website user who shares its Policy and agrees to act in accordance with these rules can become a club member.

1.3 To join the Club, you must submit an application to the club administration, replace the standard avatar with your portrait or symbolic image.

2 MAIN GOALS

2.1 Joint acquisition of information products through crowdfunding for preliminary review.

2.2 Unbiased reviews and ratings of authors and their works.

2.3 Increasing personal competence of club members.

3 CLUB FEES

Fees for CLUB status:

Europe, USA, Israel - 120 USD

Baltic countries - 90 USD

Russia: 4200 rubles / 55 USD via PayPal

Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova - 55 USD

Ukraine - 1400 hryvnias

Fee validity period - 1 year.

4 RULES FOR USING MATERIALS

PROHIBITED: publishing club materials on the Internet, sharing links with third parties.

PERMITTED: personal use within family or small circle of friends.

Violators will be stripped of their status without restoration; fees are non-refundable.