Frequently asked questions.

1 How to download files

The site has files with three access levels:

ALL - available to all registered and authorized users on the site

CLUB - available only to club members , how to join the club available only to club members

TARGET PROGRAMS - available to everyone for a targeted donation - how to do it

To receive files, contact only the site admin. Page authors, users and site helpers do not have the right to send club files.

2 For ordering books from the site and transferring money - see here

3 Contact the ESXATOS site admin

Send a private message on the site - to admin esxatos - (copy the link and paste it in your browser - a private message window for the admin will open) - https://esxatos.com/messages/new/1?destination=user/1

my personal Telegram account - @pinskach