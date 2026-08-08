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Site FAQ

Frequently asked questions.
 

1 How to download files

The site has files with three access levels:
  • ALL - available to all registered and authorized users on the site
  • CLUB - available only to club members, how to join the club
  • TARGET PROGRAMS - available to everyone for a targeted donation - how to do it
To receive files, contact only the site admin. Page authors, users and site helpers do not have the right to send club files.

2 For ordering books from the site and transferring money - see here

3 Contact the ESXATOS site admin

Send a private message on the site - to admin esxatos - (copy the link and paste it in your browser - a private message window for the admin will open) - https://esxatos.com/messages/new/1?destination=user/1

Esxatos

 

    

 

 

Email us at - [email protected]  
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my personal Telegram account - @pinskach
205 08.08.2026