Frequently asked questions.
1 How to download files
The site has files with three access levels:
- ALL - available to all registered and authorized users on the site
- CLUB - available only to club members, how to join the club
- TARGET PROGRAMS - available to everyone for a targeted donation - how to do it
To receive files, contact only the site admin. Page authors, users and site helpers do not have the right to send club files.
2 For ordering books from the site and transferring money - see here
3 Contact the ESXATOS site admin
Send a private message on the site - to admin esxatos - (copy the link and paste it in your browser - a private message window for the admin will open) - https://esxatos.com/messages/new/1?destination=user/1
Email us at - [email protected]
my personal Telegram account - @pinskach