Club Membership Application

pay the membership fee - a donation for acquiring new books - to obtain club membership status.

after receiving a response to your application pay the membership fee - a donation for acquiring new books - to obtain club membership status.

after receiving a response to your application pay the membership fee - a donation for acquiring new books - to obtain club membership status.

send an application to the admin using the form below

send an application to the admin using the form below

replace your default avatar on the site with your portrait or symbolic image

replace your default avatar on the site with your portrait or symbolic image

To become a club member and get full access to club resources, you need to:

Payment methods:

Or you can transfer from a bank card of any country using the form in this message - see below

Or you can transfer from a bank card of any country using the form in this message - see below

(best method for the club!)

(best method for the club!)

Transfer from Sberbank card

https://yoomoney.ru/doc.xml?id=523854

Sberbank RF

If you have a Sberbank card, you can top up your YuMoney account through Sberbank Online — instantly and without commission.

How to top up your account:

Log in to Sberbank Online (enter your user ID and password). In the "Quick Payment" panel, select "YuMoney". Select the card you want to use for the top-up. Enter your YuMoney account number and the amount, then click "Continue". Confirm the transaction with a one-time password.

Step-by-step guide with screenshots

YuMoney account number: 410012357907345