Club Membership Application

To become a club member and get full access to club resources, you need to:
- replace your default avatar on the site with your portrait or symbolic image
- send an application to the admin using the form below
- after receiving a response to your application pay the membership fee - a donation for acquiring new books - to obtain club membership status.
Payment methods:
- From a bank card to YuMoney wallet 410012357907345 via mobile banking - From Sberbank card/account - instant and commission-free (best method for the club!)
- Or you can transfer from a bank card of any country using the form in this message - see below
- To a bank card in Belarus (request card number via private message) through online services of your banks
- Additionally - for Ukraine - to a bank card in Belarus or PrivatBank card (request via PM)
- PayPal - (request via private message)
Transfer from Sberbank card
https://yoomoney.ru/doc.xml?id=523854
Sberbank RF
If you have a Sberbank card, you can top up your YuMoney account through Sberbank Online — instantly and without commission.
How to top up your account:
- Log in to Sberbank Online (enter your user ID and password).
- In the "Quick Payment" panel, select "YuMoney".
- Select the card you want to use for the top-up.
- Enter your YuMoney account number and the amount, then click "Continue".
- Confirm the transaction with a one-time password.
Step-by-step guide with screenshots
YuMoney account number: 410012357907345
If you agree to send the membership fee/donation or participate in targeted programs while strictly following the Club Rules - Fill out the application form below and send it by clicking the send button. Upon receipt, the admin will respond via email to the address you provided in the application or via a private message on the site.
Note:
Sometimes application emails from certain addresses do not arrive -
emails from mail.ru, ya.ru do not arrive - this has been confirmed 100% -
if you do not receive a response within 24 hours - send a private message to admin esxatos - here is the link to send a private message to the admin
Application for Esxatos Club Membership: