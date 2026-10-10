Privacy policy

Last updated 10 October 2026.

This page explains what data esxatos.com collects about you, why, who receives it, and what you can do about it. Send any questions to pochta.esxatos@gmail.com.

What we collect

When you register and in your profile: nickname, first and last name, email, country, time zone, interface language, and an avatar if you upload one. Your password is stored only as a hash, so we cannot read it.

If you sign in with Google: your Google account ID, email, and first and last name. We never see your Google password.

If you link Telegram: your Telegram ID and username.

When you use the site while signed in:

sign-in log: IP address, browser, time;

pages you open: page address, IP address, browser, the page you came from;

books and articles you view, your search queries;

file downloads: book, file, IP address, time;

favourites, ratings, comments, messages.

Club membership application: whatever you enter in the application.

Contact form: your name, email, subject and message. If you agree, also the page address, IP address and browser.

While you are not signed in, the site itself records nothing about you, except your IP address when you rate a book. Google Analytics works separately from this (see below).

Personal copies of files

Club members receive book files as personal copies. Each copy carries an invisible code that lets us tell which account downloaded it. Your name and email are not written into the file: it holds only the code, and the link between the code and the account is kept in our database. This protects the translations from illegal distribution.

Why we collect it

So you can sign in, use the club and download files.

To send email: address confirmation, password reset, notifications. You can turn notifications off in your profile.

To protect accounts and the library: to spot suspicious sign-ins, abuse and file leaks.

To understand how people use the site and improve it.

We do not sell your data or use it for advertising.

Cookies and third-party services

The site sets a session cookie, a "Remember me" cookie and a technical cookie for downloads. Your browser also stores the colour theme you chose.

These third-party services receive data about you:

Google Analytics — visit statistics. Google sets its own cookies.

— visit statistics. Google sets its own cookies. Google Fonts — fonts.

— fonts. Cloudflare — protection and delivery of the site.

— protection and delivery of the site. Gmail — sending email.

— sending email. Telegram — the site's bot and contact form.

— the site's bot and contact form. Google — signing in with a Google account.

— signing in with a Google account. File storage services (Google Drive and others) — some library files are kept there. When you download such a file you go to that service, and its own rules apply.

Search on the site runs on our own server.

How long we keep data

Search queries are kept for 90 days. Everything else is kept for as long as your account exists.

When you delete your account, we delete your profile, sign-in and viewing logs, favourites, club membership and points. Comments, ratings and club applications stay without a link to the account. The log of downloads and personal copies also stays, with the email and IP address, so that the source of a leaked file can be traced.

Your rights

You can change your profile data, turn off email notifications, unlink Google or delete your account at any time. To get a copy of your data, or to delete something you cannot delete yourself, write to pochta.esxatos@gmail.com.

Changes

We will announce significant changes on the site. The current version is always on this page.