How to Add a Publication

On Eskhatos you can independently add books, BibleQuote modules, software, and audio materials.
1. Creating a Publication
- Go to "My Books" section in your dashboard.
- Click "Add Book" button.
- Publication will be saved as draft until reviewed by administrator.
2. Filling in Fields
- Author — last name and first name.
- Book Title — exact title without subtitles.
- Type — Book, BQ Module, Software, or Audio.
- Series — select from list if applicable.
3. Description
Include: text excerpt (1500-2000 characters), publication data, and table of contents.
4. Cover Image
Upload image (JPG, PNG, up to 2 MB). Recommended size: 400-600 pixels.
5. Categories
Select one or more categories in the corresponding tab.
6. Sending the File
After saving, send the file to administrator via private messages.
Formats
PDF, EPUB, DJVU, FB2, DOC, DOCX, RTF, TXT, MP3.
Moderation
All publications are reviewed by administrator. This may take from a few hours to a few days.