How to Add a Publication

On Eskhatos you can independently add books, BibleQuote modules, software, and audio materials.

1. Creating a Publication

Go to "My Books" section in your dashboard.

Click "Add Book" button.

Publication will be saved as draft until reviewed by administrator.

2. Filling in Fields

Author — last name and first name.

— last name and first name. Book Title — exact title without subtitles.

— exact title without subtitles. Type — Book, BQ Module, Software, or Audio.

— Book, BQ Module, Software, or Audio. Series — select from list if applicable.

3. Description

Include: text excerpt (1500-2000 characters), publication data, and table of contents.

4. Cover Image

Upload image (JPG, PNG, up to 2 MB). Recommended size: 400-600 pixels.

5. Categories

Select one or more categories in the corresponding tab.

6. Sending the File

After saving, send the file to administrator via private messages.

Formats

PDF, EPUB, DJVU, FB2, DOC, DOCX, RTF, TXT, MP3.

Moderation

All publications are reviewed by administrator. This may take from a few hours to a few days.