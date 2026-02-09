Camden - The Cambridge Companion to Literature and Psychoanalysis

The Cambridge Companion to Literature and Psychoanalysis

Edited by VERA J. CAMDEN, 2021

- Chronology. Vera J. Camden, Valentino L. Zullo

- Introduction - Reading to Recover: Literature and Psychoanalysis. Vera J. Camden

Part I - In History

- 1 - Varieties of Psychoanalytic Experience. Madelon Sprengnether

- 2 – Recognitions: Shakespeare, Freud, and the Story of Psychoanalysis. Catherine Bates

- 3 - Rivalry and the Favorite Child in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Persuasion. Margaret Ann Fitzpatrick Hanly

- 4 - Encountering Invisible Presence: Virginia Woolf and Julia Duckworth Stephen. Katherine Dalsimer

- 5 - Dislocating the Reader: Slave Motherhood and The Disrupted Temporality of Trauma in Toni Morrison’s Beloved. Jean Wyatt

Part II - In Society

- 6 - Remembering Violence and Possibilities of Mourning: Psychoanalysis, Partition Literature, and the Writings of Sa’adat Hasan Manto. Zehra Mehdi

- 7 - Latin American Violence Novels: Pain and the Gaze of Narrative. Beatriz L. Botero

- 8 - A Man and His Things: Bruce Chatwin’s Utz. Adele Tutter

- 9 - The Uses of Literature and Psychoanalysis in Contemporary Reading Groups. Josie Billington

Part III - In Sight

- 10 - Frames of Mind: Comics and Psychoanalysis in the Visual Field. Emmy Waldman

- 11 - Psychoanalysis and Children’s Literature: Spotlighting the Dialogue. Ellen Handler Spitz

- 12 - Reflections on Psychoanalysis and Class: Andrea Arnold and Donald Winnicott. Vicky Lebeau

Part IV - In Theory

- 13 - Why Literature? Why Psychoanalysis? Jeremy Tambling

- 14 - Beyond the Fragmented Subject. Lisa Ruddick

- 15 - Queering Melancholia: Bad Feelings in Giovanni’s Room. Mari Ruti

- 16 - Animal Figures. Carla Freccero