Camden - The Cambridge Companion to Literature and Psychoanalysis
The Cambridge Companion to Literature and Psychoanalysis
Edited by VERA J. CAMDEN, 2021
- Chronology. Vera J. Camden, Valentino L. Zullo
- Introduction - Reading to Recover: Literature and Psychoanalysis. Vera J. Camden
Part I - In History
- 1 - Varieties of Psychoanalytic Experience. Madelon Sprengnether
- 2 – Recognitions: Shakespeare, Freud, and the Story of Psychoanalysis. Catherine Bates
- 3 - Rivalry and the Favorite Child in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Persuasion. Margaret Ann Fitzpatrick Hanly
- 4 - Encountering Invisible Presence: Virginia Woolf and Julia Duckworth Stephen. Katherine Dalsimer
- 5 - Dislocating the Reader: Slave Motherhood and The Disrupted Temporality of Trauma in Toni Morrison’s Beloved. Jean Wyatt
Part II - In Society
- 6 - Remembering Violence and Possibilities of Mourning: Psychoanalysis, Partition Literature, and the Writings of Sa’adat Hasan Manto. Zehra Mehdi
- 7 - Latin American Violence Novels: Pain and the Gaze of Narrative. Beatriz L. Botero
- 8 - A Man and His Things: Bruce Chatwin’s Utz. Adele Tutter
- 9 - The Uses of Literature and Psychoanalysis in Contemporary Reading Groups. Josie Billington
Part III - In Sight
- 10 - Frames of Mind: Comics and Psychoanalysis in the Visual Field. Emmy Waldman
- 11 - Psychoanalysis and Children’s Literature: Spotlighting the Dialogue. Ellen Handler Spitz
- 12 - Reflections on Psychoanalysis and Class: Andrea Arnold and Donald Winnicott. Vicky Lebeau
Part IV - In Theory
- 13 - Why Literature? Why Psychoanalysis? Jeremy Tambling
- 14 - Beyond the Fragmented Subject. Lisa Ruddick
- 15 - Queering Melancholia: Bad Feelings in Giovanni’s Room. Mari Ruti
- 16 - Animal Figures. Carla Freccero
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