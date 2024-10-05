Bent - Historical Dictionary of Ecumenical Christianity - модуль BibleQuote

Ans Joachim van der Bent - Historical Dictionary of Ecumenical Christianity

Metuchen, N.J., & London: The Scarecrow Press, Inc., 1994. – 626 p.

ISBN 0-8108-2853-7 (alk. paper)

One of the most extraordinary movements of this century is the movement for unity within the Christian Church. Not even imagined, and hardly imaginable until after the Second World War, it has flowed strongly and constantly over the years, bringing the various churches closer together, sometimes even uniting them, and affecting the lives of hundreds of millions of people. While certainly of greatest interest to church leaders, it has also been of considerable interest to the laity and has been supported directly or indirectly by countless concerned laypersons. Moreover, while dealing primarily with “church” matters, such as ecclesiology and theology, it has also been amazingly active in other fields, most notably service, health, refugee work, and international affairs (economic development, racism and apartheid, ecology, peace, and justice).

The Christian Church has occasionally been accused by outsiders of being parochial. Often enough, Christian leaders have themselves lamented a lack of interest in the outside world. Yet, as just noted, the ecumenical movement has taken up any number of issues that affect not only Christians but all men and women. Indeed, to be perfectly fair, the outside world has often been more “parochial” by ignoring these substantial efforts. Outsiders do not know much, and certainly not enough, about the ecumenical movement. That was partly because they lacked a handy primer such as this Historical Dictionary of Ecumenical Christianity. It fills the gap by providing short and readable entries on significant persons, events, institutions, and activities. It also includes a helpful chronology and comprehensive bibliography.

This book could only have been written by an insider. In this case, it is the work of an exceptional insider who was not only an observer but a participant as well. Having studied theology and librarianship, Ans Joachim van der Bent was most prominent as director of the library and archives of the World Council of Churches in Geneva from 1963–1989. From 1985–1989 he also served as its ecumenical research officer because of his vast ecumenical memory. During this time, he wrote and lectured about the ecumenical movement, producing numerous books, reference works and survey articles. Only such experience could have culminated in a historical dictionary of this scope and depth.

* * *

FEDERAL COUNCIL OF THE CHURCHES OF CHRIST IN AMERICA

This council was of special importance in ecumenical history as being a pioneer among national councils. It made experiments and sometimes mistakes; it led to the formation of other councils and passed on the results of its experience to them; it finally initiated the greatest experiment yet made in cooperation between churches. The Council’s main objects, as set forth when it was founded in 1908, were: “a) to express the fellowship and Catholic unity of the Christian Church; b) to bring the Christian body of America into united service. for Christ and the world”. It had “no authority to draw up a common creed (q.v.) or form of government or worship (q.v.) or in any way to limit the full authority of the Christian bodies adhering to it”. As to its basis, the Constitution contained the clear requirement that the member denominations were to be those that recognize Jesus Christ as “Divine Lord and Savior”.

The Council was an almost new departure in ecumenical history, an organization constituted by the definitely ecclesiastical action of the churches through their highest authorities. By 1910, 31 denominations had joined, including the great majority of American Protestants, exceptions at that time being the Southern Baptists, the Lutherans (qq.v.) and Protestant Episcopal churches. The latter came into full membership in 1940, at the same time as four Eastern Orthodox (q.v.) bodies. In spite of these additions, the number of churches within the council in 1948 was 29 in contrast to 31 in 1910, a reduction due to unions that had taken place between member churches. At the time of the merger of the Federal Council with other bodies to form the National Council of Churches (q.v.), the number of local congregations within the federated churches was 143,959, with a total membership in the neighborhood of 32 million.

The ultimate success of the Council was due in large measure to the leadership of its first general secretary, Charles S. Macfarland (q.v.). He was indefatigable in personal contacts with officials of churches and of nations and in service to the worldwide ecumenical movement. His audacity, aggressiveness, tenacity and willingness to take risks went far toward making the Council what it became. See also NATIONAL COUNCIL OF THE CHURCHES OF CHRIST IN THE USA.