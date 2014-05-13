Ветхий Завет - Подстрочник - модуль BibleQuote

Модуль Цитата из Библии BibleQuote с подстрочником Ветхого Завета на иврит-английском с номерами Стронга.

Ветхий Завет - Подстрочник - с номерами Стронга

Interlinear Hebrew-English OT with Strong's codes

Полный подстрочник Ветхого Завета с номерами Стронга

Это иврит-английский подстрочник Ветхого Завета.

Бытие 1



1 ​בראשׁית 7225In the beginning ברא 1254created אלהים 430God את 853 השׁמים 8064the heaven ואת 853 הארץ׃ 776and the earth.

2 ​והארץ 776And the earth היתה 1961was תהו 8414without form, ובהו 922and void; וחשׁך 2822and darkness על 5921upon פני 6440the face תהום 8415of the deep. ורוח 7307And the Spirit אלהים 430of God מרחפת 7363moved על 5921upon פני 6440the face המים׃ 4325of the waters.

3 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God יהי 1961Let there be אור 216light: ויהי 1961and there was אור׃ 216light.

4 ​וירא 7200saw אלהים 430And God את 853 האור 216the light, כי 3588that טוב 2896good: ויבדל 914divided אלהים 430and God בין 996divided האור 216the light ובין 996from החשׁך׃ 2822the darkness.

5 ​ויקרא 7121called אלהים 430And God לאור 216the light יום 3117Day, ולחשׁך 2822and the darkness קרא 7121he called לילה 3915Night. ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. אחד׃ 259the first

6 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God יהי 1961Let there be רקיע 7549a firmament בתוך 8432in the midst המים 4325of the waters, ויהי 1961and let מבדיל 914it divide בין 996it divide מים 4325the waters למים׃ 4325from the waters.

7 ​ויעשׂ 6213made אלהים 430And God את 853 הרקיע 7549the firmament, ויבדל 914and divided בין 996and divided המים 4325the waters אשׁר 834which מתחת 8478under לרקיע 7549the firmament ובין 996from המים 4325the waters אשׁר 834which מעל 5921above לרקיע 7549the firmament: ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

8 ​ויקרא 7121called אלהים 430And God לרקיע 7549the firmament שׁמים 8064Heaven. ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. שׁני׃ 8145the second

9 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God יקוו 6960be gathered together המים 4325Let the waters מתחת 8478under השׁמים 8064the heaven אל 413unto מקום 4725place, אחד 259one ותראה 7200appear: היבשׁה 3004and let the dry ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

10 ​ויקרא 7121called אלהים 430And God ליבשׁה 3004the dry ארץ 776Earth; ולמקוה 4723and the gathering together המים 4325of the waters קרא 7121called ימים 3220he Seas: וירא 7200saw אלהים 430and God כי 3588that טוב׃ 2896good.

11 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God תדשׁא 1876bring forth הארץ 776Let the earth דשׁא 1877grass, עשׂב 6212the herb מזריע 2232yielding זרע 2233seed, עץ 6086tree פרי 6529the fruit עשׂה 6213yielding פרי 6529fruit למינו 4327after his kind, אשׁר 834whose זרעו 2233seed בו על 5921in itself, upon הארץ 776the earth: ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

12 ​ותוצא 3318brought forth הארץ 776And the earth דשׁא 1877grass, עשׂב 6212herb מזריע 2232yielding זרע 2233seed למינהו 4327after his kind, ועץ 6086and the tree עשׂה 6213yielding פרי 6529fruit, אשׁר 834whose זרעו 2233seed בו למינהו 4327in itself, after his kind: וירא 7200saw אלהים 430and God כי 3588that טוב׃ 2896good.

13 ​ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. שׁלישׁי׃ 7992the third

14 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God יהי 1961Let there be מארת 3974lights ברקיע 7549in the firmament השׁמים 8064of the heaven להבדיל 914to divide בין 996to divide היום 3117the day ובין 996from הלילה 3915the night; והיו 1961and let them be לאתת 226for signs, ולמועדים 4150and for seasons, ולימים 3117and for days, ושׁנים׃ 8141and years:

15 ​והיו 1961And let them be למאורת 2974 ברקיע 7549in the firmament השׁמים 8064of the heaven להאיר 215to give light על 5921upon הארץ 776the earth: ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

16 ​ויעשׂ 6213made אלהים 430And God את 853 שׁני 8147two המארת 3974lights; הגדלים 1419great את 853 המאור 3974light הגדל 1419the greater לממשׁלת 4475to rule היום 3117the day, ואת 853 המאור 3974light הקטן 6996and the lesser לממשׁלת 4475to rule הלילה 3915the night: ואת 853 הכוכבים׃ 3556the stars

17 ​ויתן 5414set אתם 853 אלהים 430And God ברקיע 7549them in the firmament השׁמים 8064of the heaven להאיר 215to give light על 5921upon הארץ׃ 776the earth,

18 ​ולמשׁל 4910And to rule ביום 3117over the day ובלילה 3915and over the night, ולהבדיל 914and to divide בין 996and to divide האור 216the light ובין 996from החשׁך 2822the darkness: וירא 7200saw אלהים 430and God כי 3588that טוב׃ 2896good.

19 ​ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. רביעי׃ 7243the fourth

20 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God ישׁרצו 8317bring forth abundantly המים 4325Let the waters שׁרץ 8318the moving creature נפשׁ 5315that hath life, חיה 2416that hath life, ועוף 5775and fowl יעופף 5774may fly על 5921above הארץ 776the earth על 5921in פני 6440the open רקיע 7549firmament השׁמים׃ 8064of heaven.

21 ​ויברא 1254created אלהים 430And God את 853 התנינם 8577whales, הגדלים 1419great ואת 853 כל 3605and every נפשׁ 5315creature החיה 2416living הרמשׂת 7430that moveth, אשׁר 834which שׁרצו 8317brought forth abundantly, המים 4325the waters למינהם 4327after their kind, ואת 853 כל 3605and every עוף 5775fowl כנף 3671winged למינהו 4327after his kind: וירא 7200saw אלהים 430and God כי 3588that טוב׃ 2896good.

22 ​ויברך 1288blessed אתם 853 אלהים 430And God לאמר 559them, saying, פרו 6509Be fruitful, ורבו 7235and multiply, ומלאו 4390and fill את 853 המים 4325the waters בימים 3220in the seas, והעוף 5775and let fowl ירב 7235multiply בארץ׃ 776in the earth.

23 ​ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. חמישׁי׃ 2549the fifth

24 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God תוצא 3318bring forth הארץ 776Let the earth נפשׁ 5315creature חיה 2416the living למינה 4327after his kind, בהמה 929cattle, ורמשׂ 7431and creeping thing, וחיתו 2416and beast ארץ 776of the earth למינה 4327after his kind: ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

25 ​ויעשׂ 6213made אלהים 430And God את 853 חית 2416the beast הארץ 776of the earth למינה 4327after his kind, ואת 853 הבהמה 929and cattle למינה 4327after their kind, ואת 853 כל 3605and every thing רמשׂ 7431that creepeth האדמה 127upon the earth למינהו 4327after his kind: וירא 7200saw אלהים 430and God כי 3588that טוב׃ 2896good.

26 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God נעשׂה 6213Let us make אדם 120man בצלמנו 6754in our image, כדמותנו 1823after our likeness: וירדו 7287and let them have dominion בדגת 1710over the fish הים 3220of the sea, ובעוף 5775and over the fowl השׁמים 8064of the air, ובבהמה 929and over the cattle, ובכל 3605and over all הארץ 776the earth, ובכל 3605and over every הרמשׂ 7431creeping thing הרמשׂ 7430that creepeth על 5921upon הארץ׃ 776the earth.

27 ​ויברא 1254created אלהים 430So God את 853 האדם 120man בצלמו 6754in his image, בצלם 6754in the image אלהים 430of God ברא 1254created אתו 853 זכר 2145he him; male ונקבה 5347and female ברא 1254created אתם׃ 853

28 ​ויברך 1288blessed אתם 853 אלהים 430And God ויאמר 559said להם אלהים 430them, and God פרו 6509unto them, Be fruitful, ורבו 7235and multiply, ומלאו 4390and replenish את 853 הארץ 776the earth, וכבשׁה 3533and subdue ורדו 7287it: and have dominion בדגת 1710over the fish הים 3220of the sea, ובעוף 5775and over the fowl השׁמים 8064of the air, ובכל 3605and over every חיה 2416living thing הרמשׂת 7430that moveth על 5921upon הארץ׃ 776the earth.

29 ​ויאמר 559said, אלהים 430And God הנה 2009Behold, נתתי 5414I have given לכם את 853 כל 3605you every עשׂב 6212herb זרע 2232bearing זרע 2233seed, אשׁר 834which על 5921upon פני 6440the face כל 3605of all הארץ 776the earth, ואת 853 כל 3605and every העץ 6086tree, אשׁר 834in the which בו פרי 6529the fruit עץ 6086of a tree זרע 2232yielding זרע 2233seed; לכם יהיה 1961to you it shall be לאכלה׃ 402for meat.

30 ​ולכל 3605And to every חית 2416beast הארץ 776of the earth, ולכל 3605and to every עוף 5775fowl השׁמים 8064of the air, ולכל 3605and to every thing רומשׂ 7430that creepeth על 5921upon הארץ 776the earth, אשׁר 834wherein בו נפשׁ 5315life, חיה 2416life, את 853 כל 3605every ירק 3418green עשׂב 6212herb לאכלה 402for meat: ויהי 1961and it was כן׃ 3651so.

31 ​וירא 7200saw אלהים 430And God את 853 כל 3605every thing אשׁר 834that עשׂה 6213he had made, והנה 2009and, behold, טוב 2896good. מאד 3966very ויהי 1961were ערב 6153And the evening ויהי 1961 בקר 1242and the morning יום 3117day. השׁשׁי׃ 8345the sixth