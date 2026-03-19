Borg - Jesus in contemporary scholarship

The historical Jesus is "in the news," both in the scholarly world and in the much broader world of the public. The last fifteen years have seen a revitalization of the academic discipline of Jesus scholarship, especially in North America.

A third quest of the historical Jesus is underway, replacing the old quest of the nineteenth century and the short-lived "new quest" of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Borg, Marcus J.- Jesus in contemporary scholarship

Marcus J. Borg. p. cm.

Includes bibliographical references and index.

TRINITY PRESS INTERNATIONAL VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA

ISBN 1-56338-094-3

1994 Marcus J. Borg

Borg, Marcus J.- Jesus in contemporary scholarship - Contents

1. Jesus Christ—Historicity—Study and teaching.

2. Jesus Christ—History of doctrines—20th century