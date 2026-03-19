Search

Sections

Home Books BQ Modules Software Articles

Information

About Partners Club Rules FAQ Order/Payment Litviny
Language
Theme

Borg - Jesus in contemporary scholarship

Borg, Marcus J. - Jesus in contemporary scholarship
Add to Favorites
Category ESXATOS BOOKS, FOREIGN, Theology, Philosophy, History, **Jewish History

The historical Jesus is "in the news," both in the scholarly world and in the much broader world of the public. The last fifteen years have seen a revitalization of the academic discipline of Jesus scholarship, especially in North America.

A third quest of the historical Jesus is underway, replacing the old quest of the nineteenth century and the short-lived "new quest" of the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Borg, Marcus J.- Jesus in contemporary scholarship

Marcus J. Borg. p. cm.

Includes bibliographical references and index.

TRINITY PRESS INTERNATIONAL VALLEY FORGE, PENNSYLVANIA

ISBN 1-56338-094-3

1994 Marcus J. Borg

Borg, Marcus J.- Jesus in contemporary scholarship - Contents

1. Jesus Christ—Historicity—Study and teaching.

2. Jesus Christ—History of doctrines—20th century

Views 58
Rating
Added 19.03.2026
Author brat lexmak
Rate this publication:
/5 (0)

Comments

No comments yet. Be the first!

Related Books

All Books