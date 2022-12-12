Critical study of Judaism, by which is meant the form which the religion of Israel assumed in and after the Babylonian exile, is of comparatively recent origin. It began seriously among Jews about the middle of the last century. It has been continued by a number of great Jewish scholars, and sustained by the growing self-awareness and self-expression of the Jewish people. For over 80 years Gentile studies have established the rootage of the Christian religion in Jewish Apocalyptic, and first-century Judaism as the matrix of Christianity. In short, Judaism has now become a shared object of historico-critical research by Jews and Gentiles, in Europe, in Israel, and on the American continent. Historical works dealing with its formative period from the Babylonian exile to the codification of the Mishnah have appeared in many languages. Why, then, should another series of volumes be devoted to this period now?

We begin by observing that most of the historical work – certainly in English - was done by Jewish and Gentile scholars working individually and independently. Great as has been their achievement, historians of Judaism have not always been able to escape the constraints, limitations and even distortions of their respective religious and social traditions. No historical writing can achieve full impartiality, of course: partiality, indeed, may have its own valuable insight. But as the study of Judaism is peculiarly open to emotive interests and unconscious influences which make it highly susceptible to hurtful misinterpretation, no effort to get rid of the blinkers of tradition and prejudice may be deemed superfluous.

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 1 – Introduction – The Persian Period

Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007. – 472 pp.

ISBN 978-0-521-21880-1 hardback

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 1 – Contents

Preface page

List of abbreviations

Frontispiece

INTRODUCTION 1. The geography of Palestine and the Levant in relation to its history by DENIS BALY, Department of Religion, Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio 2. Numismatics by URIEL RAPPAPORT, Department of Jewish History, University of Haifa 3. Calendars and chronology by ELIAS J. BICKERMAN , Department of History, Columbia University, New York

THE PERSIAN PERIOD 4. The Persian empire and the political and social history of Palestine in the Persian period by EPHRAIM STERN, Institute of Archeology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem 5. The archeology of Persian Palestine by EPHRAIM STERN 6. Hebrew and Aramaic in the Persian period by JOSEPH NAVEH, Institute of Archeology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and JONAS C. GREENFIELD , Department of Semitic Languages, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem 7. The Jewish community in Palestine in the Persian period by PETER ACKROYD , King's College, University of London 8. Prophecy and Psalms in the Persian period by GUNTHER WANKE , Seminar fьr Geschichte und Exegese des Alten Testaments, Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg 9. Wisdom literature in the Persian period by HARTMUT GESE , University of Tubingen 10. Jewish religious life in the Persian period by MORTON SMITH, Department of History, Columbia University, New York 11. Persian religion in the Achemenid age by MARY BOYCE , Department of the Near and Middle East, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London 12. Iranian influence on Judaism: first century B.C.E. to second century C.E. by SHAUL SHAKED , Faculty of the Humanities, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem 13. The Diaspora

Bibliographies

Index

Chronological table

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 2 – The Hellenistic Age

Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007. – 746 pp.

ISBN 978-0-521-21929-7 hardback

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 2 – Contents

Preface

List of abbreviations

Map of the Hellenistic Empire 1. The archeology of Hellenistic Palestine by MARIE-CHRISTINE HALPERN-ZYLBERSTEIN, Le Louvre, Paris 2. The political and social history of Palestine from Alexander to Antiochus III (333-187 B.C.E.) by MARTIN HENGEL, Institutum Judaicum, Eberhard-Karls-Universitat, Tubingen 3. Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek in the Hellenistic age by JAMES BARR, University of Oxford 4. The Diaspora in the Hellenistic age by HARALD HEGERMANN, Institut fur Neutestamentliche Theologie, Universitat Miinchen 5. The interpenetration of Judaism and Hellenism in the pre-Maccabean period by MARTIN HENGEL 6. The men of the Great Synagogue {circa 400—170 B.C.E.) by Louis FINKELSTEIN, The Jewish Theological Seminary of America 7. The Pharisaic leadership after the Great Synagogue (170 B.C.E.—135 C.E.) by Louis FINKELSTEIN 8. Antiochus IV by OTTO MORKHOLMI, Nationalmuseet, Copenhagen 9. The Hasmonean revolt and the Hasmonean dynasty by JONATHAN A. GOLDSTEIN, Department of History, Univeristy of Iowa 10. Jewish literature in Hebrew and Aramaic in the Greek era by MATHIAS DELCOR, Ecole pratique des Hautes Etudes, Sorbonne 11. Jewish—Greek literature of the Greek period by NIKOLAUS WALTER, Katechetisches Oberseminar, Naumburg/Saale 12. The apocrypha and pseudepigrapha of the Hellenistic period by MATHIAS DELCOR 13. The book of Daniel by H. L. GINSBERG, The Jewish Theological Seminary of America, New York 14. The matrix of apocalyptic by PAUL D. HANSON, The Divinity School, Harvard University 15. The Septuagint and its Hebrew text by HARRY M. ORLINSKY, Hebrew Union College -Jewish Institute of Religion, New York 16. The Targumim by ROGER L E DEAUT, Seminaire Francois, Rome 17. The Samaritans by JAMES D. PURVIS, Department of Religion, College of Liberal Arts, University of Boston 18. The growth of anti-Judaism or the Greek attitude towards Jews by EMILIO GABBA, Universita degli Studi, Instituto di Storia Antica, Pavia

Bibliographies

Chronological table

Index

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 3 – The Early Roman Period

Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1999. – 1270 pp.

ISBN 0 521 24377 7 hardback

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 3 – Contents

List of figures

Preface

List of abbreviations

Chronological table 1. The archaeology of Palestine 63 BCE–CE 70 by Magen Broshi, The Israel Museum, Jerusalem 2. The Herodian Temple by Dan Bahat, Bar-Ilan University 3. Recent archaeology in Palestine: achievements and future goals by Eric M. Meyers, Department of Religion, Duke University 4. The contribution of Jewish inscriptions to the study of Judaism by Margaret Williams, Department of Classical Studies, The Open University 5. The social, economic and political history of Palestine 63 BCE–CE 70 by Emilio Gabba, Dipartimento di Scienze dell’Antichità, Università degli Studi di Pavia 6. The Diaspora in the Roman period before CE 70 by E. Mary Smallwood, Professor Emerita Queen’s University of Belfast 7. The Gentiles in Judaism 125 BCE–CE 66 by Morton Smith, Formerly Professor of Ancient History, Columbia University 8. Gentiles as seen by Jews after CE 70 by Raphael Loewe, Goldsmith Professor of Hebrew Emeritus, University College London 9. The synagogue by Hanswulf Bloedhorn and Gil Hüttenmeister, Institut für Antikes Judentum, Universität Tübingen 10. The Temple and the synagogue by Shaye J. D. Cohen, Program in Judaic Studies, Brown University 11. The early liturgy of the synagogue by Stefan C. Reif, Genizah Research and Oriental Division, University Library, Cambridge 12. Women in the synagogue by William Horbury, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge 13. The Pharisees by Joachim Schaper, Institut für Alttestamentliche Theologie, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München 14. The Sadducees – their history and doctrines Günter Stemberger, Institut für Judaistik, Universität Wien 15. The Essenes by Otto Betz, Eberhard-Karls-Universität, Tübingen 16. The baptist sects by Kurt Rudolph, Philipps-Universität Marburg 17. The troublemakers by Morton Smith 18. The Samaritans and their sects by Stanley Isser, Department of Judaic Studies, University at Albany, State University of New York 19. Galilean Judaism and Judaean Judaism by Martin Goodman, The Oriental Institute, University of Oxford 20. Jesus: from the Jewish point of view by W. D. Davies, Emeritus Professor, Duke University and E. P. Sanders, Department of Religion, Duke University 21. Paul: from the Jewish point of view by W. D. Davies 22. Jewish Christianity by J. Carleton Paget, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge 23. Apocalyptic: the disclosure of heavenly knowledge by Christopher C. Rowland, Faculty of Theology, University of Oxford 24. The Qumran sectarian writings by Jonathan Campbell, Department of Theology and Religious Studies, University of Bristol 25. The Dead Sea Scrolls and pre-Tannaitic Judaism by Norman Golb, The Oriental Institute, University of Chicago 26. Prayer in the Qumran texts by Daniel K. Falk, Department of Religious Studies, University of Oregon 27. Philo of Alexandria by C. Mondésert†, formerly Professor at the Institut des Sources Chrétiennes 28. Josephus (CE 37–c. 100) by L. H. Feldman, Yeshiva University 29. The rabbi in second-century Jewish society by Shaye J. D. Cohen, Program in Judaic Studies, Brown University 30. The Hellenistic–Roman Diaspora CE 70–CE 235: the archaeological evidence by L. I. Levine, Institute of Archaeology, Department of Jewish History, Hebrew University of Jerusalem 31. The legacy of Egypt in Judaism by J. Gwyn Griffiths, Professor Emeritus of Classics and Egyptology, University of Wales, Swansea 32. Jewish elements in gnosticism and magic c. CE 70–c. CE 270 by Philip S. Alexander, Department of Religions and Theology, University of Manchester

Bibliographies

Index

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 4 – The Late Roman-Rabbinic Period

Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2006. – 1165 pp.

ISBN-13 978-0-521-77248-8 hardback

ISBN-10 0-521-77248-6 hardback

The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 4 – Contents