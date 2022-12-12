Cambridge History of Judaism – Volumes 1 - 4
Critical study of Judaism, by which is meant the form which the religion of Israel assumed in and after the Babylonian exile, is of comparatively recent origin. It began seriously among Jews about the middle of the last century. It has been continued by a number of great Jewish scholars, and sustained by the growing self-awareness and self-expression of the Jewish people. For over 80 years Gentile studies have established the rootage of the Christian religion in Jewish Apocalyptic, and first-century Judaism as the matrix of Christianity. In short, Judaism has now become a shared object of historico-critical research by Jews and Gentiles, in Europe, in Israel, and on the American continent. Historical works dealing with its formative period from the Babylonian exile to the codification of the Mishnah have appeared in many languages. Why, then, should another series of volumes be devoted to this period now?
We begin by observing that most of the historical work – certainly in English - was done by Jewish and Gentile scholars working individually and independently. Great as has been their achievement, historians of Judaism have not always been able to escape the constraints, limitations and even distortions of their respective religious and social traditions. No historical writing can achieve full impartiality, of course: partiality, indeed, may have its own valuable insight. But as the study of Judaism is peculiarly open to emotive interests and unconscious influences which make it highly susceptible to hurtful misinterpretation, no effort to get rid of the blinkers of tradition and prejudice may be deemed superfluous.
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 1 – Introduction – The Persian Period
Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007. – 472 pp.
ISBN 978-0-521-21880-1 hardback
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 1 – Contents
- Preface page
- List of abbreviations
- Frontispiece
-
INTRODUCTION
- 1. The geography of Palestine and the Levant in relation to its history by DENIS BALY, Department of Religion, Kenyon College, Gambier, Ohio
- 2. Numismatics by URIEL RAPPAPORT, Department of Jewish History, University of Haifa
- 3. Calendars and chronology by ELIAS J. BICKERMAN , Department of History, Columbia University, New York
-
THE PERSIAN PERIOD
- 4. The Persian empire and the political and social history of Palestine in the Persian period by EPHRAIM STERN, Institute of Archeology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 5. The archeology of Persian Palestine by EPHRAIM STERN
- 6. Hebrew and Aramaic in the Persian period by JOSEPH NAVEH, Institute of Archeology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and JONAS C. GREENFIELD , Department of Semitic Languages, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 7. The Jewish community in Palestine in the Persian period by PETER ACKROYD , King's College, University of London
- 8. Prophecy and Psalms in the Persian period by GUNTHER WANKE , Seminar fьr Geschichte und Exegese des Alten Testaments, Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg
- 9. Wisdom literature in the Persian period by HARTMUT GESE , University of Tubingen
- 10. Jewish religious life in the Persian period by MORTON SMITH, Department of History, Columbia University, New York
- 11. Persian religion in the Achemenid age by MARY BOYCE , Department of the Near and Middle East, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London
- 12. Iranian influence on Judaism: first century B.C.E. to second century C.E. by SHAUL SHAKED , Faculty of the Humanities, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 13. The Diaspora
- Bibliographies
- Index
- Chronological table
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 2 – The Hellenistic Age
Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2007. – 746 pp.
ISBN 978-0-521-21929-7 hardback
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 2 – Contents
- Preface
- List of abbreviations
-
Map of the Hellenistic Empire
- 1. The archeology of Hellenistic Palestine by MARIE-CHRISTINE HALPERN-ZYLBERSTEIN, Le Louvre, Paris
- 2. The political and social history of Palestine from Alexander to Antiochus III (333-187 B.C.E.) by MARTIN HENGEL, Institutum Judaicum, Eberhard-Karls-Universitat, Tubingen
- 3. Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek in the Hellenistic age by JAMES BARR, University of Oxford
- 4. The Diaspora in the Hellenistic age by HARALD HEGERMANN, Institut fur Neutestamentliche Theologie, Universitat Miinchen
- 5. The interpenetration of Judaism and Hellenism in the pre-Maccabean period by MARTIN HENGEL
- 6. The men of the Great Synagogue {circa 400—170 B.C.E.) by Louis FINKELSTEIN, The Jewish Theological Seminary of America
- 7. The Pharisaic leadership after the Great Synagogue (170 B.C.E.—135 C.E.) by Louis FINKELSTEIN
- 8. Antiochus IV by OTTO MORKHOLMI, Nationalmuseet, Copenhagen
- 9. The Hasmonean revolt and the Hasmonean dynasty by JONATHAN A. GOLDSTEIN, Department of History, Univeristy of Iowa
- 10. Jewish literature in Hebrew and Aramaic in the Greek era by MATHIAS DELCOR, Ecole pratique des Hautes Etudes, Sorbonne
- 11. Jewish—Greek literature of the Greek period by NIKOLAUS WALTER, Katechetisches Oberseminar, Naumburg/Saale
- 12. The apocrypha and pseudepigrapha of the Hellenistic period by MATHIAS DELCOR
- 13. The book of Daniel by H. L. GINSBERG, The Jewish Theological Seminary of America, New York
- 14. The matrix of apocalyptic by PAUL D. HANSON, The Divinity School, Harvard University
- 15. The Septuagint and its Hebrew text by HARRY M. ORLINSKY, Hebrew Union College -Jewish Institute of Religion, New York
- 16. The Targumim by ROGER L E DEAUT, Seminaire Francois, Rome
- 17. The Samaritans by JAMES D. PURVIS, Department of Religion, College of Liberal Arts, University of Boston
- 18. The growth of anti-Judaism or the Greek attitude towards Jews by EMILIO GABBA, Universita degli Studi, Instituto di Storia Antica, Pavia
- Bibliographies
- Chronological table
- Index
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 3 – The Early Roman Period
Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1999. – 1270 pp.
ISBN 0 521 24377 7 hardback
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 3 – Contents
- List of figures
- Preface
- List of abbreviations
-
Chronological table
- 1. The archaeology of Palestine 63 BCE–CE 70 by Magen Broshi, The Israel Museum, Jerusalem
- 2. The Herodian Temple by Dan Bahat, Bar-Ilan University
- 3. Recent archaeology in Palestine: achievements and future goals by Eric M. Meyers, Department of Religion, Duke University
- 4. The contribution of Jewish inscriptions to the study of Judaism by Margaret Williams, Department of Classical Studies, The Open University
- 5. The social, economic and political history of Palestine 63 BCE–CE 70 by Emilio Gabba, Dipartimento di Scienze dell’Antichità, Università degli Studi di Pavia
- 6. The Diaspora in the Roman period before CE 70 by E. Mary Smallwood, Professor Emerita Queen’s University of Belfast
- 7. The Gentiles in Judaism 125 BCE–CE 66 by Morton Smith, Formerly Professor of Ancient History, Columbia University
- 8. Gentiles as seen by Jews after CE 70 by Raphael Loewe, Goldsmith Professor of Hebrew Emeritus, University College London
- 9. The synagogue by Hanswulf Bloedhorn and Gil Hüttenmeister, Institut für Antikes Judentum, Universität Tübingen
- 10. The Temple and the synagogue by Shaye J. D. Cohen, Program in Judaic Studies, Brown University
- 11. The early liturgy of the synagogue by Stefan C. Reif, Genizah Research and Oriental Division, University Library, Cambridge
- 12. Women in the synagogue by William Horbury, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge
- 13. The Pharisees by Joachim Schaper, Institut für Alttestamentliche Theologie, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
- 14. The Sadducees – their history and doctrines Günter Stemberger, Institut für Judaistik, Universität Wien
- 15. The Essenes by Otto Betz, Eberhard-Karls-Universität, Tübingen
- 16. The baptist sects by Kurt Rudolph, Philipps-Universität Marburg
- 17. The troublemakers by Morton Smith
- 18. The Samaritans and their sects by Stanley Isser, Department of Judaic Studies, University at Albany, State University of New York
- 19. Galilean Judaism and Judaean Judaism by Martin Goodman, The Oriental Institute, University of Oxford
- 20. Jesus: from the Jewish point of view by W. D. Davies, Emeritus Professor, Duke University and E. P. Sanders, Department of Religion, Duke University
- 21. Paul: from the Jewish point of view by W. D. Davies
- 22. Jewish Christianity by J. Carleton Paget, Faculty of Divinity, University of Cambridge
- 23. Apocalyptic: the disclosure of heavenly knowledge by Christopher C. Rowland, Faculty of Theology, University of Oxford
- 24. The Qumran sectarian writings by Jonathan Campbell, Department of Theology and Religious Studies, University of Bristol
- 25. The Dead Sea Scrolls and pre-Tannaitic Judaism by Norman Golb, The Oriental Institute, University of Chicago
- 26. Prayer in the Qumran texts by Daniel K. Falk, Department of Religious Studies, University of Oregon
- 27. Philo of Alexandria by C. Mondésert†, formerly Professor at the Institut des Sources Chrétiennes
- 28. Josephus (CE 37–c. 100) by L. H. Feldman, Yeshiva University
- 29. The rabbi in second-century Jewish society by Shaye J. D. Cohen, Program in Judaic Studies, Brown University
- 30. The Hellenistic–Roman Diaspora CE 70–CE 235: the archaeological evidence by L. I. Levine, Institute of Archaeology, Department of Jewish History, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 31. The legacy of Egypt in Judaism by J. Gwyn Griffiths, Professor Emeritus of Classics and Egyptology, University of Wales, Swansea
- 32. Jewish elements in gnosticism and magic c. CE 70–c. CE 270 by Philip S. Alexander, Department of Religions and Theology, University of Manchester
- Bibliographies
- Index
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 4 – The Late Roman-Rabbinic Period
Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2006. – 1165 pp.
ISBN-13 978-0-521-77248-8 hardback
ISBN-10 0-521-77248-6 hardback
The Cambridge History of Judaism – Volume 4 – Contents
- List of figures
- List of general abbreviations
- List of abbreviations of rabbinic sources
-
Introduction by STEVEN T. KATZ
- 1. Political, social, and economic life in the Land of Israel, 66–c. 235 by SETH SCHWARTZ, Department of History, Jewish Theological Seminary of America, New York
- 2. The Diaspora from 66 to c. 235 CE
- 3. The uprisings in the Jewish Diaspora, 116–117 by MIRIAM PUCCI BEN ZEEV, Department of History, Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Beersheva
- 4. The Bar Kochba Revolt, 132–135 by HANAN ESHEL, Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology, Bar Ilan University, Ramat-Gan
- 5. The legal status of the Jews in the Roman Empire by AMNON LINDER, Department of History, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 6. Jewish art and architecture in the Land of Israel, 70–c. 235 by ERIC M. MEYERS, Department of Religion, Duke University, Durham
- 7. The destruction of the Jerusalem Temple: its meaning and its consequences by ROBERT GOLDENBERG, Department of History and Judaic Studies, State University of New York, Stony Brook
- 8. The origins and development of the rabbinic movement in the Land of Israel by HAYIM LAPIN, Department of History, University of Maryland
- 9. The canonical process by JAMES A. SANDERS, Ancient Biblical Manuscripts Center and Claremont School of Theology, California
- 10. The beginnings of Christian anti-Judaism, 70–c. 235 by PETER RICHARDSON, Department and Centre for the Study of Religion, University of Toronto
- 11. The rabbinic response to Christianity by STEVEN T. KATZ, Elie Wiesel Center for Judaic Studies and Department of Religion, Boston University
- 12. The Mishnah by DAVID KRAEMER, Department of Talmud and Rabbinics, Jewish Theological Seminary of America, New York
- 13. The Tosefta by PAUL MANDEL, Department of Hebrew and Comparative Literature, University of Haifa
- 14. Midrash Halachah by JAY M. HARRIS, Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilization, Harvard University, Cambridge
- 15. Mishnaic Hebrew: an introductory survey by MOSHE BAR-ASHER, Department of Hebrew Language, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 16. The political and social history of the Jewish community in the Land of Israel, c. 235–638 by DAVID GOODBLATT, Department of History, University of California, San Diego
- 17. The material realities of Jewish life in the Land of Israel, c. 235–638 by JOSHUA J. SCHWARTZ, Department of Land of Israel Studies, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat-Gan
- 18. Aramaic in late antiquity YOCHANAN BREUER, Department of Hebrew Language, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 19. The Diaspora, c. 235–638 492
- 20 Jewish archaeology in late antiquity: art, architecture, and inscriptions by LEE I. LEVINE, Department of Jewish History and Archaeology, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 21. Jewish festivals in late antiquity JOSEPH TABORY, Department of Talmud, Bar Ilan University, Ramat-Gan
- 22. Rabbinic prayer in late antiquity REUVEN KIMELMAN, Department of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies, Brandeis University, Boston
- 23. Rabbinic views on marriage, sexuality, and the family by MICHAEL L. SATLOW, Program in Judaic Studies and Department of Religious Studies, Brown University, Providence
- 24. Women in Jewish life and law by TAL ILAN, Jerusalem
- 25. Gentiles in rabbinic thought by DAVID NOVAK, Department of Philosophy, Centre for the Study of Religion, University of Toronto
- 26. The formation and character of the Jerusalem Talmud by LEIB MOSCOVITZ, Department of Talmud, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat-Gan
- 27. The late midrashic, paytanic, and targumic literature by AVIGDOR SHINAN, Department of Hebrew Literature, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 28. Jewish magic in late antiquity by MICHAEL D. SWARTZ, Professor of Hebrew and Religious Studies, Ohio State University
- 29. Jewish folk literature in late antiquity by ELI YASSIF, Faculty of Humanities, Tel-Aviv University
- 30. Early forms of Jewish mysticism by RACHEL ELIOR, Department of Jewish Studies, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 31. The political, social, and economic history of Babylonian Jewry, 224–638 CE by ISAIAH M. GAFNI, Sol Rosenbloom Professor of Jewish History, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 32. The history of the Babylonian academies by DAVID GOODBLATT, Department of History, University of California, San Diego
- 33. The formation and character of the Babylonian Talmud by RICHARD KALMIN, Jewish Theological Seminary of America, New York
- 34. Talmudic law: a jurisprudential perspective by HANINA BEN-MENAHEM, Faculty of Law, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 35. Torah in rabbinic thought: the theology of learning by MARC HIRSHMAN, The Melton Center of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- 36. Man, sin, and redemption in rabbinic Judaism by STEVEN T. KATZ, Elie Wiesel Center for Judaic Studies and Department of Religion, Boston University
- 37. The rabbinic theology of the physical: blessings, body and soul, resurrection, and covenant and election by REUVEN KIMELMAN, Department of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies, Brandeis University
- 38. Christian anti-Judaism: polemics and policies by PAULA FREDRIKSEN, Department of Religion, Boston University
- 39. Jews in Byzantium by STEVEN BOWMAN, Department of Judaic Studies, University of Cincinnati
- 40. Messianism and apocalypticism in rabbinic texts by LAWRENCE H. SCHIFFMAN, Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies, New York University
- Appendix: Justinian and the revision of Jewish legal status by ALFREDO MORDECHAI RABELLO, Faculty of Law, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Index
спасибо