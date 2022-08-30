Cambridge History of Russia
This first volume of the three-volume Cambridge History of Russia deals with the period before the reign of Peter the Great. The concept of the 'prePetrine' period has a profound resonance in Russian intellectual and cultural history. Although Russia had not been entirely immune from Western influences before Peter's reign, the speed and scale of Europeanisation increased greatly from the beginning of the eighteenth century. This process was deeply divisive, and its significance and effects were debated in the nineteenth century by 'Westerniser' intellectuals, who favoured modernisation, and their 'Slavophile' opponents, who idealised the Muscovite past.
In the post-Soviet period, as Russians attempt to reconstruct their national identity after the experience of seven decades of state socialism, aspects of this debate have been revived. The pre-Petrine period has come to be seen in some neo-Slavophile circles as the repository of indigenous Russian values, uncontaminated by the Western influences which were to lead eventually to the disastrous Communist experiment. For many contemporary Westernisers, by contrast, the origins of the Stalinist dictatorship lay not so much in the dogmas of Marxism as in old Muscovite traditions of autocracy and despotism. Such views, which have found an echo in much Western journalistic commentary and in some popular English-language histories of Russia, tend to be based on outdated and ill-informed studies. The present volume, which brings together the most recent interpretations of serious scholars in order to provide an authoritative and reliable new account of pre-Petrine Russia, is designed to advance the knowledge and understanding of the period in the anglophone world.
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 1 - From Early Rus' to 1689
Edited by Maureen Perrie
Cambridge university press, 2006. - 823 pp.
ISBN-13 978-0-521-81227-6 hardback
ISBN-10 0-521-81227-5 hardback
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 1 - From Early Rus' to 1689 - Contents
List of plates
List of maps
List of figures
List of genealogical tables
Notes on contributors
Acknowledgements
Note on dates and transliteration
Chronology
List ofabbreviations
1 Introduction - Maureen Perrie
2 Russia's geographical environment - Denis J. B. Shaw
Part I EARLY RUS' AND THE RISE OF MUSCOVY (c. 900-1462)
3 The origins of Rus' (c.900-1015) - Jonathan Shepard
4 Kievan Rus' (1015-1125) - Simon Franklin
5 The Rus' principalities (1125-1246) - Martin Dimnik
6 North-eastern Russia and the Golden Horde (1246-1359) - Janet Martin
7 The emergence of Moscow (1359-1462) - Janet Martin
8 Medieval Novgorod 188 - V. L. Ianin
Part II THE EXPANSION, CONSOLIDATION AND CRISIS OF MUSCOVY (1462-1613)
9 The growth of Muscovy (1462-1533) - Donald Ostrowski
10 Ivan IV (1533-1584) - Sergei Bogatyrev
11 Fedor Ivanovich and Boris Godunov (1584-1605) - A. P. Pavlov
12 The peasantry - Richard Hellie
13 Towns and commerce - Denis J. B. Shaw
14 The non-Christian peoples on the Muscovite frontiers - Michael Khodarkovsky
15 The Orthodox Church - David B. Miller
16 The law - Richard Hellie
17 Political ideas and rituals - Michael S. Flier
18 The Time ofTroubles (1603-1613) - Maureen Perrie
Part III RUSSIA UNDER THE FIRST ROMANOVS (1613-1689)
19 The central government and its institutions - Marshall Poe
20 Local government and administration - Brian Davies
21 Muscovy at war and peace - Brian Davies
22 Non-Russian subjects - Michael Khodarkovsky
23 The economy, trade and serfdom - Richard Hellie
24 Law and society - Nancy Shields Kollmann
25 Urban developments - Denis J. B. Shaw
26 Popular revolts - Maureen Perrie
27 The Orthodox Church and the schism - Robert O. Crummey
28 Cultural and intellectual life - Llindsey Hughes
Bibliography
Index
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 2 - Imperial Russia, 1689-1917
Edited by Dominic Lieven
Cambridge university press, 2006. - 805 pp.
ISBN-13 978-0-521-81529-1 hardback
ISBN-10 0-521-81529-0 hardback
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 2 - Imperial Russia, 1689-1917 - Contents
List of plates
List of maps
Notes on contributors
Acknowledgements
Note on the text
List of abbreviations in notes and bibliography
Chronology
Introduction - Dominic Lieven
Part I EMPIRE
1 Russia as empire and periphery - Dominic Lieven
2 Managing empire: tsarist nationalities policy - Theodore R. Weeks
3 Geographies of imperial identity - Mark Bassin
Part II CULTURE, IDEAS, IDENTITTIES
4 Russian culture in the eighteenth century - Lindsey Hughes
5 Russian culture: 1801-1917 - Rosamund Bartlett
6 Russian political thought: 1700-1917 - Gary M. Hamburg
7 Russia and the legacy of 1812 - Alexander M. Martin
Part III NON-RUSSIAN NATIONALITIES
8 Ukrainians and Poles - Timothy Snyder
9 Jews - Benjamin Nathans
10 Islam in the Russian Empire - Vladimir Bobrovnikov
Part IV RUSSIAN SOCIETY, LAW AND ECONOMY
11 The elites - Dominic Lieven
12 The groups between: raznochintsy, intelligentsia, professionals - Elise Kimerling Wirtschafter
13 Nizhnii Novgorod in the nineteenth century: portrait of a city - Catherine Evtuhov
14 Russian Orthodoxy: Church, people and politics in Imperial Russia -Gregory L. Freeze
15 Women, the family and public life - Barbara Alpern Engel
16 Gender and the legal order in Imperial Russia - Michelle Lamarche Marrese
17 Law, the judicial system and the legal profession - Jorg Baberowski
18 Peasants and agriculture - David Moon
19 The Russian economy and banking system - Boris Ananich
Part V GOVERNMENT
20 Central government - Zhand P. Shakibi
21 Provincial and local government - Janet M. Hartley
22 State finances - Peter Waldron
Part VI FOREIGN POLICY AND THE ARMED FORCES
23 Peter the Great and the Northern War - Paul Bushkovitch
24 Russian foreign policy, 1725-1815 - Hugh Ragsdale
25 The imperial army - William C. Fuller, Jr
26 Russian foreign policy, 1815-1917 - David Schimmelpenninck van der Oye
27 The navy in 1900: imperialism, technology and class war - Nikolai Afonin
Part VII REFORM, WAR AND REVOLUTION
28 The reign of Alexander II: a watershed? - larisa Zakharova
29 Russian workers and revolution - Reginald E. Zelnik
30 Police and revolutionaries - Jonathan W. Daly
31 War and revolution, 1914-1917 - Eric Lohr
Bibliography
Index
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 3 - The Twentieth Century
Edited by Ronald Grigor Suny
Cambridge university press, 2006. - 882 pp.
ISBN-13 978-0-521-81144-6 hardback
ISBN-10 0-521-81144-9 hardback
The Cambridge History of Russia - Volume 3 - The Twentieth Century - Contents
List of illustrations
List of maps
Notes on contributors
Acknowledgements
Note on transliteration and dates
Chronology
List of abbreviations
Introduction
1 Reading Russia and the Soviet Union in the twentieth century: how the 'West' wrote its history of the USSR - Ronald Grigor Suny
Part I RUSSIA AND THE SOVIET UNION: THE STORY THROUGH TIME
2 Russia's fin de siècle, 1900-1914 - Mark D. Steinberg
3 The First World War, 1914-1918 - Mark von Hagen
4 The revolutions of 1917-1918 - S. A. Smith
5 The Russian civil war, 1917-1922 - Donald J. Raleigh
6 Building a new state and society: NEP, 1921-1928 - Alan Ball
7 Stalinism, 1928-1940 - David R. Shearer
8 Patriotic war, 1941-1945 - John Barber and Mark Harrison
9 Stalin and his circle - Yoram Gorlizki and Oleg Khlevniuk
10 The Khrushchev period, 1953-1964 - William Taubman
11 The Brezhnev era - Stephen E. Hanson
12 The Gorbachev era - Archie Brown
13 The Russian Federation - Michael McFaul
Part II RUSSIA AND THE SOVIET UNION: THEMES AND TRENDS
14 Economic and demographic change: Russia's age of economic extremes - Peter Gatrell
15 Transforming peasants in the twentieth century: dilemmas of Russian, Soviet and post-Soviet development - Esther Kingston-Mann
16 Workers and industrialisation - Lewis H. Siegelbaum
17 Women and the state - Barbara Alpern Engel
18 Non-Russians in the Soviet Union and after - Jeremy Smith
19 The western republics: Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and the Baltics - Serhy Yekelchyk
20 Science, technology and modernity - David Holloway
21 Culture, 1900-1945 - James von Geldern
22 The politics of culture, 1945-2000 - Josephine Woll
23 Comintern and Soviet foreign policy, 1919-1941 - Jonathan Haslam
24 Moscow's foreign policy, 1945-2000: identities, institutions and interests - Ted Hopf
25 The Soviet Union and the road to communism - Lars T. Lih
Bibliography
Index
спасибо