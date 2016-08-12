English Revised Version with Apocrypha (1894) - модуль BibleQuote

English Revised Version with Apocrypha (1894)

Один из первых переводов Библии на английском языке. Этот перевод был выпущен в качестве альтернативы перевода авторизованого королем Яковом King James Version. В 1881 году вышел в свет Новый Завет в редакции этого перевода, затем в 1885 году была опубликована полностью Библия Университетом Оксфорда. Около 10 лет понадобилось, чтобы сделать перевод книг не входивших в канон, поэтому в Библия с апокрифами вышла в свет лишь в 1894 году. Этот перевод стал основой для других английских переводов Священного Писания. Сегодня текст является общественным достоянием, поэтому может быть свободно распространяем.

THE SECOND EPISTLE OF JOHN Chapter 1

1 The elder unto the elect lady and her children, whom I love in truth; and not I only, but also all they that know the truth;

2 for the truth’s sake which abideth in us, and it shall be with us for ever:

3 Grace, mercy, peace shall be with us, from God the Father, and from Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love.

4 I rejoice greatly that I have found certain of thy children walking in truth, even as we received commandment from the Father.

5 And now I beseech thee, lady, not as though I wrote to thee a new commandment, but that which we had from the beginning, that we love one another.

6 And this is love, that we should walk after his commandments. This is the commandment, even as ye heard from the beginning, that ye should walk in it.

7 For many deceivers are gone forth into the world, even they that confess not that Jesus Christ cometh in the flesh. This is the deceiver and the antichrist.

8 Look to yourselves, that ye lose not the things which we have wrought, but that ye receive a full reward.

9 Whosoever goeth onward and abideth not in the teaching of Christ, hath not God: he that abideth in the teaching, the same hath both the Father and the Son.

10 If any one cometh unto you, and bringeth not this teaching, receive him not into your house, and give him no greeting:

11 for he that giveth him greeting partaketh in his evil works.

12 Having many things to write unto you, I would not write them with paper and ink: but I hope to come unto you, and to speak face to face, that your joy may be fulfilled.

13 The children of thine elect sister salute thee.