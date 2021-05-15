Friberg – Miller - Analytical Lexicon of the Greek New Testament – модуль BibleQuote

The Analytical Greek New Testament (AGNT) appeared in 1981 after more than five years of development. From the beginning, both a companion concordance and a lexicon were envisaged. The concordance was published in 1991 as the Analytical Concordance of the Greek New Testament in two volumes, one with a lexical focus and the other with a grammatical focus. The lexicon itself was worked on from 1980. From the beginning, the lemma entries were developed afresh and have gone through several stages of refining.

The analytical part of the lexicon, on the other hand, sprang nearly fully formed as an offspring of AGNT. To the basic vocabulary of AGNT, itself using the text of the third edition of the United Bible Societies' Greek New Testament, we have aimed to include in ANLEX every reflex found in the following versions of the Greek New Testament:

The Greek New Testament

1st edition. Edited by Kurt Aland, Matthew Black, Bruce M. Metzger, and Allen Wikgren. United Bible Societies, 1966.

2d edition. Edited by Kurt Aland, Matthew Black, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger, and Allen Wikgren. United Bible Societies, 1968.

3d edition. Edited by Kurt Aland, Matthew Black, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger, and Allen Wikgren. United Bible Societies, 1975 (corrected printing 1983).

4th edition. Edited by Barbara Aland, Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, and Bruce M. Metzger. United Bible Societies, 1993 (corrected printing 1994).

Novum Testamentum Graece

25th edition. Edited by Erwin Nestle and Kurt Aland. Stuttgart: Württembergische Bibelanstalt, 1963.

26th edition. Edited by Kurt Aland, Matthew Black, Carlo M. Martini, Bruce M. Metzger, and Allen Wikgren. Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelstiftung, 1979.

27th edition. Edited by Barbara Aland, Kurt Aland, Johannes Karavidopoulos, Carlo M. Martini, and Bruce M. Metzger. Stuttgart: Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 1993.

The Englishman's Greek New Testament. Reprinted Grand Rapids: Zondervan, 1974 (= Stephanus's 1550 text).

The Greek New Testament according to the Majority Text.

1st edition. Edited by Zane C. Hodges and Arthur L. Farstad. Nashville: Nelson, 1982.

2d edition. Edited by Zane C. Hodges and Arthur L. Farstad. Nashville: Nelson, 1985. English")

The New Testament in the Original Greek according to the Byzantine/Majority Textform. Edited by Maurice A. Robinson and William G. Pierpont. Atlanta: Original Word, 1991.

Additionally, we have aimed to include all reflexes found in the critical apparatuses and comments of these editions of the Greek New Testament. We are convinced that this represents the overwhelmingly vast majority of readings of all extant manuscripts, but we are open to corrections and additions from users of ANLEX.

After going through numerous printings, AGNT was ripe for revision. This was appropriate for both of AGNT's lines. The first line, containing the Greek text, has been upgraded to be equivalent to the fourth edition of the United Bible Societies' Greek New Testament. The second line, AGNT's morphological-grammatical analysis, was revised in several ways: correction, simplification (especially of complex tags), and enhancement. This revision of AGNT is fully reflected in the present lexicon. The print revision of AGNT (scheduled for publication by Baker Book House in 2001) will also include two additional lines: the third line contains the lemma form, and the fourth line contains an English reference gloss of the lemma.

Contents

Introduction

Bibliography

Abbreviations

Analytical Lexicon

Appendixes

1. Crossed-over Adjectives

2. A Theory of Deponent Verbs

3. Glossary

Friberg – Miller - Analytical Lexicon of the Greek New Testament - модуль BibleQuote

Barbara Friberg, Timothy Friberg, Neva F. Miller

Baker's Greek New Testament Library

© Baker Books 2000

All rights reserved.

Electronic edition

INTRODUCTION

The Analytical Lexicon of the Greek New Testament (ANLEX) is an entirely new work, though very much resting on the work of past and present scholars. It is contemporary, representing for the user the best scholarship available at the present time in the areas of New Testament Greek, translation theory, linguistics, and lexicography.

Friberg – Miller - Analytical Lexicon of the Greek New Testament – модуль BibleQuote

Данный лексикон греческого Нового Завета уникален тем, что содержит наряду с лексическим объяснением греческих слов грамматические характеристики всех словоформ, встречающихся в Новом Завете. Более того, он включает в себя не только лексику критического издания Нестле-Аланда, но и текста Большинства согласно двум известным изданиям: Ходжеса-Фарстада и Робинсона-Пирпонта.

Модуль необходимо скопировать в папку Dictionaries. Поиск греческих слов осуществляется во вкладке «Словари». Расшифровка морфологических кодов приводится во введении к лексикону.