ἀγαθωσύνη

The word is “found only in bibl. and eccl. writers” (Grimm-Thayer). But the abstract suffix -σύνη (on which cf. Brugmann-Thumb Griech. Gramm. 4, p. 224) was productive in the Hellenistic period. About a dozen nouns occur in NT, and ἁγιωσύνη and μεγαλωσύνη come under the same condemnation in Grimm-Thayer: so would ταπεινοφροσύνη, but Thayer quotes Josephus and Epictetus against Grimm. Nägeli (p. 43) has “profane” warrant for ἁγιωσύνη, which is none the worse for being later than NT times. Any writer was free to coin an abstract of this sort, just as we can attach the suffix -ness to any adjective we please; and the absence of attestation signifies nothing that could carry any weight.

ἀγαθωσύνη

agathōsýnē

ag-ath-o-soo'-nay

goodness

Moulton, Milligan - The Vocabulary of The Greek Testament - словарь BibleQuote

The Vocabulary of The Greek Testament Illustrated from The Papyri and Othernon-Literary Sources

By James Hope Moulton, D.D., D. Theol.

Late Fellow of King's College, Cambridge; Greenwood Professor of Hellenistic

Greek and Indo-European Philology, Manchester University

And George Milligan, D.D.

Regius Professor of Divinity and Biblical Criticism,

Glasgow University

Hodder and Stoughton

Limited London

1914-1929

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