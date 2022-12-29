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Sergey05

Greek-English Lexicons и другие словари - словарь BibleQuote

Greek-English Lexicons - словарь BibleQuote
Категория BIBLEQUTE MODULES, Biblical Studies mod, Reference mod

Greek-English Lexicons - словарь BibleQuote

Greek Lexicon of the Roman and Byzantine Periods
(From B. C. 146 to A. D. 1100)
E. A. Sophocles
New York
Charles Scribner’s Sons
1900
University Press:
John Wilson and Son, Cambridge.
Источник: https://www.logos.com/product/45727/greek-lexicon-of-the-roman-and-byzantine-periods
Synonyms of the New Testament
Richard Chenevix Trench, D.D.
London: Kegan Paul, Trench, Trübner & Co. Ltd.
1915
Источник: https: //www.blueletterbible.org/lang/trench/index.cfm
Модули необходимо установить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote. Поиск осуществляется по греческим словам.
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Comments (1 comment)

S
Sergey05 3 years ago

Этим модулем я также обязан брату Вадиму. Огромное спасибо!

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