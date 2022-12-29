Greek-English Lexicons и другие словари - словарь BibleQuote

Greek-English Lexicons - словарь BibleQuote

Greek Lexicon of the Roman and Byzantine Periods

(From B. C. 146 to A. D. 1100)

E. A. Sophocles

New York

Charles Scribner’s Sons

1900

University Press:

John Wilson and Son, Cambridge.

Источник: https://www.logos.com/product/45727/greek-lexicon-of-the-roman-and-byzantine-periods

Synonyms of the New Testament Richard Chenevix Trench, D.D. London: Kegan Paul, Trench, Trübner & Co. Ltd. 1915 Источник: https: //www.blueletterbible.org/lang/trench/index.cfm

Модули необходимо установить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote. Поиск осуществляется по греческим словам.