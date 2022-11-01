Search

Sections

Home Books BQ Modules Software Articles

Information

About Partners Club Rules FAQ Order/Payment Litviny
Language
Theme
Sergey05

Harris - Prepositions and Theology in the Greek New Testament - словарь BibleQuote

Harris - Prepositions and Theology in the Greek New Testament - словарь BibleQuote
Категория BIBLEQUTE MODULES, Biblical Studies mod, Reference mod
What is offered here is similar in approach to the author’s earlier work in a lengthy appendix in volume 3 of The New International Dictionary of New Testament Theology, edited by C. Brown (Exeter: Paternoster/Grand Rapids: Zondervan, 1978). But the present contribution differs from that earlier treatment in several important ways.
1. All of the 17 New Testament “proper” prepositions are dealt with.
2. There are many more verses of significance discussed under each of these prepositions.
3. There is a discussion of key repeated phrases that use a particular preposition.
4. All 42 “improper” prepositions are briefly treated, with a detailed consideration of seven theologically significant occurrences.
5. A classification of the use of prepositions in compound words is included; “prepositions in composition often best show their original import” (Robertson 574).
6. The layout is more user-friendly and a Greek font is used.

Harris - Prepositions and Theology in the Greek New Testament

Prepositions and Theology in the Greek New Testament: An Essential Reference Resource for Exegesis
Murray J. Harris
ZONDERVAN
Copyright © 2012 by Murray J. Harris
ePub Edition April 2017: 978-0-310-53105-0
ISBN 978-0-310-49392-1 (hardcover)
Модуль необходимо установить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote. Поиск осуществляется по греческим словам
Просмотров 501
Рейтинг
Добавлено 01.11.2022
Rate this publication:
/5 (0)

Comments

No comments yet. Be the first!

Похожие модули biblequote

Все модули biblequote