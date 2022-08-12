Souter - Pocket Lexicon to The Greek New Testament - словарь BibleQuote

PREFACE

The present work is the third and last volume of the tiny trilogy which I have been permitted to contribute for the use of students of the New Testament.

In my Oxford days I was particularly struck by the fact that many theological works, which in their German form cost a small sum, were only to be obtained at a greatly increased price, when they appeared in an English dress. It seemed to me that there was at least as large a public for such productions in Britain and America as in Germany, and I could never see that the usual improvement in form justified the higher cost. The supineness of the clergy and others interested has been and is to me a subject of wonder, especially as few of them are men of means. I have long held the view that the most necessary knowledge in all departments should be available to the English reading public at a moderate price, and in this view I have been heartily encouraged by the Delegates of the Clarendon Press.

The last quarter of a century or so has, as is well known, seen a vast accession to the material of value for the textual interpretation of the Greek New Testament, particularly in Greek papyri discovered in Egypt. These documents are for the most part written in the non-literary Greek, the κοινὴ (διάλεκτος), ‘the common dialect’ or lingua franca, spoken and written throughout out almost the whole Graeco-Roman world. Of this Greek an excellent account will be found in A. Meillet’s Aperзu de la langue grecque (Paris, 1913), a delightful volume which all interested in Greek ought to read. A number of years ago I formed the plan of a small pocket dictionary, in which as much of this new knowledge as possible should be incorporated in an unobtrusive way. This plan had been quite given up before the end of 1911, but in 1912 such pressure was applied by the Delegates of the Clarendon Press that I felt compelled to take it up again and do what I could with it.

The aim I have set before me is to give the forms of Greek words in the New Testament and their meanings as exactly as possible, according to the best knowledge available at the present time. I have studied brevity throughout, omitting matters connected with declension, conjugation, gender, &c., and even references to passages in the New Testament itself, except in cases where the reader might be left in doubt which of two or more senses to choose. I have thus been able to secure space for extended explanation, where the simplicity of the language is merely specious. I have endeavoured also to assign all borrowings of words or idioms from other languages (Latin, Aramaic, Hebrew) as accurately as possible. It may be assumed, where no such borrowing is indicated, that the evidence now favours the vernacular origin of word or idiom. Occasionally I have added the Latin word expressing the meaning of the Greek.

Of personal, apart from literary, obligations, I ought to mention my indebtedness to the true friend of many years, Dr. Sanday, for constant counsel and interest; to Dr. Milligan, for so kindly lending me the first part of the Vocabulary in proof, while it was still unpublished; and, finally, to two former pupils, Mr. John Fraser, M.A., Lecturer in Latin and Lecturer in Comparative Philology in the University of Aberdeen, from whose scholarly revision the book has greatly benefited, and Rev. C. H. Dodd, M.A., now Lecturer, Mansfield College, Oxford, whose critical faculty I have often had occasion to appreciate. For the defects that remain—and even in a small work like this, where thousands of statements are made, they are inevitable—I am entirely responsible.

University of Aberdeen, 1915.

Α

the first letter of the Greek alphabet, see ἄλφα

Ἀαρών

(Hebr.), Aaron, son of Amram and Jochebed, younger brother of Moses.

Ἀβαδδών

(Hebr.), Destroyer (i.e. Destroying Angel) or ‘place of destruction’ (personified).

ἀβαρής

unburdensome, bringing no weight or oppression upon.

ἀββά

ἀββᾶ

(Aramaic) (voc.), Father!

Ἀβειληνή

(sc. χώρα), the Abilenian territory, the territory of Abila (in Syria), a small principality in the mountains WNW. of Damascus.

Ἅβελ

(Hebr.), Abel, second son of Adam and Eve, brother of Cain.

Ἀβιά

(Hebr.), Abijah, founder of the eighth class of priests (1 Chron. 24:10).

Ἀβιάθαρ

(Hebr.), Abiathar, a priest in King David’s time.

Ἀβιληνή

see Ἀβειληνή

Ἀβιούδ

(Hebr.), Abiud, son of Zorobabel and father of Eliakim.

Ἁβραάμ

(Hebr.), Abraham, progenitor of the Hebrew race; hence the phrase θυγατέραἉβραάμ (Lk. 13:16) means simply a woman of Hebrew race.

ἄβυσσος

ἡ

the abyss, the unfathomable depth, an especially Jewish conception, the home of the dead and of evil spirits.

Souter-Pocket Lexicon to The Greek New Testament - cловарь BibleQuote

by Alexander Souter, M.A.

(magdalen college)

sometime yates professor of new testament greek and exegesis in mansfield college

OXFORD AT THE CLARENDON PRESS

1917

Источник: Logos Bible Software

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