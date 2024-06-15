Waite - History of the Christian Religion to the Year Two Hundred

This volume is the result of an investigation, extending through several years, and instituted for the satisfaction of the author.

Two years of the time were spent in the Library of Congress, which is peculiarly rich in the department of Biblical Literature. It contains the writings of all the earlier fathers, in the original, and an immense collection of the works of later writers.

The intent to publish was formed upon ascertaining facts and arriving at conclusions, which appeared of great importance, and which had never before been fully made known.

To the accomplished librarian, who furnished the author with every facility for the prosecution of his work, and gave him much valuable information, he returns his sincere thanks. Also to the assistant librarians, for the promptness with which the treasures of the library were from time to time placed at his disposal.

It is believed that this will be found to be the most complete record of the events connected with the Christian religion during the first two centuries, which has ever been presented to the public.

The time has been divided into six periods, and the different writers and events are carefully arranged in regular chronological order. In fixing the dates of the various writers, it was found that the subject was involved in much confusion.

In each case, the different dates were carefully examined, and the one selected which appeared the most consistent, and supported by the best authority.

A comprehensive view is given of the gospels of the first two centuries, with a brief sketch of those of a later date. The comparisons which have been instituted between the canonical and certain apocryphal gospels, is a peculiar feature of this work, and one which is believed to be of great importance, in arriving at correct conclusions.

The Gospel of Marcion has been reproduced from the writings of the fathers, principally from the Greek of Epiphanius. This is something which, so far as the author is aware, has never before been attempted in this country.

The references to authorities will be found useful to those who may desire to pursue further the investigation of the questions discussed.

The reader will find considerable repetition in the following pages. The importance of the subject, and the necessity of examining many of the questions from different points of view, would seem to justify, if not absolutely to demand, a re-statement from time to time, of the same facts and propositions in different chapters.

In the preparation and publication of this work, the author has proceeded upon the assumption that the ascertainment of the truth is all important, and that its promulgation cannot fail to result in the permanent benefit of the human race.

Charles B. Waite - History of the Christian Religion to the Year Two Hundred

Chicago: C. V. Waite & Company, 1881. – 488 p.

Charles B. Waite - History of the Christian Religion to the Year Two Hundred – Contents

FIRST PERIOD. APOSTOLIC AGE. A. D. 30 to A. D. 80.

CHAPTER I. THE FIRST GOSPELS OF THE FIBST CENTURY.

CHAPTER II. JOHN THE BAPTIST. JESUS CHRIST. PAUL. PETER AND THE OTHER APOSTLES. THE EPISTLES OP THE NEW TESTAMENT.

SECOND PERIOD. APOSTOLIC FATHERS. A. D. 80 to 120.

CHAPTER IIL CLEMENT OF ROME. IGNATIUS. POLICARP.

CHAPTER IV. LOST GOSPELS OF THE SECOND CENTURY. GOSPEL OF THE HEBREWS.

CHAPTER V. LOST GOSPELS OP THE SECOND CENTURY. Continued. GOSPEL OF THE EGYPTIANS.

CHAPTER VI. LOST GOSPELS OP THE SECOND CENTURY. Concluded.

CHAPTER VII. THE AGE OF MIRACLES. APOLLONIUS OF TYAHA.

CHAPTER VIII. AGE OF MIRACLES. Continued. SIMON MAGUS.

CHAPTER IX. OTHER MIRACLES AND MIRACLE-WORKERS. JEWISH SUPERSTITIONS. MIRACLES OP THE FATHERS. MIRACLES OF THE NEW TESTAMENT.

THIRD PERIOD. THE THREE APOCRYPHAL GOSPELS. A. D. 120 to 130.

CHAPTER X. EXTANT APOCRYPHAL GOSPELS. THE PROTEVANGELION, OR BOOK OF JAMES.

CHAPTER XI. THE PROTEVANGELION AND THE FIRST TWO CHAPTERS OF LUKE AND MATTHEW COMPARED.

CHAPTER XII. GOSPEL OF THE INFANCY.

CHAPTER XIII. THE GOSPEL OF THE INFANCY COMPARED WITH THE FIRST TWO CHAPTERS OF LUKE AND MATTHEW.

CHAPTER XIV. ORIGIN AND HISTORY OF THE GOSPELS OF THE INFANCY.

CHAPTER XV. ACTS OF PILATE; OR THE GOSPEL OF NICODEMUS.

CHAPTER XVI. ACTS OF PILATE AND THE CANONICAL GOSPELS COMPARED.

CHAPTER XVII. OTHER EXTANT APOCRYPHAL GOSPELS.

CHAPTER XVIII. WRITERS OF THE THIRD PERIOD. MENANDER. SATURNINUS. BASILIDES. BARNABAS, AND OTHERS.

FOURTH PERIOD. FORTY YEARS OF CHRISTIAN WRITERS. A. D. 130 to 170.

CHAPTER XIX. WRITERS FROM A. D. 130 to A. D. 150. CARPOCRATES. HERMAS. CERINTHUS. VALENTINUS. PAPIAS, AND OTHERS.

CHAPTER XX. MARCION. A. D. 145.

CHAPTER XXI. JUSTIN MARTYR. A. D. 150 to 160.

CHAPTER XXII. WRITERS FROM A. D. 150 TO 170. CONTINUED. APELLES. PEREGBINUS. MARCELLINA. MONTANUS. TATIAN, AND OTHERS.

CHAPTER XXIII. VALUE OP THE TESTIMONY OF EUSEBIUS.

CHAPTER XXIV. REVIEW OP THIRD AND FOURTH PERIODS. A. D. 120to 170.

FIFTH PERIOD. THE FOUR CANONICAL GOSPELS. A. D. 170 to A. D. 185.

CHAPTER XXV. THE FOUR CANONICAL GOSPELS.

CHAPTER XXVI. THE FOUR GOSPELS AS A GROUP.

CHAPTER XXVII. HISTORY OP JESUS AS GIVEN IN THE GOSPELS.

CHAPTER XXVIII. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO LUKE.

CHAPTER XXIX. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MARK.

CHAPTER XXX. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO JOHN.

CHAPTER XXXI. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MATTHEW.

CHAPTER XXXII. THE ACTS OP THE APOSTLES.

CHAPTER XXXIII. ORIGIN AND HISTORY OP CHRISTIAN DOCTRINES. THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION. MIRACLES OP CHRIST. HIS MATERIAL RESURRECTION. HIS DIVINITY. THE TRINITY. ATONEMENT. ORIGINAL SIN, &c.

CHAPTER XXXIV. WRITERS OF THE FIFTH PERIOD. ATHENAGORAS. THEOPHILUS OF ANTIOCH. PANTAENUS. HEGESIPPUS, AND OTHERS.

CHAPTER XXXV. REVIEW OF FIFTH PERIOD. DESTRUCTION OF THE LITERATURE OF THE GOSPELS LIST OF GOSPEL WRITINGS OF THAT AGE LOST OR DESTROYED.

SIXTH PERIOD. CLOSE OF THE SECOND CENTURY. A. D. 185 to A. D. 200.