Beale - A New Testament biblical theology
Всеобъемлющий труд G. K. Beale - Библейское богословие: раскрытие Ветхого Завета в Новом.
Beale, G. K. (Gregory K.). A New Testament biblical theology : the unfolding of the Old Testament in the New
G. K. Beale.
Published by Baker Academic
a division of Baker Publishing Group
P.O. Box 6287, Grand Rapids, MI 49516-6287
a division of Baker Publishing Group
P.O. Box 6287, Grand Rapids, MI 49516-6287
A New Testament biblical theology : the unfolding of the Old Testament in the New
Part 1: The Biblical-Theological Storyline of Scripture
- 2. The Redemptive-Historical Storyline of the Old Testament
- 3. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament: The Old Testament Focus on the Latter Days
- 4. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament in Relation to Judaism: The Jewish Focus on the Latter Days
- 5. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament in Relation to the New Testament: The New Testament Focus on the Latter Days
- 6. Further Re竡ections on the Nature of the Eschatological New Testament Storyline
Part 2: The Story of the Inaugurated End-Time Tribulation
- 7. The Eschatological Great Tribulation Commencing in Jesus and the Church
Part 3: The Story of the Inaugurated End-Time Resurrection and New-Creational Kingdom as a Framework for New Testament Theology
- 8. The Old Testament-Jewish View of Resurrection and Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in the Gospels and Acts
- 9. Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in Paul’s Writings
- 10. More-Explicit Pauline Expressions of Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom
- 11. Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in the General Epistles and Revelation
Part 4: The Story of Idolatry and Restoration of God’s Image in the Inaugurated End-Time New Creation
- 12. Sin as Idolatry—Resembling the Image That Is Revered Either for Ruin or for Restoration
- 13. The Inaugurated End-Time Restoration of God’s Image in Humanity: The Old Testament and the Synoptic Gospels
- 14. The Inaugurated End-Time Restoration of God’s Image in Humanity: Paul, Hebrews, and Revelation
Part 5: The Story of Salvation as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation
- 15. The Inaugurated Latter-Day Justification
- 16. Inaugurated Latter-Day Reconciliation as New Creation and Restoration from Exile
Part 6: The Story of the Work of the Spirit in the Inaugurated End-Time New Creation
- 17. The Spirit as the Transforming Agent of the Inaugurated Eschatological New Creation
- 18. The Commencement of the Spirit’s Building of Believers into the Transformed Temple of the End-Time New Creation
- 19. The Story of the Eden Sanctuary, Israel’s Temple, and Christ and the Church as the Ongoing Transformed Eschatological Temple of the Spirit in the New-Creational Kingdom
Part 7: The Story of the Church as End-Time Israel in the Inaugurated New Creation
- 20. The Church as the Transformed and Restored Eschatological Israel
- 21. The Church as the Transformed and Restored Eschatological Israel (Continued)
- 22. The Relationship of Israel’s Land Promises to the Fulllment of Israel’s Restoration and New Creation Prophecies in Christ and the Church
Part 8: The Distinguishing Marks of the Church as Storyline Facets of the End-Time Inaugurated New Creation
- 23. The Church’s New-Creational Transformation of Israel’s Distinguishing Marks: The Sunday Sabbath Observance of the Church as an “Already and Not Yet” New-Creational End-Time Reality
- 24. The Church’s New-Creational Transformation of Israel’s Distinguishing Marks: Baptism, the Lord’s Supper, the Church O妑ce, and New Testament Canon
Part 9: The Story of Christian Living as Inaugurated End-Time New-Creational Life
- 25. Christian Living as the Beginning of Transformed New-Creational Life: The End-Time Indicative-Imperative Pattern and Ongoing Return from Exile
- 26. Christian Living as the Beginning of Transformed New-Creational Life: The Role of the Law and Marriage
Part 10: Conclusion
- 27. The Relationship of Inaugurated and Consummated Eschatological Realities to the Parallel Realities Experienced by Old Testament Saints
- 28. The Purpose of the Redemptive-Historical Story and Implications for Christian Living in the “Already and Not Yet” Eschatological Age of the New Creation
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