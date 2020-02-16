Всеобъемлющий труд G. K. Beale - Б иблейское богословие : раскрытие Ветхого Завета в Новом .

Beale, G. K. (Gregory K.). A New Testament biblical theology : the unfolding of the Old Testament in the New

G. K. Beale.

Published by Baker Academic

a division of Baker Publishing Group

P.O. Box 6287, Grand Rapids, MI 49516-6287

A New Testament biblical theology : the unfolding of the Old Testament in the New

Part 1: The Biblical-Theological Storyline of Scripture

2. The Redemptive-Historical Storyline of the Old Testament

3. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament: The Old Testament Focus on the Latter Days

4. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament in Relation to Judaism: The Jewish Focus on the Latter Days

5. The Eschatological Storyline of the Old Testament in Relation to the New Testament: The New Testament Focus on the Latter Days

6. Further Re竡ections on the Nature of the Eschatological New Testament Storyline

Part 2: The Story of the Inaugurated End-Time Tribulation

7. The Eschatological Great Tribulation Commencing in Jesus and the Church

Part 3: The Story of the Inaugurated End-Time Resurrection and New-Creational Kingdom as a Framework for New Testament Theology

8. The Old Testament-Jewish View of Resurrection and Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in the Gospels and Acts

9. Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in Paul’s Writings

10. More-Explicit Pauline Expressions of Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom

11. Resurrection as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation and Kingdom in the General Epistles and Revelation

Part 4: The Story of Idolatry and Restoration of God’s Image in the Inaugurated End-Time New Creation

12. Sin as Idolatry—Resembling the Image That Is Revered Either for Ruin or for Restoration

13. The Inaugurated End-Time Restoration of God’s Image in Humanity: The Old Testament and the Synoptic Gospels

14. The Inaugurated End-Time Restoration of God’s Image in Humanity: Paul, Hebrews, and Revelation

Part 5: The Story of Salvation as Inaugurated End-Time New Creation

15. The Inaugurated Latter-Day Justification

16. Inaugurated Latter-Day Reconciliation as New Creation and Restoration from Exile

Part 6: The Story of the Work of the Spirit in the Inaugurated End-Time New Creation

17. The Spirit as the Transforming Agent of the Inaugurated Eschatological New Creation

18. The Commencement of the Spirit’s Building of Believers into the Transformed Temple of the End-Time New Creation

19. The Story of the Eden Sanctuary, Israel’s Temple, and Christ and the Church as the Ongoing Transformed Eschatological Temple of the Spirit in the New-Creational Kingdom

Part 7: The Story of the Church as End-Time Israel in the Inaugurated New Creation

20. The Church as the Transformed and Restored Eschatological Israel

21. The Church as the Transformed and Restored Eschatological Israel (Continued)

22. The Relationship of Israel’s Land Promises to the Fulllment of Israel’s Restoration and New Creation Prophecies in Christ and the Church

Part 8: The Distinguishing Marks of the Church as Storyline Facets of the End-Time Inaugurated New Creation

23. The Church’s New-Creational Transformation of Israel’s Distinguishing Marks: The Sunday Sabbath Observance of the Church as an “Already and Not Yet” New-Creational End-Time Reality

24. The Church’s New-Creational Transformation of Israel’s Distinguishing Marks: Baptism, the Lord’s Supper, the Church O妑ce, and New Testament Canon

Part 9: The Story of Christian Living as Inaugurated End-Time New-Creational Life

25. Christian Living as the Beginning of Transformed New-Creational Life: The End-Time Indicative-Imperative Pattern and Ongoing Return from Exile

26. Christian Living as the Beginning of Transformed New-Creational Life: The Role of the Law and Marriage

Part 10: Conclusion