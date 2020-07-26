Carr - The Formation of the Hebrew Bible
Формирование еврейской Библии. Новая реконструкция.
Despite significant overlap in some cases (providing ample data for any future source critic of this work), this book represents a final redaction and synthesis of the material in those studies (used with prior permission). In addition, while working on this book, I wrote Introduction to the Old Testament: Sacred Texts and Imperial Contexts of the Hebrew Bible (Oxford: Blackwell, 2010; also included [in briefer form] in An Introduction to the Bible with Colleen Conway and the same publisher), which only rarely reflects the newer ideas introduced in this book, since I did not judge an introductory textbook the best place to discuss theses untested in scholarly discussion.
David M. Carr - The Formation of the Hebrew Bible - A New Reconstruction
OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2011 - 524 p.
ISBN 978-0-19-974260-8
1. Bible. O.T.—Canon.
2. Bible. O.T.—Evidences, authority, etc.
David M. Carr - The Formation of the Hebrew Bible - ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
This book contains fragments of several prior (or concurrent) publications where I explored various topics relevant to it: "Empirische Perspektiven auf das Deuteronomistische Geschichtswerk," in Das deuteronomistische Geschichtswerk: Redaktions- und religionsgeschichtliche Perspektiven zur 'Deuteronomismus'-Diskussion in Tora und Vorderen Propheten, ed. Markus Witte, et al., BZAW 365 (Berlin: de Gruyter, 2006), 1-17; "The Rise of the Torah," in The Pentateuch as Torah: New Models for Understanding Its Promulgation and Acceptance, ed. Gary Knoppers and Bernard Levinson (Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 2007), 39-56; "A Response [to Jacob Wright, Rebuilding Identity]" JHS 8 (2008): 11-20, "The Tel Zayit Abecedary in (Social) Context," in Literate Culture and Tenth-Century Canaan:
The Tel Zayit Abecedary in Context, ed. Ron Tappy and P. Kyle McCarter (Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 2008), 113-29; "Torah on the Heart: Literary Jewish Textuality within Its Ancient Near Eastern Context," Oral Tradition 25 (2010); "Scribal Processes of Coordination/Harmonization and the Formation of the First Hexateuch(s)," in The Pentateuch: International Perspectives on Current Research, ed. Thomas Dozeman, Baruch Schwartz, and Konrad Schmid, FAT (Tubingen: Mohr Siebeck, 2011), 63-83; "Refractions of Trauma in Biblical Prophecy," in Interpreting Exile: Interdisciplinary Studies of Displacement and Deportation in Biblical and Modern Contexts, ed. Frank Ames, SBL Ancient Israel and Its Literature (Atlanta: SBL, 2011); 'Empirical' Comparison and the Analysis of the Relationship of the Pentateuch and the Former Prophets," in Pentatuech, Hexateuch or Enneateuch: Identifying Literary Works in Genesis through Kings, ed. Konrad Schmid and Thomas Dozeman (Atlanta: Society of Biblical Literature, 2011); "Changes in Pentateuchal Criticism," in The Hebrew Bible/Old Testament: The History of Its Interpretation—The Modern Period: Twentieth Century, ed. Magne Saebo (Gottingen: Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht, 2011); and "The Many Uses of Intertextuality in Old Testament Studies: Actual and Potential," in Helsinki IOSOT Congress Volume, ed. Martti Nissinen (VTSup; Leiden: Brill, 2011), 519-49.
Полезная книга для библеистов-герменевтов, включая и новозаветников! Такое надо изучать уже в бакалавриате.