Формирование еврейской Библии. Новая реконструкция.

Despite significant overlap in some cases (providing ample data for any future source critic of this work), this book represents a final redaction and synthesis of the material in those studies (used with prior permission). In addition, while working on this book, I wrote Introduction to the Old Testament: Sacred Texts and Imperial Contexts of the Hebrew Bible (Oxford: Blackwell, 2010; also included [in briefer form] in An Introduction to the Bible with Colleen Conway and the same publisher), which only rarely reflects the newer ideas introduced in this book, since I did not judge an introductory textbook the best place to discuss theses untested in scholarly discussion.

David M. Carr - The Formation of the Hebrew Bible - A New Reconstruction

OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS, 2011 - 524 p.

ISBN 978-0-19-974260-8

1. Bible. O.T.—Canon.

2. Bible. O.T.—Evidences, authority, etc.

David M. Carr - The Formation of the Hebrew Bible - ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

This book contains fragments of several prior (or concurrent) publications where I explored various topics relevant to it: "Empirische Perspektiven auf das Deuteronomistische Geschichtswerk," in Das deuteronomistische Geschichtswerk: Redaktions- und religionsgeschichtliche Perspektiven zur 'Deuteronomismus'-Diskussion in Tora und Vorderen Propheten, ed. Markus Witte, et al., BZAW 365 (Berlin: de Gruyter, 2006), 1-17; "The Rise of the Torah," in The Pentateuch as Torah: New Models for Understanding Its Promulgation and Acceptance, ed. Gary Knoppers and Bernard Levinson (Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 2007), 39-56; "A Response [to Jacob Wright, Rebuilding Identity]" JHS 8 (2008): 11-20, "The Tel Zayit Abecedary in (Social) Context," in Literate Culture and Tenth-Century Canaan:

The Tel Zayit Abecedary in Context, ed. Ron Tappy and P. Kyle McCarter (Winona Lake, IN: Eisenbrauns, 2008), 113-29; "Torah on the Heart: Literary Jewish Textuality within Its Ancient Near Eastern Context," Oral Tradition 25 (2010); "Scribal Processes of Coordination/Harmonization and the Formation of the First Hexateuch(s)," in The Pentateuch: International Perspectives on Current Research, ed. Thomas Dozeman, Baruch Schwartz, and Konrad Schmid, FAT (Tubingen: Mohr Siebeck, 2011), 63-83; "Refractions of Trauma in Biblical Prophecy," in Interpreting Exile: Interdisciplinary Studies of Displacement and Deportation in Biblical and Modern Contexts, ed. Frank Ames, SBL Ancient Israel and Its Literature (Atlanta: SBL, 2011); 'Empirical' Comparison and the Analysis of the Relationship of the Pentateuch and the Former Prophets," in Pentatuech, Hexateuch or Enneateuch: Identifying Literary Works in Genesis through Kings, ed. Konrad Schmid and Thomas Dozeman (Atlanta: Society of Biblical Literature, 2011); "Changes in Pentateuchal Criticism," in The Hebrew Bible/Old Testament: The History of Its Interpretation—The Modern Period: Twentieth Century, ed. Magne Saebo (Gottingen: Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht, 2011); and "The Many Uses of Intertextuality in Old Testament Studies: Actual and Potential," in Helsinki IOSOT Congress Volume, ed. Martti Nissinen (VTSup; Leiden: Brill, 2011), 519-49.