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Carson, D. A. - The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism

Carson, D. A. - The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, PROTESTANTISM, Bible Commentaries, Biblical Studies, Theology

Carson, D. A. The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism

Includes bibliographical references and index.

ISBN: 0-310-24286-X (Softcover)

Carson, D. A. Gagging of God, The. Zondervan, 2002.

Carson, D. A. The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism - Content

  • 1. Theology—Methodology.

  • 2. Theology, Doctrinal—History—20th century.

  • 3. Religious pluralism.

  • 4. Salvation outside the church.

  • 5. Hermeneutics—Religious aspects—Christianity.

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Added 19.01.2026
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