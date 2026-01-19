Carson, D. A. - The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism
Carson, D. A. The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism
Includes bibliographical references and index.
ISBN: 0-310-24286-X (Softcover)
Carson, D. A. Gagging of God, The. Zondervan, 2002.
Carson, D. A. The gagging of God: Christianity confronts pluralism - Content
1. Theology—Methodology.
2. Theology, Doctrinal—History—20th century.
3. Religious pluralism.
4. Salvation outside the church.
5. Hermeneutics—Religious aspects—Christianity.
No comments yet. Be the first!