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Catherine M. Murphy - The Historical Jesus For Dummies

Catherine M. Murphy - The Historical Jesus For Dummies
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, New Arrivals, FOREIGN, Theology, Philosophy, History, **Jewish History

Catherine M. Murphy, PhD - The Historical Jesus For Dummies

Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Publishing, Inc., 2008. – 339 p.

ISBN: 978-0-470-16785-4

Catherine M. Murphy, PhD - The Historical Jesus For Dummies – Contents

Introduction

Part I: Piecing Together the Jesus Story

  • Chapter 1: Meeting the Man from Nazareth - Chapter 2: Comparing the Gospels: A Biblical Biography of Jesus - Chapter 3: Pursuing the Historical Jesus in the Gospels - Chapter 4: Sharing in the Quests: Appreciating Modern Scholars’ Efforts - Chapter 5: Checking the Sources for Evidence of Jesus

Part II: Reconstructing the World of Jesus

  • Chapter 6: Introducing the Great and Powerful Rome - Chapter 7: Taking a Snapshot of Jewish Society in Jesus’s Time - Chapter 8: Feeling Rome’s Influence

Part III: Exploring the Life of Jesus the Jew

  • Chapter 9: Examining Jesus’s Family and Early Life - Chapter 10: Starting a New Movement - Chapter 11: Teaching Wisdom and Telling Tales - Chapter 12: Working Miracles and Confounding Crowds

Part IV: Witnessing Jesus’s Execution and Resurrection

  • Chapter 13: Scouting the Competition: Jesus’s Opponents - Chapter 14: Examining Jesus’s Crucifixion - Chapter 15: The Resurrection: From the Messiah to the Son of God

Part V: Experiencing Christ in Culture

  • Chapter 16: A Western Savior Goes Global - Chapter 17: From Graffiti to the Guggenheim: Jesus in Art - Chapter 18: The Reel Jesus

The Part of Tens

  • Chapter 19: Top Ten Historical Controversies about Jesus - Chapter 20: Top Ten Pilgrimage Sites Associated with Jesus

Index

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