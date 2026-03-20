Catherine M. Murphy - The Historical Jesus For Dummies
Catherine M. Murphy, PhD - The Historical Jesus For Dummies
Hoboken, NJ: Wiley Publishing, Inc., 2008. – 339 p.
ISBN: 978-0-470-16785-4
Catherine M. Murphy, PhD - The Historical Jesus For Dummies – Contents
Introduction
Part I: Piecing Together the Jesus Story
Chapter 1: Meeting the Man from Nazareth - Chapter 2: Comparing the Gospels: A Biblical Biography of Jesus - Chapter 3: Pursuing the Historical Jesus in the Gospels - Chapter 4: Sharing in the Quests: Appreciating Modern Scholars’ Efforts - Chapter 5: Checking the Sources for Evidence of Jesus
Part II: Reconstructing the World of Jesus
Chapter 6: Introducing the Great and Powerful Rome - Chapter 7: Taking a Snapshot of Jewish Society in Jesus’s Time - Chapter 8: Feeling Rome’s Influence
Part III: Exploring the Life of Jesus the Jew
Chapter 9: Examining Jesus’s Family and Early Life - Chapter 10: Starting a New Movement - Chapter 11: Teaching Wisdom and Telling Tales - Chapter 12: Working Miracles and Confounding Crowds
Part IV: Witnessing Jesus’s Execution and Resurrection
Chapter 13: Scouting the Competition: Jesus’s Opponents - Chapter 14: Examining Jesus’s Crucifixion - Chapter 15: The Resurrection: From the Messiah to the Son of God
Part V: Experiencing Christ in Culture
Chapter 16: A Western Savior Goes Global - Chapter 17: From Graffiti to the Guggenheim: Jesus in Art - Chapter 18: The Reel Jesus
The Part of Tens
Chapter 19: Top Ten Historical Controversies about Jesus - Chapter 20: Top Ten Pilgrimage Sites Associated with Jesus
Index
No comments yet. Be the first!