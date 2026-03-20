Craig A. Evans - The historical Jesus
Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies
Wearset Ltd, Boldon, Tyne and Wear Printed and bound in Great Britain by MPG Books Ltd, Bodmin, Cornwall
ISBN 0-415-32750-4
Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies – Content
VOLUME I. THE HISTORY OF THE QUEST: CLASSIC STUDIES AND CRITICAL QUESTIONS
PART I. Classic Studies
1 The real intention of the Apostoles. HERMANN S. REIMARUS - 2 Concluding dissertation: the dogmatic import of the life of Jesus. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 3 The essential nature of the work of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 4 Against the life·of·Jesus movement. MARTIN KAHLER - 5 Introduction. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 6 Introduction: view-point and method and The historical background for the ministry of Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 7 The problem of the historical Jesus. ERNST KASEMANN - 8 The quest of the historical Jesus. ERNST FUCHS - 9 The problem of the historical Jesus. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 10 The possibility of a new quest. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 11 The primitive Christian kerygma and the historical Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN
PART 2. Critical Questions: Miracle and Myth
12 Introduction: development of the mythical point of view in relation to the Gospel histories. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 13 Non-historical theories. MAURICE GOGUEL - 14 New Testament and mythology: the mythological element in the message of the New Testament and the problem of its re-interpretation. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 15 Mythology and the New Testament a review of Kerygma und Mythos. AMOS N. WILDER - 16 Myth and Gospel: a discussion of the problem of demythologizing the New Testament message. GONTHER BORNKAMM
PART 3. Critical Questions: Presuppositions and Criteria of Authenticity
17 The authenticity of Jesus' sayings. FREDERICK C. GRANT - 18 The quest for the historical Jesus: a discussion of methodology. WILLIAM 0. WALKER - 19 Christology and methodology. M. D. HOOKER - 20 An examination of the criteria for distinguishing the authentic words of Jesus. D. G. A. CALVERT - 21 On using the wrong tool. M. D. HOOKER - 22 Literary criteria in life of Jesus research: an evaluation and proposal. RICHARD N. LONGENECKER
VOLUME II. THE TEACHING OF JESUS
PART I. Parables and Kingdom of God
23 The nature and purpose of the Gospel parables. C. H. DODO - 24 Parables: their meaning and nature and The Kingdom of Heaven. ETA LINNEMANN - 25 The setting. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 26 Similitudes, parables, illustrations, allegories. W. 0. E. OESTERLEY - 27 If we do not cut the parables out of their frames. BIRGER GERHARDSSON - 28 Introduction and Extracts from Jesus' Proclamation of the Kingdom of God. JOHANNES WEISS - 29 The imminent future of the Kingdom of God. WERNER G. K0MMEL - 30 The Kingdom of God expels the Kingdom of Satan. RUDOLF OTTO - 31 The Kingdom of God in the proclamation of Jesus. REGINALD H. FULLER - 32 On understanding the Kingdom of God. ERICH GRASSER - 33 Jesus and the language of the kingdom. NORMAN PERRIN - 34 Regnum Dei Dens Est. BRUCE D. CHILTON - 35 Jesus as inaugurator of the Kingdom of God. MARINUS DE JONGE
PART 2. Ethics and Piety
36 The ethical teaching of Jesus. JOSEPH KLAUSNER - 37 The original teaching of Jesus and the ethics of the early Church . T. W. MANSON - 38 The teacher. C. H. DODO - 39 God as father in the proclamation and in the prayer of Jesus. DIETER ZELLER - 40 Jesus and the quest for holiness: the alternative paradigm. MARCUS J. BORG - 41 Alms, debt and divorce: Jesus' ethics in their Mediterranean context. JOHN S. KLOPPENBORG - 42 Jesus and ethics. PHEME PERKINS
VOLUME III. JESUS' MISSION, DEATH, AND RESURRECTION
PART I. Mission and Self-Understanding
43 Purpose, aim and motive in Jesus. H. J. CADBURY - 44 Die Frage nach dem messianischen Bewu8tsein Jesu. OTTO BETZ - 45 How much did Jesus know? - A survey of the Biblical evidence. RAYMOND E. BROWN - 46 The son of Man in contemporary debate. I. HOWARD MA RSHALL - 47 The sonsbip of the historical Jesus in Christology. RICHARD BA UCKHAM - 48 Did Jesus know he was God? RAYMOND E. BROWN - 49 Why did Jesus have to die? P. STUHLMACHER - 50 Messianic ideas and their inftuence on the Jesus of history. J. D. G. DUNN - 51 Jesus' ministry and self-understanding. BEN F. MEYER - 52 Jesus' self-understanding. C. M. TUCKETT
PART 2. The Death of Jesus
53 The bearing of the Rabbinical criminal code on the Jewish trial narratives in the Gospels. H. DANBY - 54 The trial of Christ in the Synoptic Gospels. A. N. SHERWIN-WHITE - 55 The burial of Jesus (Mark 15:42--47). RAYMOND E. BROWN - 56 "Where no one had yet been laid": the shame of Jesus' burial. BYRON R. McCANE - 57 "Are you the Messiah?" Is the crux of Mark 14:61-62 resolvable? JAMES D. G. DUNN
PART 3. The Resurrection of Jesus
58 The appearances of the risen Christ: an essay in form-criticism of the Gospels. C. H. DODD - 59 Is the resurrection an 'historical' event? GERALD O'COLLINS - 60 Was the tomb really empty? ROBERT H. STEIN - 61 Resurrection: fact or illusion? EDUARD SCHWEIZER - 62 Luminous appearances of the risen Christ. GERALD O'COLLINS - 63 The essential physicality of Jesus' resurrection according to the New Testament. ROBERT H. GUNDRY - 64 The resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. PHEME PERKINS - 65 The resurrection of Jesus Christ. C. E. B. CRANFIELD
VOLUME IV. LIVES OF JESUS AND JESUS OUTSIDE THE BIBLE
PART I. Lives of .Jesus
66 Chapters VIII-XII from The Life of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 67 The public life of Christ to the time of his arrest. F. E. D. SCHLEIERMACHER - 68 A great day in the life of Jesus. F. W. FARRAR - 69 The healing of the woman - Christ's personal appearance - the raising of Jairus' daughter. ALFRED EDERSHEIM - 70 Jesus and the Messiahship. WILHELM BOUSSET - 71 The crisis in Galilee. MAURICE GOGUEL - 72 The recognition of Jesus by men. WILLIAM BARCLAY - 73 Discipleship and the Kingdom. E. W. SAUNDERS - 74 The upper room. EVERETT F. HARRISON
PART 2. Jesus Outside the Bible
Jesus in the Agrapha and Extracanonical Gospels
75 'Unwritten' sayings and Apocryphal Gospels. F. F. BRUCE - 76 Extracanonical parables and the historical Jesus. WILLIAM D. STROKER - 77 Jesus in the agrapha and apocryphal gospels. JAMES H. CHARLESWORTH AND CRAIG A. EVANS
Gospel of Peter
78 The Gospel of Peter and canonical Gospel priority. RAYMOND E. BROWN
Gospel of Thomas
79 The Gospel of Thomas: a secondary Gospel. KLYNE R. SNODGRASS
Papyrus Egerton 2
80 Papyrus Egerton 2 (the Unknown Gospel) - part of the Gospel of Peter? DAVID F. WRIGHT
Secret Gospel of Mark
81 The relation of "The Secret Gospel of Mark" to the Fourth Gospel. RAYMOND E. BROWN
Jesus in non-Christian Sources
82 Research on the historical Jesus today: Jesus and the Pseudepigrapha, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Nag Hammadi Codices, Josephus, and archaeology. JAMES H. CHARLESWORTH - 83 Jesus in non-Christian sources. CRAIG A. EVANS
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