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Craig A. Evans - The historical Jesus

Craig A. Evans - The historical Jesus
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Category ESXATOS BOOKS, New Arrivals, FOREIGN, Theology, Philosophy, History, **Jewish History

Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies

Wearset Ltd, Boldon, Tyne and Wear Printed and bound in Great Britain by MPG Books Ltd, Bodmin, Cornwall

ISBN 0-415-32750-4

Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies – Content

VOLUME I. THE HISTORY OF THE QUEST: CLASSIC STUDIES AND CRITICAL QUESTIONS

PART I. Classic Studies

  • 1 The real intention of the Apostoles. HERMANN S. REIMARUS - 2 Concluding dissertation: the dogmatic import of the life of Jesus. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 3 The essential nature of the work of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 4 Against the life·of·Jesus movement. MARTIN KAHLER - 5 Introduction. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 6 Introduction: view-point and method and The historical background for the ministry of Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 7 The problem of the historical Jesus. ERNST KASEMANN - 8 The quest of the historical Jesus. ERNST FUCHS - 9 The problem of the historical Jesus. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 10 The possibility of a new quest. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 11 The primitive Christian kerygma and the historical Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN

PART 2. Critical Questions: Miracle and Myth

  • 12 Introduction: development of the mythical point of view in relation to the Gospel histories. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 13 Non-historical theories. MAURICE GOGUEL - 14 New Testament and mythology: the mythological element in the message of the New Testament and the problem of its re-interpretation. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 15 Mythology and the New Testament a review of Kerygma und Mythos. AMOS N. WILDER - 16 Myth and Gospel: a discussion of the problem of demythologizing the New Testament message. GONTHER BORNKAMM

PART 3. Critical Questions: Presuppositions and Criteria of Authenticity

  • 17 The authenticity of Jesus' sayings. FREDERICK C. GRANT - 18 The quest for the historical Jesus: a discussion of methodology. WILLIAM 0. WALKER - 19 Christology and methodology. M. D. HOOKER - 20 An examination of the criteria for distinguishing the authentic words of Jesus. D. G. A. CALVERT - 21 On using the wrong tool. M. D. HOOKER - 22 Literary criteria in life of Jesus research: an evaluation and proposal. RICHARD N. LONGENECKER

VOLUME II. THE TEACHING OF JESUS

PART I. Parables and Kingdom of God

  • 23 The nature and purpose of the Gospel parables. C. H. DODO - 24 Parables: their meaning and nature and The Kingdom of Heaven. ETA LINNEMANN - 25 The setting. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 26 Similitudes, parables, illustrations, allegories. W. 0. E. OESTERLEY - 27 If we do not cut the parables out of their frames. BIRGER GERHARDSSON - 28 Introduction and Extracts from Jesus' Proclamation of the Kingdom of God. JOHANNES WEISS - 29 The imminent future of the Kingdom of God. WERNER G. K0MMEL - 30 The Kingdom of God expels the Kingdom of Satan. RUDOLF OTTO - 31 The Kingdom of God in the proclamation of Jesus. REGINALD H. FULLER - 32 On understanding the Kingdom of God. ERICH GRASSER - 33 Jesus and the language of the kingdom. NORMAN PERRIN - 34 Regnum Dei Dens Est. BRUCE D. CHILTON - 35 Jesus as inaugurator of the Kingdom of God. MARINUS DE JONGE

PART 2. Ethics and Piety

  • 36 The ethical teaching of Jesus. JOSEPH KLAUSNER - 37 The original teaching of Jesus and the ethics of the early Church . T. W. MANSON - 38 The teacher. C. H. DODO - 39 God as father in the proclamation and in the prayer of Jesus. DIETER ZELLER - 40 Jesus and the quest for holiness: the alternative paradigm. MARCUS J. BORG - 41 Alms, debt and divorce: Jesus' ethics in their Mediterranean context. JOHN S. KLOPPENBORG - 42 Jesus and ethics. PHEME PERKINS

VOLUME III. JESUS' MISSION, DEATH, AND RESURRECTION

PART I. Mission and Self-Understanding

  • 43 Purpose, aim and motive in Jesus. H. J. CADBURY - 44 Die Frage nach dem messianischen Bewu8tsein Jesu. OTTO BETZ - 45 How much did Jesus know? - A survey of the Biblical evidence. RAYMOND E. BROWN - 46 The son of Man in contemporary debate. I. HOWARD MA RSHALL - 47 The sonsbip of the historical Jesus in Christology. RICHARD BA UCKHAM - 48 Did Jesus know he was God? RAYMOND E. BROWN - 49 Why did Jesus have to die? P. STUHLMACHER - 50 Messianic ideas and their inftuence on the Jesus of history. J. D. G. DUNN - 51 Jesus' ministry and self-understanding. BEN F. MEYER - 52 Jesus' self-understanding. C. M. TUCKETT

PART 2. The Death of Jesus

  • 53 The bearing of the Rabbinical criminal code on the Jewish trial narratives in the Gospels. H. DANBY - 54 The trial of Christ in the Synoptic Gospels. A. N. SHERWIN-WHITE - 55 The burial of Jesus (Mark 15:42--47). RAYMOND E. BROWN - 56 "Where no one had yet been laid": the shame of Jesus' burial. BYRON R. McCANE - 57 "Are you the Messiah?" Is the crux of Mark 14:61-62 resolvable? JAMES D. G. DUNN

PART 3. The Resurrection of Jesus

  • 58 The appearances of the risen Christ: an essay in form-criticism of the Gospels. C. H. DODD - 59 Is the resurrection an 'historical' event? GERALD O'COLLINS - 60 Was the tomb really empty? ROBERT H. STEIN - 61 Resurrection: fact or illusion? EDUARD SCHWEIZER - 62 Luminous appearances of the risen Christ. GERALD O'COLLINS - 63 The essential physicality of Jesus' resurrection according to the New Testament. ROBERT H. GUNDRY - 64 The resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. PHEME PERKINS - 65 The resurrection of Jesus Christ. C. E. B. CRANFIELD

VOLUME IV. LIVES OF JESUS AND JESUS OUTSIDE THE BIBLE

PART I. Lives of .Jesus

  • 66 Chapters VIII-XII from The Life of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 67 The public life of Christ to the time of his arrest. F. E. D. SCHLEIERMACHER - 68 A great day in the life of Jesus. F. W. FARRAR - 69 The healing of the woman - Christ's personal appearance - the raising of Jairus' daughter. ALFRED EDERSHEIM - 70 Jesus and the Messiahship. WILHELM BOUSSET - 71 The crisis in Galilee. MAURICE GOGUEL - 72 The recognition of Jesus by men. WILLIAM BARCLAY - 73 Discipleship and the Kingdom. E. W. SAUNDERS - 74 The upper room. EVERETT F. HARRISON

PART 2. Jesus Outside the Bible

Jesus in the Agrapha and Extracanonical Gospels

  • 75 'Unwritten' sayings and Apocryphal Gospels. F. F. BRUCE - 76 Extracanonical parables and the historical Jesus. WILLIAM D. STROKER - 77 Jesus in the agrapha and apocryphal gospels. JAMES H. CHARLESWORTH AND CRAIG A. EVANS

Gospel of Peter

  • 78 The Gospel of Peter and canonical Gospel priority. RAYMOND E. BROWN

Gospel of Thomas

  • 79 The Gospel of Thomas: a secondary Gospel. KLYNE R. SNODGRASS

Papyrus Egerton 2

  • 80 Papyrus Egerton 2 (the Unknown Gospel) - part of the Gospel of Peter? DAVID F. WRIGHT

Secret Gospel of Mark

  • 81 The relation of "The Secret Gospel of Mark" to the Fourth Gospel. RAYMOND E. BROWN

Jesus in non-Christian Sources

  • 82 Research on the historical Jesus today: Jesus and the Pseudepigrapha, the Dead Sea Scrolls, the Nag Hammadi Codices, Josephus, and archaeology. JAMES H. CHARLESWORTH - 83 Jesus in non-Christian sources. CRAIG A. EVANS

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Added 20.03.2026
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