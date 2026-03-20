Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies

Wearset Ltd, Boldon, Tyne and Wear Printed and bound in Great Britain by MPG Books Ltd, Bodmin, Cornwall

ISBN 0-415-32750-4

Craig A. Evans – The historical Jesus. Critical Concepts in Religious Studies – Content

VOLUME I. THE HISTORY OF THE QUEST: CLASSIC STUDIES AND CRITICAL QUESTIONS

PART I. Classic Studies

1 The real intention of the Apostoles. HERMANN S. REIMARUS - 2 Concluding dissertation: the dogmatic import of the life of Jesus. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 3 The essential nature of the work of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 4 Against the life·of·Jesus movement. MARTIN KAHLER - 5 Introduction. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 6 Introduction: view-point and method and The historical background for the ministry of Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 7 The problem of the historical Jesus. ERNST KASEMANN - 8 The quest of the historical Jesus. ERNST FUCHS - 9 The problem of the historical Jesus. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 10 The possibility of a new quest. JAMES M. ROBINSON - 11 The primitive Christian kerygma and the historical Jesus. RUDOLF BULTMANN

PART 2. Critical Questions: Miracle and Myth

12 Introduction: development of the mythical point of view in relation to the Gospel histories. DAVID F. STRAUSS - 13 Non-historical theories. MAURICE GOGUEL - 14 New Testament and mythology: the mythological element in the message of the New Testament and the problem of its re-interpretation. RUDOLF BULTMANN - 15 Mythology and the New Testament a review of Kerygma und Mythos. AMOS N. WILDER - 16 Myth and Gospel: a discussion of the problem of demythologizing the New Testament message. GONTHER BORNKAMM

PART 3. Critical Questions: Presuppositions and Criteria of Authenticity

17 The authenticity of Jesus' sayings. FREDERICK C. GRANT - 18 The quest for the historical Jesus: a discussion of methodology. WILLIAM 0. WALKER - 19 Christology and methodology. M. D. HOOKER - 20 An examination of the criteria for distinguishing the authentic words of Jesus. D. G. A. CALVERT - 21 On using the wrong tool. M. D. HOOKER - 22 Literary criteria in life of Jesus research: an evaluation and proposal. RICHARD N. LONGENECKER

VOLUME II. THE TEACHING OF JESUS

PART I. Parables and Kingdom of God

23 The nature and purpose of the Gospel parables. C. H. DODO - 24 Parables: their meaning and nature and The Kingdom of Heaven. ETA LINNEMANN - 25 The setting. JOACHIM JEREMIAS - 26 Similitudes, parables, illustrations, allegories. W. 0. E. OESTERLEY - 27 If we do not cut the parables out of their frames. BIRGER GERHARDSSON - 28 Introduction and Extracts from Jesus' Proclamation of the Kingdom of God. JOHANNES WEISS - 29 The imminent future of the Kingdom of God. WERNER G. K0MMEL - 30 The Kingdom of God expels the Kingdom of Satan. RUDOLF OTTO - 31 The Kingdom of God in the proclamation of Jesus. REGINALD H. FULLER - 32 On understanding the Kingdom of God. ERICH GRASSER - 33 Jesus and the language of the kingdom. NORMAN PERRIN - 34 Regnum Dei Dens Est. BRUCE D. CHILTON - 35 Jesus as inaugurator of the Kingdom of God. MARINUS DE JONGE

PART 2. Ethics and Piety

36 The ethical teaching of Jesus. JOSEPH KLAUSNER - 37 The original teaching of Jesus and the ethics of the early Church . T. W. MANSON - 38 The teacher. C. H. DODO - 39 God as father in the proclamation and in the prayer of Jesus. DIETER ZELLER - 40 Jesus and the quest for holiness: the alternative paradigm. MARCUS J. BORG - 41 Alms, debt and divorce: Jesus' ethics in their Mediterranean context. JOHN S. KLOPPENBORG - 42 Jesus and ethics. PHEME PERKINS

VOLUME III. JESUS' MISSION, DEATH, AND RESURRECTION

PART I. Mission and Self-Understanding

43 Purpose, aim and motive in Jesus. H. J. CADBURY - 44 Die Frage nach dem messianischen Bewu8tsein Jesu. OTTO BETZ - 45 How much did Jesus know? - A survey of the Biblical evidence. RAYMOND E. BROWN - 46 The son of Man in contemporary debate. I. HOWARD MA RSHALL - 47 The sonsbip of the historical Jesus in Christology. RICHARD BA UCKHAM - 48 Did Jesus know he was God? RAYMOND E. BROWN - 49 Why did Jesus have to die? P. STUHLMACHER - 50 Messianic ideas and their inftuence on the Jesus of history. J. D. G. DUNN - 51 Jesus' ministry and self-understanding. BEN F. MEYER - 52 Jesus' self-understanding. C. M. TUCKETT

PART 2. The Death of Jesus

53 The bearing of the Rabbinical criminal code on the Jewish trial narratives in the Gospels. H. DANBY - 54 The trial of Christ in the Synoptic Gospels. A. N. SHERWIN-WHITE - 55 The burial of Jesus (Mark 15:42--47). RAYMOND E. BROWN - 56 "Where no one had yet been laid": the shame of Jesus' burial. BYRON R. McCANE - 57 "Are you the Messiah?" Is the crux of Mark 14:61-62 resolvable? JAMES D. G. DUNN

PART 3. The Resurrection of Jesus

58 The appearances of the risen Christ: an essay in form-criticism of the Gospels. C. H. DODD - 59 Is the resurrection an 'historical' event? GERALD O'COLLINS - 60 Was the tomb really empty? ROBERT H. STEIN - 61 Resurrection: fact or illusion? EDUARD SCHWEIZER - 62 Luminous appearances of the risen Christ. GERALD O'COLLINS - 63 The essential physicality of Jesus' resurrection according to the New Testament. ROBERT H. GUNDRY - 64 The resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth. PHEME PERKINS - 65 The resurrection of Jesus Christ. C. E. B. CRANFIELD

VOLUME IV. LIVES OF JESUS AND JESUS OUTSIDE THE BIBLE

PART I. Lives of .Jesus

66 Chapters VIII-XII from The Life of Jesus. ERNEST RENAN - 67 The public life of Christ to the time of his arrest. F. E. D. SCHLEIERMACHER - 68 A great day in the life of Jesus. F. W. FARRAR - 69 The healing of the woman - Christ's personal appearance - the raising of Jairus' daughter. ALFRED EDERSHEIM - 70 Jesus and the Messiahship. WILHELM BOUSSET - 71 The crisis in Galilee. MAURICE GOGUEL - 72 The recognition of Jesus by men. WILLIAM BARCLAY - 73 Discipleship and the Kingdom. E. W. SAUNDERS - 74 The upper room. EVERETT F. HARRISON

PART 2. Jesus Outside the Bible

Jesus in the Agrapha and Extracanonical Gospels

75 'Unwritten' sayings and Apocryphal Gospels. F. F. BRUCE - 76 Extracanonical parables and the historical Jesus. WILLIAM D. STROKER - 77 Jesus in the agrapha and apocryphal gospels. JAMES H. CHARLESWORTH AND CRAIG A. EVANS

Gospel of Peter

78 The Gospel of Peter and canonical Gospel priority. RAYMOND E. BROWN

Gospel of Thomas

79 The Gospel of Thomas: a secondary Gospel. KLYNE R. SNODGRASS

Papyrus Egerton 2

80 Papyrus Egerton 2 (the Unknown Gospel) - part of the Gospel of Peter? DAVID F. WRIGHT

Secret Gospel of Mark

81 The relation of "The Secret Gospel of Mark" to the Fourth Gospel. RAYMOND E. BROWN

Jesus in non-Christian Sources