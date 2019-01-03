Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн
Эта книга является плодом двадцатилетней активной и творческой работы Дж. Данна. Для построения более полной экспозиции богословия Павла использовано послание к Римлянам. Дж. Данн рассматривает такие темы богословия Павла, как Бог, человечество, грех, христология, спасение, церковь и христианская жизнь.
James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла
WILLIAM B . EERDMANS PUBLISHING COMPANY
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U . K .
1998 - 808 p.
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U . K .
1998 - 808 p.
ISBN 0-8028-3844-8
James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла - Contents
Preface
Bibliography
Abbreviations
Chapter 1. Prologue
- § 1 Prolegomena to a theology of Paul
Chapter 2. God and Humankind
- §2 God
- §3 Humankind
Chapter 3. Humankind under Indictment
- §4 Adam
- §5 Sin and death
- §6 The law
Chapter 4. The Gospel of Jesus Christ
- §7 Gospel
- §8 Jesus the man
- §9 Christ crucified
- §10 The risen Lord
- § 11 The pre-existent one
- §12 Until he comes
Chapter 5. The Beginning of Salvation
- § 13 The crucial transition
- § 14 Justification by faith
- §15 Participation in Christ
- §16 The gift of the Spirit
- §17 Baptism
Chapter 6. The Process of Salvation
- § 18 The eschatological tension
- §19 Israel
Chapter 7. The Church
- §20 The body of Christ
- §21 Ministry and authority
- §22 The Lord's Supper
Chapter 8. How Should Believers Live?
- §23 Motivating principles
- §24 Ethics in practise
Chapter 9. Epilogue
- §25 Postlegomena to a theology of Paul
Index of Subjects
Index of Modern Authors
Index of Scripture and Other Ancient Writings
James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла - Preface
My fascination with Paul began about forty years ago. Even as a schoolboy I could not help being impressed by Paul's missionary achievements, particularly his extensive travels and his success in establishing Christianity in Europe. In my student days the fascination deepened as I began to appreciate something of Paul the theologian. The combination of profound theological reflection and ensitive grappling with all too real human problems, of out spoken argument and pastoral insight, "found me" at many points. As a University teacher I have lectured on Paul and his theology for more than twenty-five years, constantly drawn back to him as I tackled a series of different subjects, the lectures, I hope, becoming steadily richer as I probed more and more aspects of Paul's theology.
The dialogue with Paul's theology became increasingly serious in the mid-70s and early 80s. My work on Jesus and the Spirit (1975), Unity and Diversity in the New Testament (1977), and Christology in the Making (1980) all forced me to encounter Paul's thought at ever deeper levels. "The new perspective on Paul", introduced by E. P. Sanders in his Paul and Palestinian Judaism (1977) made a complete rethink necessary and led me through a close study of the Antioch incident (Gal. 2.11-14) in 1980 into a sustained reassessment of Paul's attitude to and relationship with his fellow Jewish Christians and his ancestral religion, which is ongoing. Preparation for my first major commentary, on Romans (1988), made it necessary to engage fully with Galatians, reflected in my Jesus, Paul and the Law (1990) and the subsequent commentary on Galatians (1993). And working on my commentary on Colossians and Philemon (1996) likewise increased my detailed familiarity with later Pauline thought. Briefer treatments of 1 Corinthians and Ephesians have helped ensure a breadth of detailed knowledge of the Pauline corpus. All this was repeatedly stimulated by classroom exchanges, postgraduates working on Paul, and sustained involvement with annual seminars at the annual meetings of the Society of New Testament Studies and the Society for Biblical Literaure — to all of whom I owe immeasurable debts.
I had long hoped to work up my much revised lecture notes into a full-scale study of Paul's theology. But an imminent radical syllabus revision provided the final spur, with a study leave (Easter through summer 1996) giving the needful occasion. As the time approached to begin the research leave, my feelings evoked in my mind the image of a river which had been fed by many streams, but whose flow had been restricted so that volume and pressure were building up. I felt at times as though the dam might burst, and the opening paragraphs (§2) were composed in my mind long before I finally sat down at home at my old Mac Plus. Six months of highly concentrated drafting enabled me to complete the first draft (less § 1 and §25) and have given, I hope, the text a degree of consistency and coherence which would otherwise have been hard to achieve.
спасибо