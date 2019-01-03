Эта книга является плодом двадцатилетней активной и творческой работы Дж. Данна. Для построения более полной экспозиции богословия Павла использовано послание к Римлянам. Дж. Данн рассматривает такие темы богословия Павла, как Бог, человечество, грех, христология, спасение, церковь и христианская жизнь.

James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла

WILLIAM B . EERDMANS PUBLISHING COMPANY

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U . K .

1998 - 808 p.

ISBN 0-8028-3844-8



James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла - Contents Preface Bibliography Abbreviations Chapter 1. Prologue § 1 Prolegomena to a theology of Paul Chapter 2. God and Humankind §2 God

§3 Humankind Chapter 3. Humankind under Indictment §4 Adam

§5 Sin and death

§6 The law Chapter 4. The Gospel of Jesus Christ §7 Gospel

§8 Jesus the man

§9 Christ crucified

§10 The risen Lord

§ 11 The pre-existent one

§12 Until he comes Chapter 5. The Beginning of Salvation § 13 The crucial transition

§ 14 Justification by faith

§15 Participation in Christ

§16 The gift of the Spirit

§17 Baptism Chapter 6. The Process of Salvation § 18 The eschatological tension

§19 Israel Chapter 7. The Church §20 The body of Christ

§21 Ministry and authority

§22 The Lord's Supper Chapter 8. How Should Believers Live? §23 Motivating principles

§24 Ethics in practise Chapter 9. Epilogue §25 Postlegomena to a theology of Paul Index of Subjects Index of Modern Authors Index of Scripture and Other Ancient Writings James D. G. Dunn - The Theology of Paul the Apostle - Джеймс Данн - Богословие апостола Павла - Preface

My fascination with Paul began about forty years ago. Even as a schoolboy I could not help being impressed by Paul's missionary achievements, partic­ularly his extensive travels and his success in establishing Christianity in Europe. In my student days the fascination deepened as I began to appreciate something of Paul the theologian. The combination of profound theological reflection and ensitive grappling with all too real human problems, of out­ spoken argument and pastoral insight, "found me" at many points. As a University teacher I have lectured on Paul and his theology for more than twenty-five years, constantly drawn back to him as I tackled a series of different subjects, the lectures, I hope, becoming steadily richer as I probed more and more aspects of Paul's theology.

The dialogue with Paul's theology became increasingly serious in the mid-70s and early 80s. My work on Jesus and the Spirit (1975), Unity and Diversity in the New Testament (1977), and Christology in the Making (1980) all forced me to encounter Paul's thought at ever deeper levels. "The new perspective on Paul", introduced by E. P. Sanders in his Paul and Palestinian Judaism (1977) made a complete rethink necessary and led me through a close study of the Antioch incident (Gal. 2.11-14) in 1980 into a sustained reassessment of Paul's attitude to and relationship with his fellow Jewish Christians and his ancestral religion, which is ongoing. Preparation for my first major commentary, on Romans (1988), made it necessary to engage fully with Galatians, reflected in my Jesus, Paul and the Law (1990) and the subsequent commentary on Galatians (1993). And working on my commentary on Colossians and Philemon (1996) likewise increased my detailed familiarity with later Pauline thought. Briefer treatments of 1 Corinthians and Ephesians have helped ensure a breadth of detailed knowledge of the Pauline corpus. All this was repeatedly stimulated by classroom exchanges, postgraduates working on Paul, and sustained involvement with annual seminars at the annual meetings of the Society of New Testament Studies and the Society for Biblical Literaure — to all of whom I owe immeasurable debts.

