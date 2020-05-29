Encyclopaedia Judaica
Encyclopaedia Judaica - 2nd Edition
Год 2007
Формат: PDF
Even more clarity and substance is incorporated through the updating of some 11,000 entries across all topics. The Holocaust segment alone features more than 50 entirely new articles. Scholars, general readers and students alike will use this 22-volume set. Extensive cross-referencing and large subject index are just two of the many features making this huge set easy to use. Quick references are also facilitated through place-name lists, a chronology, a Hasidism chart, lists of newspapers and periodicals.
More than 600 maps, charts, tables, photographs, illustrations and other visuals concisely illustrate key textual elements, and among other features making this scholarly work accessible, are entry-specific bibliographies to help guide further research. Included in each volume is an 8-page full color insert that provides a rich and thematic illustration of the many aspects of Jewish life and culture, as well as a record of the physical development of the State of Israel.
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