Introduction

Bibliography o f Secondary Works Cited

Index o f Scripture

Index of Modern Authors

Index of Subject s an d Ancien t Sources

Ehrman B. The Orthodox Corruption of Scripture - The Effect of Early Christological Controversies on the Text of the New Testament - Acknowledgments

My persona l and institutiona l debts have grown dramaticall y with the writing of this work , and here I would like to make a grateful, if partial , ac - knowledgment. Th e University of Nort h Carolin a at Chape l Hil l ha s been supportive o n al l levels : the Faculty Research Council generousl y provide d funding through a Faculty Development Grant in 1989 , and the Institute for Arts and Humanities , under the direction of Ruel Tyson, awarded m e facult y fellowships fo r th e summe r of 198 9 an d th e sprin g of 1992 , easin g my teaching burde n an d providin g a foru m fo r intellectua l discourse wit h scholar s i n other fields—a surprisingly rare treat i n modern academia . I am als o obliged to m y graduate researc h assistants , C . W. Thompson and Ki m Haines Eitzen, who prove d assiduou s i n gathering, checking, an d evaluatin g bibliographical items, and , above all , to m y colleagues i n the Departmen t o f Religiou s Studies, who hav e tendered thei r mora l an d materia l support ever y step along the way.

