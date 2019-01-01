THE NEW TESTAMENT LIBRARY

This is a fresh translation based on the third German edition (Die Abendmahlsworte Jesu, Gottingen, 1960), which, in contrast with the second edition (1949) upon which the original English translation (Oxford, 1955) was based, has been thoroughly revised and much enlarged. In addition to what had been written on the Eucharistic Words since the second edition, the Qumran Scrolls and recent research on the Passover of the Quartodecimanians called for special consideration. The section on 'The Contribution of Astronomy' was reworked.

Joachim Jeremias - The Eucharistic Words of Jesus

SCM PRESS LTD BLOOMSBURY STREET LONDON Translated by Norman Perrin from the German, Die Abendmahlsworte Jesu 3rd edition published i960 by Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht, Gottingen with the author's revisions to July 1964

First published I966

Joachim Jeremias 1966

Hrinted in Great Britain by W. & J. Magkay & Co Ltd, Chatham

Joachim Jeremias - The Eucharistic Words of Jesus - Contents

Preface to the New English Edition

Translator's Note

Abbreviations

I WAS THE LAST SUPPER A PASSOVER MEAL?

The Problem

The Last Supper—Kiddus Meal? Haburah Meal? Essene Meal?

The Contribution of Astronomy

The Last Supper—a Passover Meal!

Objections

The Eucharistic Words of Jesus within the Framework of the Passover Meal

II THE ACCOUNT OF THE LAST SUPPER WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PASSION NARRATIVE AND AS INDEPENDENT TRADITION

A Comparison of the Markan Passion Narrative with the Johannine

The Accounts of the Last Supper

The Account of the Institution of the Lord's Supper as Independent Tradition

III THE INFLUENCE OF WORSHIP UPON THE TRANSMISSION OF THE EUCHARISTIC TEXTS

The Use of the Account of the Institution at the Eucharist

The Influence of the Liturgy on the Formulation of the

Eucharistic Words

The Protection of the Sacred Formula

IV THE OLDEST TEXT OF THE EUCHARISTIC WORDS OF JESUS

Luke: Short Text or Long Text ?

Comparison of the Texts

Semitisms

The Age of the Tradition

The Oldest Attainable Form of the Tradition

The Original Language

Indications of the ipsissima vox

V THE MEANING OF THE EUCHARISTIC WORDS OF JESUS

The Meal

Jesus' Avowal of Abstinence

The Words of Interpretation

. . that God may remember me'

The Acts of Praise

Index of Modern Authors

Index of References

Joachim Jeremias - The Eucharistic Words of Jesus - Preface to the new english edition



A study on 'The Influence of Worship upon the Transmission of the Eucharistic Texts' was added as chapter III (pp. io6ff.). In chapter IV ('The Oldest Text of the Eucharistic Words of Jesus'), which is devoted to recovering the oldest form of the eucharistic tradition, the section dealing with the semi-tisms has been enlarged (pp. 173гг.). Although their number has been increased in treating the Markan account, I no longer consider this account as the oldest form of the tradition; rather I should prefer to think that in the earliest times we have to reckon with quite a number of parallel versions behind which the Urform lies hidden. Whether this was Aramaic or Hebrew must remain an open question; we shall have to be content to state that the text was probably passed on in both idioms (pp. 196гг.). Linguistic evidence points to a pre-liturgical historical account as the oldest stage of tradition (pp. 191гг.). The final chapter V ('The Meaning of the Eucharistic Words of Jesus') was the one most affected by revision. Jesus' avowal of abstinence is given a fresh interpretation by means of the Quartodecimanian texts (pp. 207гг.). The anamnesis problem is approached on the basis of a comprehensive collection of the relevant materials (pp. 237гг.). Finally, guided by the Late Jewish exegesis of Ps. n8.25fF. referring to the antiphonal choir which was to greet the Messiah at his parousia, it is shown that the Lord's Supper was from the very beginning an anticipation—or more precisely an 'antedonation'—of the final consummation (pp. 255гг.).