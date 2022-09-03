Serene sacred sites and bustling Bauhaus boulevards. Glittering azure seas and dramatic desert outcrops. Magnificent ancient ruins and mouthwatering contemporary cuisine. A meeting place for travellers, traders and worshippers since the dawn of civilization, this land of contrasts is an unforgettable feast for the senses, mind and spirit. Whatever your dream trip to this evocative region entails, this DK Eyewitness Travel Guide is the perfect companion.

Deeply significant to the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths, this ancient land is imbued with a beguiling mix of cultural influences.

The fragrant alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City throng with tourists and pilgrims winding their way between holy sites, while the bustling, multicultural modern centre offers an array of eclectic architecture, world-class museums, and hipster bars and cafes. Forward-facing Tel Aviv is Jerusalem's dynamic coastal counterpart, with buzzing beaches and a thriving nightlife.

Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian territories. DK Eyewitness Travel Guide

NY : DK Publishing, Penguin Random House, 2000. - 289 pp.

ISBN 9-780-2413-6005-7

Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian territories. DK Eyewitness Travel Guide - Contents

DISCOVER JERUSALEM, ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

Welcome

Reasons to Love

Explore

Getting to Know

Itineraries

Jerusalem, Israel and the Palestinian Territories Your Way

A Year In

A Brief History

EXPERIENCE JERUSALEM

Muslim Quarter

Jewish Quarter

Christian Quarter

Armenian Quarter and Mount Zion

Mount of Olives and City of David

Jerusalem City Centre

Beyond the Centre

EXPERIENCE ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

Tel Aviv

Mediterranean Coast and Galilee

Dead Sea and Negev Desert

West Bank

Petra and Western Jordan

NEED TO KNOW

Before You Go

Getting Around

Practical Information

Index .

. Phrase Book

Acknowledgments