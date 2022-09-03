Jerusalem - Israel and the Palestinian territories - Travel Guide
Serene sacred sites and bustling Bauhaus boulevards. Glittering azure seas and dramatic desert outcrops. Magnificent ancient ruins and mouthwatering contemporary cuisine. A meeting place for travellers, traders and worshippers since the dawn of civilization, this land of contrasts is an unforgettable feast for the senses, mind and spirit. Whatever your dream trip to this evocative region entails, this DK Eyewitness Travel Guide is the perfect companion.
Deeply significant to the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths, this ancient land is imbued with a beguiling mix of cultural influences.
The fragrant alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City throng with tourists and pilgrims winding their way between holy sites, while the bustling, multicultural modern centre offers an array of eclectic architecture, world-class museums, and hipster bars and cafes. Forward-facing Tel Aviv is Jerusalem's dynamic coastal counterpart, with buzzing beaches and a thriving nightlife.
Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian territories. DK Eyewitness Travel Guide
NY : DK Publishing, Penguin Random House, 2000. - 289 pp.
ISBN 9-780-2413-6005-7
Jerusalem: Israel and the Palestinian territories. DK Eyewitness Travel Guide - Contents
DISCOVER JERUSALEM, ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES
- Welcome
- Reasons to Love
- Explore
- Getting to Know
- Itineraries
- Jerusalem, Israel and the Palestinian Territories Your Way
- A Year In
- A Brief History
EXPERIENCE JERUSALEM
- Muslim Quarter
- Jewish Quarter
- Christian Quarter
- Armenian Quarter and Mount Zion
- Mount of Olives and City of David
- Jerusalem City Centre
- Beyond the Centre
EXPERIENCE ISRAEL AND THE PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES
- Tel Aviv
- Mediterranean Coast and Galilee
- Dead Sea and Negev Desert
- West Bank
- Petra and Western Jordan
NEED TO KNOW
- Before You Go
- Getting Around
- Practical Information
- Index .
- Phrase Book
Acknowledgments
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