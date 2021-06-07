Abbott-Smith - A Manual Greek Lexicon of the New Testament - модуль BibleQuote
Α, α, ἄλφα
(q.v.), τό, indecl., alpha, the first letter of the Greek alphabet. As a numeral, αʹ = 1, α͵ = 1000. As a prefix, it appears to have at least two and perhaps three distinct senses:
ἀ- (before a vowel, ἀν-) negative, as in ἄ-γνωστος, ἄ-δικος.
ἀ-, ἁ- copulative, indicating community and fellowship, as in ἁ-πλοῦς, ἀ-κολουθέω, ἀ-δελφός.
An intensive force (LS, s. α), as in ἀ-τενίζω is sometimes assumed (but v. Boisacq, s.v.).
Ἀαρών
(Heb. אַהֲרוֹן), indecl. (in FlJ, -ῶνος), Aaron (Ex 4:14, al.): Lk 1:5, Ac 7:40, He 5:4, 7:11, 9:4.†
Ἀβαδδών
(Heb. אֲבַדֹּון, destruction; LXX, ἀπώλεια, only in Wisdom Lit., of the place of the ruined dead: Jb 26:6, 28:22, 31:12, Ps 88:12, Pr 15:11*), indecl.; in NT, Abaddon, the angel of the Abyss: Re 9:11.†
ἀβαρής
, -ές (< βαρός), without weight; metaph. (MM, VGT, s.v.) not burdensome: II Co 11:9.†
Ἀββά
(T, -ᾶ), indecl. (Aram, אַבָּא, emphatic form of אַב = Heb. אָב, father), used in the phrase Ἀ. ὁ παήρ, Abba, Father (v. Swete on Mk 14:36): Mk 14:36, Ro 8:15, Ga 4:6.†
Abbott-Smith - A Manual Greek Lexicon of the New Testament - словарь BibleQuote
Данный модуль карманного греческо-английского словаря Абботта-Смита будет полезен для тех, кто изучает Новый Завет в подлиннике.
Модуль необходимо загрузить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote.
Поиск словарных статей осуществляется по соответствующим греческим словам.
Благодарность kachura за еще один лексикон древнегреческого для BibleQuote!