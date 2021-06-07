Abbott-Smith - A Manual Greek Lexicon of the New Testament - модуль BibleQuote

Α, α, ἄλφα

(q.v.), τό, indecl., alpha, the first letter of the Greek alphabet. As a numeral, αʹ = 1, α͵ = 1000. As a prefix, it appears to have at least two and perhaps three distinct senses:

ἀ- (before a vowel, ἀν-) negative, as in ἄ-γνωστος, ἄ-δικος.

ἀ-, ἁ- copulative, indicating community and fellowship, as in ἁ-πλοῦς, ἀ-κολουθέω, ἀ-δελφός.

An intensive force (LS, s. α), as in ἀ-τενίζω is sometimes assumed (but v. Boisacq, s.v.).

Ἀαρών

(Heb. אַהֲרוֹן), indecl. (in FlJ, -ῶνος), Aaron (Ex 4:14, al.): Lk 1:5, Ac 7:40, He 5:4, 7:11, 9:4.†

Ἀβαδδών

(Heb. אֲבַדֹּון, destruction; LXX, ἀπώλεια, only in Wisdom Lit., of the place of the ruined dead: Jb 26:6, 28:22, 31:12, Ps 88:12, Pr 15:11*), indecl.; in NT, Abaddon, the angel of the Abyss: Re 9:11.†

ἀβαρής

, -ές (< βαρός), without weight; metaph. (MM, VGT, s.v.) not burdensome: II Co 11:9.†

Ἀββά

(T, -ᾶ), indecl. (Aram, אַבָּא, emphatic form of אַב = Heb. אָב, father), used in the phrase Ἀ. ὁ παήρ, Abba, Father (v. Swete on Mk 14:36): Mk 14:36, Ro 8:15, Ga 4:6.†

Abbott-Smith - A Manual Greek Lexicon of the New Testament - словарь BibleQuote

Данный модуль карманного греческо-английского словаря Абботта-Смита будет полезен для тех, кто изучает Новый Завет в подлиннике.

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