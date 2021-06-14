ἀγαθίς 1

ἀγαθίς, -ίδος 1.

Grammatical information: f.

Meaning: `ball of thread' (Pherekyd.).

Origin: XX \[etym. unknown\]

Etymology: No etym. Cf. «ἀγαθίς 2».

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ἀγαθίς 2

ἀγαθίς, -ίδος 2.

Meaning: = σησαμίς H.; σησαμίς = σησαμῆ `a mixture of sesam seeds, roasted and pounded with honey', an Athenian delicacy given to guests at a wedding. Note the expression ἀγαθῶν ἀγαθίδες `quantities of goods'.

Origin: PG \[a word of Pre-Greek origin\]X \[probably\]

Etymology: Belardi Ric. lingu. 4 (1959) 196 compared γάθια. ἀλλάντια H. (s. «ἀλλᾶς»). If correct, Pre-Greek. Cf. «γήθυον».

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ἀγαθός

ἀγαθός

Grammatical information: adj.

Meaning: `good' (Il.).

Other forms: ἀκαθόν· ἀγαθόν H.; χάσιος· χρηστός H. Dor. χάϊος `noble, good' (ᾱ)

Dialectal forms: Cypr. ἀζαθος must prob. be read ἀγαθος, Egetmeyer, Kadmos 32 (1993) 145-155.

Origin: IE \[Indo-European\]X \[probably\], LW \[loanword\]X\[probably\] \[413\]

Etymology: Uncertain. On the one hand, one compares Germ. forms, Goth. goÞs, NHG gut, MLG gaden `fit' etc., further OCS godьnъ `pleasant', goditi `be pleasant', Russ. gódnyj `useful'. (Not with Skt. gadh- `to take, seize', gádhyā- `booty' which would have given *(ἀ)καθος). Crim. Goth. gadeltha `pulchrum'. The words must have a\/ā (long ō is morphologically excluded; Slavic cannot have h₂). Considered as a European substratum word by Beekes KZ 109 (1996). - Recently the word is analysed as *mǵh₂-dh₁-os `made great' (Panagl FS Strunk (1995)), which is semantically not convincing; or `whose deeds are great' Ruijgh 1991, FS Bartoněk, which is also semantically unconvincing. - If the variants are reliable, it could be Pre-Greek.

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Beekes - Etymological Dictionary of Greek - словарь BibleQuote

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