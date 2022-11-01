ἀγαθωσύνη

ἀγαϑωσύνη, ης, ἡ [ἀγαθός] ‘quality or characteristic of being concerned about the well-being of others’, goodness Ro 15:14; Gal 5:22; Eph 5:9; 2 Th 1:11.

ἀγαλλίασις

ἀγαλλίασις, εως, ἡ [ἀγαλλιάω; only in biblical usage] ‘exuberant joy’, rejoicing Lk 1:44; Ac 2:46; in imagery of oil used at a festival ἔλαιον ἀγαλλιάσεως oil of joy/celebration Hb 1:9.

ἀγαλλιάω

ἀγαλλιάω [later form of ἀγάλλομαι in same sense] ‘be exuberantly joyful’, rejoice, exult, act. Lk 1:47; Rv 19:7; mid. with qualifying dat. 1 Pt 1:8; the joy of Jesus expressed in close association with the Holy Spirit Lk 10:21; pass. with act. sense and prepositional qualifier ἠϑελήσατε ἀγαλλιαϑῆναι ἐν τῷ φωτὶ αὐτοῦ you were willing to rejoice in his light J 5:35.

Danker - The concise Greek-English lexicon of the New Testament - словарь BibleQuote

Frederick William Danker

is Christ Seminary–Seminex

Professor Emeritus of New Testament at the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago, Illinois.

The University of Chicago Press, Ltd., London

© 2009 by The University of Chicago

ISBN-13: 978-0-226-13615-8

Модуль необходимо установить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote. Поиск осуществляется по греческим словам.