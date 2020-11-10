Lust, Eynikel, Huhpie - A Greek-English Lexicon of the Septuagint - модуль BibleQuote

The present lexicon is a companion to the edition of the Septuagint edited by A. RAHLFS published by the Wurtembergische Bibelanstalt, now Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft in Stuttgart. The authors would like to thank Dr. E.W. TUINSTRA, Translation Supervisor of the Dutch Bible Society (Nederlands Bijbelgenootschap), J. DE WAARD, Regional Translation Coordinator of the United Bible Societies, and Dr. S. MEURER, General Secretary of the German Bible Society (Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft), for having made this publication possible.

Compiled by JOHAN LUST / ERIK EYNIKEL / KATRIN HAUSPIE

Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft, 2003

ISBN 3-438-05124-9

Lust, Eynikel, Huhpie - A Greek-English Lexicon of the Septuagint - CONTENTS

Preface (to the first volume)

Preface (to the second volume)

Introduction

Layout

Abbreviations

I. Books of the Bible

II. Morphological Codes

III. General Abbreviations

IV. Periodicals, Series, Lexica and Encyclopaedia

Bibliography

Lust, Eynikel, Huhpie - A Greek-English Lexicon of the Septuagint - PREFACE (TO THIS EDITION)

This Greek-English Lexicon is a companion to the edition of the Septuagint edited by A. RAHLFS and published by the Wurttembergische Bibelanstalt, now Deutsche Bibelgesellschaft in Stuttgart. The present one-volume edition combines the revised text of the first part published separately in 1992, and the slightly reworked text of the second part published in 1996. The team of three editors remained unchanged. K. H AUSPIE deserves a special mention. She did most of the work, assisted by two students: S. S. S CATOLINI and I. D UBIANETSKAYA. F. V AN S EGBROECK was once more most helpful as an expert proof-reader of the final text, and more specifically of the bibliography and of the Greek typesetting. A special word of thanks goes out also to A. T ERNIER and J. H ENNION for their technical assistance, and to all those that have contributed to the improvement of this lexicon.

Most of the revision work was concerned with the first volume. In several instances it had to be brought into line with the second volume, often in response to the suggestions and critiques made by users of the first. The main changes are outlined in the “INTRODUCTION”.

1 A tentative version of SYMMACHUS' special vocabulary in the Psalms has been published in the electronic periodical Textual Criticism, and waits for the remarks of its users.2 The announced supplement, treating the variants mentioned in the apparatuses of the critical editions, is still in the planning stage. Samples of a second supplement, including the vocabulary of AQUILA, S YMMACHUS, and T HEODOTION, can be found in ETL 74 (1998).A tentative version of SYMMACHUS' special vocabulary in the Psalms has been published in the electronic periodical Textual Criticism, and waits for the remarks of its users.

Meanwhile, the Lexicon has been incorporated in The Bible Companion CD-ROM of the Gramcord Institute published by Bible Companion Software, and in the Accordance CD-ROM of the same Gramcord Institute, published by OakTree Software, Inc. An enriched German version of the hard copy is envisaged by the German Septuagint translation project.

The completion of the present volume would not have been possible without the support of its main sponsors: the Belgian “Fonds voor Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek”, and the “Onderzoeksfonds” of the K. U. Leuven. A special word of thanks is also due to the German Bible Society and its staff who smoothly handled any problems related to business and publication.

Leuven, July, 2001 JOHAN LUST