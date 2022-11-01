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Mounce - Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek Dictionary - словарь BibleQuote

Mounce - Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek Dictionary
Категория BIBLEQUTE MODULES, Biblical Studies mod, Reference mod
κενῶς
κενός, -ή, -όν
a-1a(2a) 18x
empty, empty-handed; by extension: vain, ineffective, useless, foolish
empty; having nothing, empty-handed, Mk. 12:3;
met. vain, fruitless, void of effect, Acts 4:25; 1 Cor. 15:10;
εἰς κενόν, in vain, to no purpose, 2 Cor. 6:1;
hollow, fallacious, false, Eph. 5:6; Col. 2:8;
inconsiderate, foolish, 1 Thess. 3:5; Jas. 2:20
kenos | S 2756 | GK 3031
empty
kenos

Mounce - Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek Dictionary - словарь BibleQuote

Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek dictionary
Bill Mounce
Welcome to what we hope will become a great New Testament Greek dictionary. We are starting with some basic Koine Greek information, but will be inviting our community to modify and enlarge the definitions and use them in their translation work (https://www.billmounce.com/greek-dictionary).
Модуль необходимо установить в папку Dictionaries программы BibleQuote. Поиск осуществляется по греческим словам
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