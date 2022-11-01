κενῶς

κενός, -ή, -όν

a-1a(2a) 18x

empty, empty-handed; by extension: vain, ineffective, useless, foolish

empty; having nothing, empty-handed, Mk. 12:3;

met. vain, fruitless, void of effect, Acts 4:25; 1 Cor. 15:10;

εἰς κενόν, in vain, to no purpose, 2 Cor. 6:1;

hollow, fallacious, false, Eph. 5:6; Col. 2:8;

inconsiderate, foolish, 1 Thess. 3:5; Jas. 2:20

kenos | S 2756 | GK 3031

empty

kenos

Mounce - Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek Dictionary - словарь BibleQuote

Bill Mounce's New Testament Greek dictionary

Bill Mounce

Welcome to what we hope will become a great New Testament Greek dictionary. We are starting with some basic Koine Greek information, but will be inviting our community to modify and enlarge the definitions and use them in their translation work (https://www.billmounce.com/greek-dictionary).

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