The expression “philosophy of religion” did not come into general use until the nineteenth century, when it was employed to refer to the articulation and criticism of humanity’s religious consciousness and its cultural expressions in thought, language, feeling, and practice. Historically, philosophical reflection on religious themes had two foci: first, God or Brahman or Nirvana or whatever else the object of religious thought, attitudes, feelings, and practice was believed to be, and, second, the human religious subject, that is, the thoughts, attitudes, feelings, and practices themselves. The first sort of philosophical reflection has had a long history. In the West, for example, discussions of the nature of God (whether he is unchanging, say, or knows the future, whether his existence can be rationally demonstrated, and the like) are incorporated in theological treatises such as Anselm’s Proslogion and Monologion, Thomas Aquinas’s Summas, Maimonides’ Guide for the Perplexed, and al-Ghazali’s Incoherence of the Philosophers. They also form part of influential metaphysical systems like Plato’s, Plotinus’s, Descartes’, and Leibniz’s. Hindu Vedanta and classical Buddhism included sophisticated discussions of the nature of the Brahman and of the Buddha, respectively. Many contemporary philosophers of religion continue to be engaged with these topics (see, for example, chapters 1 through 5 and 8).

The most salient feature of this sort of philosophy of religion is its attempts to establish truths about God or the Absolute on the basis of unaided reason. Aquinas is instructive. Some truths about God can be known only with the help of revelation. Examples are his triune nature and incarnation. Other truths about him, such as his existence, simplicity, wisdom, and power, are included in his revelation to us but can also be known through reason. And Aquinas proceeds to show how reason can establish them. What we would today call philosophy of religion (or natural theology) is thus an integral part of his systematic theology. Early modern philosophers like Descartes, Leibniz, and Locke are only incidentally concerned with purely theological issues, but they too insist that some important truths about God can be established by purely philosophical reflection.

Oxford Handbook of Philosophy of Religion

Edited by William J. Wainwright, 2005

Introduction. William J. Wainwright

Part I. Problems

1. Divine Power, Goodness, and Knowledge. William L. Rowe - 2. Divine Sovereignty and Aseity. William E. Mann - 3. Nontheistic Conceptions of the Divine. Paul J. Griffiths - 4. The Ontological Argument. Brian Leftow - 5. Cosmological and Design Arguments. Alexander R. Pruss and Richard M. Gale - 6. Mysticism and Religious Experience. Jerome I. Gellman - 7. Pascal’s Wagers and James’s Will to Believe. Jeffrey Jordan - 8. The Problem of Evil. Peter van Inwagen - 9. Religious Language. William P. Alston - 10. Religious Epistemology. Nicholas Wolterstorff - 11. God, Science, and Naturalism. Paul Draper - 12. Miracles. George I. Mavrodes - 13. Faith and Revelation. C. Stephen Evans - 14. Morality and Religion. Linda Zagzebski - 15. Death and the Afterlife. Lynne Rudder Baker - 16. Religious Diversity: Familiar Problems, Novel Opportunities. Philip L. Quinn

Part II. Approaches

17. Analytic Philosophy of Religion. William Hasker - 18. Wittgensteinianism: Logic, Reality, and God. D. Z. Phillips - 19. Continental Philosophy of Religion. Merold Westphal - 20. Feminism and Analytic Philosophy of Religion. Sarah Coakley

The Oxford Handbook of Systematic Theology

Edited by JOHN WEBSTER, KATHRYN TANNER and IAIN TORRANCE, 2007

Introduction: Systematic Theology. JOHN WEBSTER

PART I. DOCTRINES

1. The Existence of God. WILLIAM J. ABRAHAM - 2. The Trinity. FRED SANDERS - 3. The Attributes of God. STEPHEN R. HOLMES - 4. Creation. DAVID FERGUSSON - 5. Providence. CHARLES M. WOOD - 6. Election. KATHERINE SONDEREGGER - 7. The Human Creature. DAVID H. KELSEY - 8. The Fall and Sin. IAN MCFARLAND - 9. Incarnation. OLIVER D. CRISP - 10. Salvation. PAUL S. FIDDES - 11. Justification. DAWN DEVRIES - 12. Resurrection and Immortality. DOUGLAS FARROW - 13. The Holy Spirit. MICHAEL WELKER - 14. The Church. RALPH DEL Colle

15. Sacraments. MICHAEL A. FAHEY, SJ - 16. The Christian Life. REINHARD HÜTTER - 17. Eschatology. RICHARD BAUCKHAM

PART II. SOURCES

18. Revelation. BEN QUASH - 19. Scripture. STEPHEN E. FOWL - 20. Tradition. A. N. WILLIAMS - 21. Worship. BRYAN D. SPINKS - 22. Reason. ANDREW MOORE - 23. Experience. ELLEN T. CHARRY

PART III. CONVERSATIONS

24. Biblical Studies. C. KAVIN ROWE AND RICHARD B. HAYS - 25. Moral Theology. DUANE STEPHEN Long - 26. History. REBECCA LYMAN - 27. Hermeneutics. OLIVER DAVIES - 28. Philosophy. GORDON GRAHAM - 29. Cultural Theory. KATHRYN TANNER - 30. Natural Science. NANCEY MURPHY - 31. The Arts. WILLIAM A. DYRNESS

PART IV. PROSPECTS

32. Theologies of Retrieval. JOHN WEBSTER - 33. Revisionism. IAN S. MARKHAM - 34. Postmodern Theology. WALTER LOWE - 35. Liberation Theology. CHRISTOPHER ROWLAND - 36. Comparative Theology. FRANCIS X. CLOONEY, SJ - 37. Feminist Theology. JOY ANN MCDOUGALL

Oxford Handbook of Philosophical Theology

Edited by THOMAS P. FLINT and MICHAEL C. REA, 2009

Introduction. Thomas P. Flint and Michael C. Rea

PART I. THEOLOGICAL PROLEGOMENA

1. Authority of Scripture, Tradition, and the Church. Richard Swinburne - 2. Revelation and Inspiration. Stephen T. Davis - 3. Science and Religion. Del Ratzsch - 4. Theology and Mystery. William J. Wainwright

PART II. DIVINE ATTRIBUTES

5. Simplicity and Aseity. Jeffrey E. Brower - 6. Omniscience. EdwardWierenga - 7. Divine Eternity. William Lane Craig - 8. Omnipotence. Brian Leftow - 9. Omnipresence. Hud Hudson - 10. Moral Perfection. Laura Garcia

PART III. GOD AND CREATION

11. Divine Action and Evolution. Robin Collins - 12. Divine Providence. Thomas P. Flint - 13. Petitionary Prayer. Scott A. Davison - 14. Morality and Divine Authority. Mark C. Murphy - 15. The Problem of Evil. Paul Draper - 16. Theodicy. Michael J. Murray - 17. Skeptical Theism and the Problem of Evil. Michael Bergmann

PART IV. TOPICS IN CHRISTIAN PHILOSOPHICAL THEOLOGY

18. The Trinity. Michael C. Rea - 19. Original Sin and Atonement. Oliver D. Crisp - 20. The Incarnation. Richard Cross - 21. The Resurrection of the Body. Trenton Merricks - 22. Heaven and Hell. Jerry L. Walls - 23. The Eucharist: Real Presence and Real Absence. Alexander R. Pruss

PART V. NON-CHRISTIAN PHILOSOPHICAL THEOLOGY

24. Jewish Philosophical Theology. Daniel H. Frank - 25. Islamic Philosophical Theology. Oliver Leaman - 26. Chinese (Confucian) Philosophical Theology. John H. Berthrong

The Oxford Handbook of Mystical Theology

Edited by EDWARD HOWELLS and MARK A. MCINTOSH, 2020

Introduction. Mark A. McIntosh and Edward Howells

PART I. UNDERSTANDING MYSTICAL THEOLOGY

1. Mystical Theology and Christian Self-Understanding. Rowan Williams - 2. Mystical Theology at the Heart of Theology. Mark A. McIntosh - 3. Mystical Theology and Human Experience. Edward Howells - 4. The Genealogy of Mystical Traditions. Bernard McGinn - 5. Mystical Theology in Contemporary Perspective. Maria Clara Lucchetti Bingemer

PART II. SOURCES, CONTEXTS, AND PRACTICES

6. Living the Word. Kevin L. Hughes - 7. The Liturgical Mystery. Andrew Louth - 8. Mystics as Teachers. Joanne Maguire - 9. The Ascetic Life. Luke Dysinger - 10. Prayer. Peter Tyler - 11. Lives and Visions. Patricia Zimmerman Beckman - 12. Mystical Texts. Rob Faesen - 13. Mystical Poetics. Alexander J. B. Hampton

PART III. KEY PATTERNS OF MYSTICAL THOUGHT

14. The Image and Likeness of God. John Arblaster - 15.Spiritual Itineraries. Boyd Taylor Coolman - 16.Depth, Ground, Abyss. Charlotte Radler - 17.Erotic and Nuptial Imagery. Louise Nelstrop - 18. Cataphasis, Visualization, and Mystical Cataphasis, Visualization, and Mystical Space. David Albertson - 19. Theological Epistemology and Apophasis. Cyril O’Regan - 20. Trinitarian Indwelling. Rik Van Nieuwenhove - 21. Mystical Union. Bernard McGinn

PART IV. MYSTICISM AND THEOLOGY

22. Metaphysics, Theology, and the Mystical. David Tracy - 23. The Mystical—or What Theology can Show. Jean-Luc Marion - 24. The Trinity. Rik Van Nieuwenhove and William Crozier - 25. Christology. Amy Hollywood andRachel Smith - 26. Pneumatology. Brandon Gallaher - 27. Creation and Revelation. Douglas E. Christie - 28. Anthropology. Philip Sheldrake - 29. Theosis. Aristotle Papanikolaou - 30. Ecclesiology. Gemma Simmonds - 31. Mysticism of the Social Life. Ann W. Astell - 32. Interreligious Dialogue. Michael Barnes - 33. Eschatology. Hugh Feiss

The Oxford Handbook of the Epistemology of Theology

Edited by WILLIAM J. ABRAHAM and FREDERICK D. AQUINO, 2017

Introduction: The Epistemology of Theology. William J. Abraham and Frederick D. Aquino

PART I. EPISTEMIC CONCEPTS WITHIN THEOLOGY

1. Knowledge of God. John Greco - 2. Revelation and Scripture. Sandra Menssen and Thomas D. Sullivan - 3. Reason and Faith. Lara Buchak - 4. The Experiential Grounding of Religious Belief. Thomas D. Senor - 5. Saints and Saintliness. John Cottingham - 6. Authority in Religious Communities. Linda T. Zagzebski - 7. The Inner Witness of the Spirit. Paul K. Moser - 8. Tradition. Mark Wynn - 9. Ecclesial Practices. Colin M. McGuigan and Brad J. Kallenberg - 10. Spiritual Formation, Authority, and Discernment. Frederick D. Aquino

PART II. GENERAL EPISTEMIC CONCEPTS RELATED TO THEOLOGY

11. Understanding. Jonathan L. Kvanvig - 12. Wisdom in Theology. Stephen R. Grimm - 13. The Epistemology of Testimony and Religious Belief. Jennifer Lackey - 14. Virtue. Jason Baehr - 15. Evidence and Theology. Trent Dougherty - 16. Foundationalism. Michael Bergmann - 17. Realism and Anti- realism. Christopher J. Insole - 18. Scepticism. Billy Dunaway and John Hawthorne - 19. Disagreement and the Epistemology of Theology. Nathan L. King and Thomas Kelly

PART III. SAMPLINGS FROM THE CHRISTIAN TRADITION

20. Paul the Apostle. Paul K. Moser - 21. Origen of Alexandria. Robert M. Berchman - 22. Augustine. Scott MacDonald - 23. Maximus the Confessor. Frederick D. Aquino - 24. Symeon the New Theologian. William J. Abraham - 25. Anselm. David Brown - 26. Thomas Aquinas. James Brent, O.P. - 27. John Duns Scotus. Scott M. Williams - 28. Richard Hooker. A. S. McGrade - 29. Teresa of Ávila. Steven Payne - 30. John Wesley. Douglas M. Koskela - 31. Jonathan Edwards. William J. Wainwright - 32. Friedrich Schleiermacher. Kevin W. Hector - 33. Søren Kierkegaard. M. G. Piety - 34. John Henry Newman. Cyril O’Regan - 35. Karl Barth. Paul T. Nimmo - 36. Hans Urs von Balthasar. Victoria S. Harrison

PART IV. EMERGING CONVERSATIONS

37. Liberation Theology. Devin Singh - 38. Continental Philosophy. J. Aaron Simmons - 39. Modern Orthodox Thinkers. Paul L. Gavrilyuk - 40. The Epistemology of Feminist Theology. Harriet A. Harris - 41. Pentecostalism. James K. A. Smith

The Oxford Handbook of Sacramental Theology

Edited by HANS BOERSMA and MATTHEW LEVERING, 2015

Introduction: The Handbook’s Three Purposes. HANS BOERSMA AND MATTHEW LEVERING

PART I. SACRAMENTAL ROOTS IN SCRIPTURE

1. Sacramentality and the Old Testament. R. W. L. MOBERLY - 2. Sacramentality in the Torah. DENNIS T. OLSON - 3. Intertestamental Background of the Christian Sacraments. CRAIG A. EVANS AND JEREMIAH J. JOHNSTON - 4. Sacraments and Sacramentality in the New Testament. NICHOLAS PERRIN - 5. Sacrifice and Sacrament: Sacramental Implications of the Death of Christ. EDITH M. HUMPHREY - 6. Sacraments and the Gospel of John. RICHARD BAUCKHAM - 7. Sacraments in the Pauline Epistles. DAVID LINCICUM - 8. Sacramentality and Sacraments in Hebrews. LUKE TIMOTHY JOHNSON

PART II. PATRISTIC SACRAMENTAL THEOLOGY

9. Sacraments in the Pre-Nicene Period. EVERETT FERGUSON - 10. Sacraments in the Fourth Century. KHALED ANATOLIOS - 11. Augustine and the West to AD 650. LEWIS AYRES AND THOMAS HUMPHRIES - 12. Late Patristic Developments in Sacramental Theology in the East: Fifth–Ninth Centuries. ANDREW LOUTH

PART III. MEDIEVAL SACRAMENTAL THEOLOGY

13. Sacramental Theology from Gottschalk to Lanfranc. MARK G. VAILLANCOURT - 14. The Christo-Pneumatic-Ecclesial Character of Twelfth-Century Sacramental Theology. BOYD TAYLOR COOLMAN - 15. The Sacraments in Thirteenth-Century Theology. JOSEPH P. WAWRYKOW - 16. The Eucharist in the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Centuries. IAN CHRISTOPHER LEVY - 17. Sacramental Ritual in Middle and Later Byzantine Theology: Ninth–Fifteenth Centuries. YURY P. AVVAKUMOV

PART IV. FROM THE REFORMATION THROUGH TODAY

18. Sacraments in the Lutheran Reformation. MICKEY L. MATTOX - 19. Sacraments in the Reformed and Anglican Reformation. MICHAEL ALLEN - 20. Sacraments in the Radical Reformation. JOHN D. REMPEL - 21. Sacraments in the Council of Trent and Sixteenth-Century Catholic Theology. PETER WALTER, Translated by David L. Augustine - 22. Orthodox Sacramental Theology: Sixteenth–Nineteenth Centuries. BRIAN A. BUTCHER - 23. Post-Tridentine Sacramental Theology. TRENT POMPLUN - 24. Lutheran and Reformed Sacramental Theology: Seventeenth–Nineteenth Centuries. SCOTT R. SWAIN - 25. Sacramental Theology in America: Seventeenth–Nineteenth Centuries. E. BROOKS HOLIFIELD - 26. Twentieth-Century and Contemporary Protestant Sacramental Theology - Part I: Sacraments in General and Baptism in Twentieth-Century and Contemporary Protestant Theology. MARTHA L. MOORE-KEISH - Part II: The Lord’s Supper in Twentieth-Century and Contemporary Protestant Theology. GEORGE HUNSINGER - 27. Catholic Sacramental Theology in the Twentieth Century. PETER J. CASARELLA - 28. Twentieth-Century and Contemporary Orthodox Sacramental Theology. PETER GALADZA

PART V. DOGMATIC APPROACHES

29. Liturgy, Signs, and Sacraments. DAVID W. FAGERBERG - 30. One Baptism, One Church? GEOFFREY WAINWRIGHT - 31. Confirmation. CHAD C. PECKNOLD AND LUCAS LABORDE, S.S.J. - 32. What Is the Eucharist? A Dogmatic Outline. BRUCE D. MARSHALL - 33. Marriage. BRENT WATERS - 34. The Sacrament of Orders Dogmatically Understood. ADAM A. J. DEVILLE - 35. Reconciliation. Anthony Akinwale, O.P. - 36. Anointing of the Sick. JOHN C. KASZA

PART VI. PHILOSOPHICAL AND THEOLOGICAL ISSUES IN SACRAMENTAL DOCTRINE

37. Sacraments and Philosophy. Thomas Joseph White, O.P. - 38. The Sacraments and the Development of Doctrine. Benoît-Dominique de la Soujeole, O.P., Translated by Dominic M. Langevin, O.P. - 39. A Sacramental World: Why It Matters. DAVID BROWN - 40. Christ, the Trinity, and the Sacraments. FRANCESCA ARAN MURPHY - 41. Signs of the Eschatological Ekklesia: The Sacraments, the Church, and Eschatology. PETER J. LEITHART - 42. Liturgy, Preaching, and the Sacraments. GORDON W. LATHROP - 43. Sense and Sacrament. CATHERINE PICKSTOCK - 44. The Sacraments in Ecumenical Dialogue. JORGE A. SCAMPINI, O.P.

The Oxford Handbook of Christology

Edited by Francesca Aran Murphy, 2015

Introduction. Francesca Aran Murphy

Part I. The Bible

Language, Truth, and Logos. Paul Mankowski, S.J. - Christology from the Old Testament to the New. Olivier Thomas Venard, O.P. and Francesca Aran Murphy - Jewish Suffering and Christology in Pauline and Recent Papal Thought. Gregory Glazov - The Gospels as Testimony to Jesus Christ: A Contemporary View of their Historical Value. Richard J. Bauckham - The Work of Christ in the New Testament. Michael J. Gorman - The Gospels on the Presence of Jesus. Markus Bockmuehl

Part II. Patristic Christology

Christology in the Fourth Century. Khaled Anatolios - Antioch and Alexandria: Christology as Reflection on God’s Presence in History. Brian E. Daley, S.J. - Christology in the East from the Council of Chalcedon to John Damascene. Andrew Louth - The Work of Christ in Patristic Theology. Norman Russell

Part III. Mediaeval Christology

Image Christology in the Age of the Second Council of Nicaea (787). Aidan Nichols, O.P. - The Islamic Christ. Gabriel Said Reynolds - Christology: The Cur Deus Homo. David S. Hogg - Seeing Double: The Crucified Christ in Western Mediaeval Art. Alison Milbank - The Christology of Thomas Aquinas in its Scholastic Context. Joseph Wawrykow - Late Mediaeval Atonement Theologies. Rik van Nieuwenhove

Part IV. Reformation and Christology

Martin Luther’s Eucharistic Christology. Brian Lugioyo - The Christology of John Calvin. Randall C. Zachman - Christology in the Seventeenth Century. Mark W. Elliott - Christology after Kant. Kevin Hector - The Historical Jesus and Christology from David Friedrich Strauss to Käsemann. Philip G. Ziegler

Part V. Modern and Postmodern Christology

Christology from Lessing to Schleiermacher. Troy A. Stefano - Christology after Schleiermacher: Three Twentieth Century Christologists. Troy A. Stefano - Knowing about Jesus, Knowing Jesus: Christology and Spirituality. Raymond Gawronski, S.J. - Chinese Christologies: Images of Christ and Chinese Cultures. K. K. Yeo - Feminist Christologies. Michele M. Schumacher - Jesus Christ, Living Water in Africa Today. Diane B. Stinton - Kenoticism in Modern Christology. Bruce McCormack

Part VI. Imagining the Son of God in Modernity

Images of Christ in Post Enlightenment. Oratorios Calvin Stapert - Christ in Cinema: The Evangelical Power of the Beautiful. Robert Barron - Imagining Christ in Literature. Rowan Williams - Christ in Art from the Baroque to the Present. Lawrence S. Cunningham

Part VII. The Grammar of Christology: Christological Norms

The Christological Prism: Christology as Methodological Principle. Robert J. WoŸniak - The Christ of the Canonical Gospels and the Christs of the Apocryphal Gospels. Simon Gathercole - The Doctrinal Significance of the Councils of Nicaea, Ephesus, and Chalcedon. Thomas G. Weinandy, O.F.M., CAP. - Normative Protestant Christology. Kenneth Oakes - What Makes a Christology Catholic? Gilbert Narcisse, O.P. and Kenneth Oakes - Christology and World Religions: A Systematic Perspective. Gavin D’Costa - The Place of Christology in Systematic Theology. John Webster - Afterword: The Breadth of Christology: The Beautiful Work of Christ. Francesca Aran Murphy

The Oxford Handbook of the Sociology of Religion

Edited by Peter B. Clarke, 2009

Introduction: Towards A More Organic Understanding of Religion within a Global Framework. Peter B. Clarke

Theory: Classical, Modern, and Postmodern

Reappraising Durkheim for the Study and Teaching of Religion. William E. Paden - The Uses of Max Weber: Legitimation and Amnesia in Buddhology, South Asian History, and Anthropological Practice Theory. David N. Gellner - Max Weber: Religion and Modernization. Hans G. Kippenberg - Max Weber on Islam and Confucianism: The Kantian Theory of Secularization. Bryan S. Turner - Religion In the Works of Habermas, Bourdieu, and Foucault. Inger Furseth - Rational Choice Theory: A Critique. Malcolm Hamilton - Religion and Gender. Sîan Hawthorne - Religion and Modernity Worldwide. Robert W. Hefner - Postmodernism and Religion. Nikolai G. Wenzel - Religion and Power. Meerten B. Ter Borg - Culture and Religion. Matt Waggoner

Method

Methodology in the Sociology of Religion. Ole Preben Riis - Conceptual Models in the Study of Religion. Jeppe Sinding Jensen - Defining Religion: A Social Science Approach. André Droogers - A Critical View of Cognitive Science's Attempt to Explain Religion and its Development. K. Helmut Reich

Religion and Boundaries Morality, Science, Irreligion, Art, and Embodiment (Trance)

Science and Religion. William Sims Bainbridge - Atheism. William Sims Bainbridge - Religion and Morality. John Reeder - The Contemporary Convergence of Art and Religion. Robert Wuthnow - The Social Roots and Meaning of Trance and Possession. Ioan M. Lewi

Religion and the State, the Nation, the Law

Religion and The State. Phillip E. Hammond David W. Machacek - Religion and Nationalism. Christophe Jaffrelot - Religion and The Law: An Interactionist View. James T. Richardson - The Socio Cultural and Socio Religious Origins of Human Rights. Enzo Pace

Globalization, Fundamentalism, Migration, and Religious Diversity

Globalization, Theocratization, and Politicized Civil Religion. Roland Robertson - Religious Fundamentalism. Anson Shupe - Migration and the Globalization of Religion. Caroline Plüss - Religious Diversity. Gary D. Bouma Rod Ling

Religious Collectivities and the Status and Role of the Religious Professionals (The Clergy)

Church-sect-cult: Constructing Typologies of Religious Groups. Lorne L. Dawson - Sects in Islam. Sami Zubaida - Congregations: Local, Social, and Religious. Nancy T. Ammerman - The Sociology of the Clergy. Dean R. Hoge

Secularization and the Reproduction and Transmission of Religion

The Meaning and Scope of Secularization. Karel Dobbelaere - Generations and Religion. Wade Clark Roof - Religion and Family. Penny Edgell - The Reproduction and Transmission of Religion. Mathew Guest - Religion and Ritual: A Multi-perspectival Approach. Peter Collins - Religion and The Media. Stewart M. Hoover - Religion and the Internet. Gary R. Bunt

Religious Change: New Religions and New Spiritualities, Esotericism and Implicit Religion

New Religions as a Specialist Field of Study. David G. Bromley - Unchurched Spirituality. Eva M. Hamberg - Spiritualities of Life. Paul Heelas - The Sociology Of Esotericism. Kennet Granholm - Implicit Religion. Edward Bailey

Religion and Ecology, Health, Social Issues, and Violence

Religion and Ecology. Mary Evelyn Tucker - Religion, Spirituality, and Health: An Institutional Approach. Wendy Cadge - The Role of Religious Institutions in Responding to Crime and Delinquency. Byron R. Johnson - Religion and Altruism. Keishin Inaba Kate Loewenthal - Religious Violence. Mark Juergensmeyer - Girard, Religion, Violence, and Modern Martyrdom. Michael Kirwan - Religion and Social Problems: A New Theoretical Perspective. Titus Hjelm - Religion and Social Problems: Individual and Institutional Responses. Anne Birgitta Pessi

Teaching the Sociology of Religion

The Teacher of Religion as Ethnographer. Eleanor Nesbitt - Ethnography/Religion Explorations in Field and Classroom. James V. Spickard

The Oxford Handbook to Eschatology

Edited by JERRY L. WALLS, 2008

Introduction, Jerry L. Walls

PART I. HISTORICAL ESCHATOLOGY

A. BIBLICAL AND PATRISTIC ESCHATOLOGY

1. Old Testament Eschatology and the Rise of Apocalypticism, Bill T. Arnold - 2. Apocalyptic Eschatology in the Ancient World, John J. Collins - 3. The Eschatology of the New Testament Church, Christopher Rowland - 4. Eschatology and the Quest for the Historical Jesus, Benedict T. Viviano - 5. Eschatology in the Early Church Fathers, Brian Daley

B. ESCHATOLOGY IN WORLD RELIGIONS

6. Jewish Eschatology, David Novak - 7. Muslim Eschatology, William C. Chittick - 8. Buddhist Eschatology, Jan Nattier - 9. Hindu Eschatology, David M. Knipe - 10. The End Is Nigh: Failed Prophecy, Apocalypticism, and the Rationalization of Violence in New Religious Eschatologies, Christopher Partridge

PART II. ESCHATOLOGY IN DISTINCT CHRISTIAN TRADITIONS AND THEOLOGICAL MOVEMENTS

11. Roman Catholic Theology, Peter C. Phan - 12. Eastern Orthodox Eschatology, Andrew Louth - 13. Protestant Theology, Gerhard Sauter - 14. Fundamentalist Theology, Robert G. Clouse - 15. Pentecostal and Charismatic Theology, Frank D. Macchia - 16. Process Eschatology, David Ray Griffin - 17. Liberation Theology: A Latitudinal Perspective, Vítor Westhelle - 18. Eschatology in Christian Feminist Theologies, Rosemary Radford Ruether

PART III. ISSUES IN ESCHATOLOGY

A. THEOLOGICAL ISSUES

19. Church, Ecumenism, and Eschatology, Douglas Farrow - 20. Millennialism, Timothy P. Weber - 21. Eschatology and Resurrection, Stephen T. Davis - 22. Heaven, Jerry L. Walls - 23. Hell, Jonathan L. Kvanvig - 24. Purgatory, Paul J. Griffiths - 25. Universalism, Thomas Talbott - 26. Annihilationism, Clark H. Pinnock - 27. Death, Final Judgment, and the Meaning of Life, David Bentley Hart

B. PHILOSOPHICAL AND CULTURAL ISSUES

28. Modernity, History, and Eschatology, Wolfhart Pannenberg - 29. Eschatology and Politics, Stephen H. Webb - 30. Eschatology and Theodicy, Michael L. Peterson - 31. Human Nature, Personal Identity, and Eschatology, Charles Taliaferro - 32. Ethics and Eschatology, Max L. Stackhouse - 33. Cosmology and Eschatology, Robert Russell - 34. Eschatology and Epistemology, William J. Abraham - 35. Time, Eternity, and Eschatology, William Lane Craig - 36. Near-Death Experiences, Carol Zaleski - 37. Eschatology in Fine Art, Heidi J. Hornik - 38. Eschatology in Pop Culture, Robert Jewett and John Shelton Lawrence - Conclusion: Emerging Issues in Eschatology in the Twenty-First Century, Richard Bauckham

The Oxford Handbook of Apocalyptic Literature

Edited by John J. Collins, 2014

1. What Is Apocalyptic Literature? John J. Collins

Part I. The Literary and Phenomenological Context

2. Apocalyptic Prophecy. Stephen L. Cook - 3. The Inheritance of Prophecy in Apocalypse. Hindy Najman - 4. Wisdom and Apocalypticism. Matthew Goff - 5. Scriptural Interpretation in Early Jewish Apocalypses. Alex P. Jassen - 6. Apocalyptic Literature and the Study of Early Jewish Mysticism. Ra‘anan Boustan and Patrick G. McCullough - 7. D reams and Visions in Early Jewish and Early Christian Apocalypses and Apocalypticism. Frances Flannery

Part II. The Social Function of Apocalyptic Literature

8. Social-Scientific Approaches to Apocalyptic Literature. Philip F. Esler - 9. Jewish Apocalyptic Literature as Resistance Literature. Anathea Portier-Young - 10. Apocalypse and Empire. Steven J. Friesen - 11. A Postcolonial Reading of Apocalyptic Literature. Daniel L. Smith-Christopher

Part III. Literary Features of Apocalyptic Literature

12. The Rhetoric of Jewish Apocalyptic Literature. Carol A. Newsom - 13. Early Christian Apocalyptic Rhetoric. Greg Carey - 14. Deconstructing Apocalyptic Literalist Allegory. Erin Runions

Part IV. Apocalyptic Theology

15. Apocalyptic Determinism. Mladen Popović - 16. Apocalyptic Dualism. Jörg Frey - 17. Apocalyptic Ethics and Behavior. Dale C. Allison, Jr. - 18. Apocalypse and Torah in Ancient Judaism. Matthias Henze - 19. Apocalypticism and Christian Origins. Adela Yarbro Collins - 20. Descents to Hell and Ascents to Heaven in Apocalyptic Literature. Jan N. Bremmer - 21. Apocalypses among Gnostics and Manichaeans. Dylan M. Burns - 22. The Imagined World of the Apocalypses. Stefan Beyerle

Part V. Apocalypse Now

23. Messianism as a Political Power in Contemporary Judaism. Motti Inbari - 24. Apocalypticism and Radicalism. Christopher Rowland - 25. Apocalypse and Violence. Catherine Wessinger - 26. Apocalypticism in Contemporary Christianity. Amy Johnson Frykholm - 27. Apocalypse and Trauma. Dereck Daschke - 28. Apocalypticism and Popular Culture. Lorenzo DiTommaso

The Oxford Handbook of Atheism

Edited by STEPHEN BULLIVANT and MICHAEL RUSE, 2013

Introduction: The Study of Atheism. STEPHEN BULLIVANT AND MICHAEL RUSE

PART I. DEFINITIONS AND DEBATES

1. Defining ‘Atheism’. STEPHEN BULLIVANT - 2. The Case against Atheism. T. J. MAWSON - 3. Critiques of Theistic Arguments. A. C. GRAYLING - 4. Arguments for Atheism. GRAHAM OPPY - 5. The Problem of Evil. MICHAEL L. PETERSON - 6. Atheism and Morality. ERIK J. WIELENBERG - 7. Atheism and the Meaningfulness of Life. KIMBERLY A. BLESSING - 8. Aquinas and Atheism. BRIAN DAVIES

PART II. HISTORY OF (WESTERN) ATHEISM

9. From the Pre-Socratics to the Hellenistic Age. DAVID SEDLEY - 10. The First Millennium. MARK EDWARDS - 11. The Medieval Period. DOROTHEA WELTECKE - 12. Renaissance and Reformation. DENIS J.-J. ROBICHAUD - 13. The Age of Enlightenment. ALAN CHARLES KORS - 14. The (Long) Nineteenth Century. DAVID NASH - 15. The Twentieth Century. CALLUM G. BROWN - 16. New Atheism. THOMAS ZENK

PART III. WORLDVIEWS AND SYSTEMS

17. Humanism. STEPHEN LAW - 18. Existentialism. ALISON STONE - - 19. Marxism. PETER THOMPSON - 20. Analytic Philosophy. CHARLES PIGDEN - 21. Jewish Atheism. JACQUES BERLINERBLAU - 22. Buddhism. ANDREW SKILTON - 23. Jainism. ANNE VALLELY - 24. Hinduism. JESSICA FRAZIER

PART IV. ATHEISM AND THE NATURAL SCIENCES

25. Naturalism and the Scientific Method. MICHAEL RUSE - 26. Atheism and the Rise of Science. TANER EDIS - 27. Atheism and Darwinism. DAVID P. BARASH - 28. Atheism and the Physical Sciences. VICTOR J. STENGER

PART V. ATHEISM AND THE SOCIAL SCIENCES

29. Atheism and the Secularization Thesis. FRANK L. PASQUALE AND BARRY A. KOSMIN - 30. The Psychology of Atheism. MIGUEL FARIAS - 31. Atheism and Cognitive Science. JONATHAN A. LANMAN - 32. Atheism and Societal Health. PHIL ZUCKERMAN - 33. Atheism, Gender, and Sexuality. MELANIE ELYSE BREWSTER - 34. Atheism, Health, and Well-Being. KAREN HWANG - 35. Conversion and Deconversion. RALPH W. HOOD JR. AND ZHUO CHEN

PART VI. GLOBAL EXPRESSIONS

36. A World of Atheism: Global Demographics. ARIELA KEYSAR AND JUHEM NAVARRO-RIVERA - 37. Western Europe. LOIS LEE - 38. North America. RYAN T. CRAGUN, JOSEPH H. HAMMER, AND JESSE M. SMITH - 39. Central and Eastern Europe. IRENA BOROWIK, BRANKO ANÈIÆ, AND RADOS£AW TYRA£A - 40. The Islamic World. SAMULI SCHIELKE - 41. India. JOHANNES QUACK - 42. Japan. SARAH WHYLLY

PART VII. ATHEISM AND THE ARTS

43. Literature. BERNARD SCHWEIZER - 44. The Visual Arts. J. SAGE ELWELL - 45. Music. PAUL A. BERTAGNOLLI - 46. Film. NINA POWER