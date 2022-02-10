With the book of Deuteronomy, the entire biblical project becomes lucid and reaches its culmination. Deuteronomy is the last act of the Jewish people’s drama before becoming a nation in its own land, and it forms the context of all that follows. It is the deepest and most remarkable statement of what Judaism is about, and it is no less relevant today than it was then. If anything, it is more so.

Among other things, the book tells us what Judaism is not. It is not a drama about the salvation of the soul and the rescue of humanity from the lingering effects of original sin. Indeed there is nothing in the Hebrew Bible about original sin, nor does the idea accord with its theology, according to which we are punished for our own sins and not for those of distant ancestors like Adam and Eve.1 At the very most, the Bible talks about visiting the sins of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generation,2 not about doing so for hundreds of generations. Deuteronomy is not Christianity.

Nor is it Islam. The term Islam, meaning “submission” or “surrender” to the will of God, does not exist as a concept in Judaism at all. Strikingly in a religion that contains 613 commands, there is no Hebrew word that means obedience. The closest equivalent - shema - means not obedience but rather hearing, listening, striving to understand, internalising, and responding in deed. The very tone and texture of Deuteronomy is directed not at blind obedience but at the contrary: it is a sustained attempt to help the people understand why it is that God wants them to behave in the way that He does, not for His sake, but for theirs.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Deuteronomy: Renewal of the Sinai Covenant

The Goldstein Edition

Maggid Books & The Orthodox Union, Koren Publishers Jerusalem Ltd., New Milford, Jerusalem, 2019. - 328 pp.

ISBN 978-1-59264-024-9, hardcover

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks - Covenant & Conversation. A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible. Deuteronomy: Renewal of the Sinai Covenant - Contents

Deuteronomy: Covenant Society

DEVARIM

The Teacher as Hero

The World We Make with Words

Counsel for the Defence

Tzedek: Justice Tempered by Compassion

Profits and Prophets

VA’ETHANAN

In the Eyes of the Nations

The Politics of Responsibility

The Meanings of Shema

Listening Is an Art

Why Is the Jewish People So Small?

EKEV

The Politics of Memory

The Morality of Love

A Nation of Educators

Geography and Destiny

Greatness and Humility

RE’EH

The Politics of Freedom

Collective Joy

The Untranslatable Virtue

The Psychology of Dignity

Insecurity and Joy

SHOFETIM

The Three Crowns

True and False Prophets

Monarchy: An Ambivalent Institution

Uneasy Lies the Head That Wears a Crown

The Ecological Imperative

KITETZEH

Love Is Not Enough

Stubborn and Rebellious Sons

Animal Welfare

Letting Go

Rehabilitation of Offenders

Hate: Curable and Incurable

KI TAVO

History and Memory

Listening and Moral Growth

The Blessing and the Curse

The Greatest Challenge

Covenant and Conversation

NITZAVIM

Why Be Jewish ?

Two Concepts of Teshuva

Not in Heaven

Not Beyond the Sea

The Fourteenth Principle of Faith

VAYELEKH

Leadership: Consensus or Command?

To Renew Our Days

The Heart, the Home, the Text

The Torah as God’s Song

HAAZINU

The Spirituality of Song

Let My Teaching Drop as Rain

The Faith of God

A Warped and Twisted Generation

Vengeance

VEZOT HABERAKHA