What its internationally acclaimed cousin, the New International Dictionary of New Testament Theology, is to the New Testament, the New International Dictionary of Old Testament Theology and Exegesis (NIDOTTE) is to the Old Testament. Drawing on the diligence and expertise of more than 200 contributors from over 100 academic institutions in 24 countries, NIDOTTE is a triumph of modern scholarship. It is indispensable for pastors, students, scholars, and anyone who wants to grasp the full riches of the Bible through a better understanding of Old Testament words and theological concepts.

New International Dictionary of Old Testament Theology & Exegesis 5.1 for Windows

No Need to Know Hebrew or Aramaic Whether you’re a specialist or not, you’ll gain a nuanced understanding of words and concepts in the context of the Ancient Near East and the Old Testament. You’ll also better understand their relationship to words in the New Testament.

NIDOTTE features available with Pradis include: • Guide to Old Testament Theology and Exegesis—Eleven essays supply an overview of biblical hermeneutics and interpretation and provide guidelines for using NIDOTTE in interpreting and exegeting the Old Testament.

Lexical Dictionary—Contains over 3,000 Hebrew words with thorough information on each word.

Topical Dictionary—Unlocks the theology of each Old Testament book and describes biblical concepts, people, places, events, and literary pieces.

Search assistant

Note-taking and bookmarking for book, chapter, verse, topic, or subtopic

Customization—options for text, background colors, font, and point size

Easy-to-use Pradis® interface is:

Transparent—Sort by Hebrew/Aramaic, English, or both combined.

User-Driven—In the footnotes, choose how you want to view the Hebrew/Aramaic text (true, full, or simple transliteration).

Powerful—Search the dictionary for Hebrew/Aramaic words.

Intuitive—Never lose a window! Tabbed and tiled window panes keep all your resources in view.

Flexible—Many features are easy to use because they’re designed like programs you frequently use. For example, navigate by using a context tree or the "go to" dialog box.

Expand the scope and speed of your Bible studies even more! NIDOTTE 5.1 for Windows® is powered by Pradis, the most powerful software available for Bible study. It’s fully compatible with any edition of Zondervan’s Bible Study Library as well as the New International Dictionary of New Testament Theology and the Expositor’s Bible Commentary. Choose the right edition for you.System Requirements Pentium 166 MHz or higher processor Windows® 98, 2000, ME, XP or Windows NT® 4.0 (Service Pack 6) 64 MB RAM 20 MB hard disk space minimum CD-ROM drive Windows-compatible pointer device Windows-compatible printer