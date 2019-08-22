DICTIONARIES OF TALMUD, MIDRASH AND TARGUM Настоящий словарь — первая попытка рассмотреть обстоятельным образом отдельный диалект, один из тех, которые составляют раввинистическую литературу в ее самом широком смысле. Так как корпус источников для анализа был определен на лингвистической, а не на литературной основе, он содержит в себе тексты разных жанров. По общему признанию, отсутствие ивритского компонента Талмуда и текстов из Мидрашей в этом издании, действительно, является практической проблемой для студента, занимающегося с этим текстом.

Sokoloff Michael - A dictionary of Jewish Palestinian Aramaic of the Byzantine period

BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY PRESS, 1 992. - 415 р.

ISBN 965-226-101-7

Sokoloff Michael - A dictionary of Jewish Palestinian Aramaic of the Byzantine period - Content

PREFACE

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

INTRODUCTION

ABBREVIATIONS AND SIGNS

SOURCES

DICTIONARY

INDICES: I. INSCRIPTIONS II. TARGUMIM III. MIDRA-SHIM IV. PALESTINIAN TALMUD V. GAONIC LITERATURE VI. POETRY VII. PAPYRI FROM EGYPT VIII. AMULETS IX. KETUBBOT X. TIBERIAN MASORA

ADDENDA

Sokoloff Michael - A dictionary of Jewish Palestinian Aramaic of the Byzantine period - Preface

The author's aim in preparing the present dictionary has from the very beginning been a dual one:

To provide students and scholars with a tool for an accurate understanding of the Aramaic dialect of the Jewish Palestinian literature of the Byzantine Period. To provide a tool for the Aramaist and Semitic linguist by which to see the relationship of this Aramaic dialect to the other ones, especially the contemporary dialects of Palestine.

These two aims, one literature oriented and the other language oriented, are somewhat at odds because of the nature of the Rabbinic literature of the Byzantine Period. This dilemma was succinctly expressed by Th. Noldeke over a century ago as follows:

One could tend to doubt the propriety of a dictionary of the entire old Rabbinic literature. Namely, it is anathema for linguists to find Hebrew and Aramaic together in one lexicon. But on the the other hand, this entire literature, as diverse as it is, stands together. And furthermore, Hebrew and Aramaic passages in both Talmuds and in the later Midrashim stand so close that any doubt may be suppressed before practical needs.