A little over a century ago, Albert Schweitzer suggested that providing an explanation for how a small Jewish sect proclaiming a rabbi from the backwater town of Nazareth to be the messiah of Israel so quickly transitioned to a movement primarily involving non-Jews was “the great and still undischarged task which confronts those engaged in the historical study of primitive Christianity.” “The primary task,” Schweitzer says, “is to deﬁne the position of Paul,” the Jewish teacher who declared himself “apostle of nations/gentiles” and insisted on the inclusion of non-Jews as equal members in the communities of Jesus-followers. Despite signiﬁcant advances over the past century, the position of Paul has remained difﬁcult to deﬁne and has been the subject of signiﬁcant scholarly reappraisal in recent decades. Paul’s distinctive insistence on the inclusion of uncircumcised “gentiles” (that is, non-Jews) as full members of communities devoted to following Jesus as the messiah of Israel served as a key pivot point in the transition from a small Jewish sect to the primarily gentile movement a generation later. But the rationale for that inclusion – and how it ﬁts with God’s plan for Israel as Paul understands it – has continued to engender considerable inquiry and debate.

That is not to say that no progress has been made, as much that could be taken for granted in Schweitzer’s day has been weighed and found wanting. For example, even a generation ago, most scholarly work could presume a traditional (mostly Protestant) view in which Paul understood Jesus to have abolished the Torah, resulting in the universal “law-free” message of “justiﬁcation by faith” as opposed to Jewish “legalism” or “works-righteousness” – that is, the idea that one must observe the Torah to achieve God’s favor through one’s righteous works, a task Paul allegedly found onerous and impossible before his “conversion” to “Christianity.” In this model, the inclusion of gentiles in the new Christian community is therefore a natural outgrowth of Paul’s realization that salvation could not be achieved through obedience to the Torah – which Christ abolished – but is instead freely available to anyone who believes in Christ without regard for works. Consequently, non-Jews now have the same access to salvation as Jews, whose “legalism” or “works-righteousness” provides the foil for Paul’s universal message. In this model, Paul’s new “Christian religion” has superseded “Judaism,” and the church has become the “true Israel,” effectively replacing the disobedient Jews who have refused the gospel.

Though this reading has by no means disappeared, it can no longer be taken for granted because of many faults found in its foundation – most notably in the alleged opposition between ”Jewish legalism” and Paul’s message of “grace” and “justiﬁcation by faith.” First, as Krister Stendahl famously pointed out in “Paul and the Introspective Conscience of the West,” the apostle gives no indication of having had a guilty conscience or of having had any difﬁculty keeping the Torah – a view Stendahl identiﬁes as having derived from Augustine rather than Paul. Instead, Paul had a “rather ‘robust’ conscience,” declaring that he had been “blameless with respect to righteousness which is in the Torah” (Phil 3:6) and continuing to emphasize the importance of obedience throughout his letters, warning his hearers that all will reap what they have sown (Gal 6:7–8) and will be judged based on works (2:6–11). It is therefore unlikely that Paul arrived at the doctrine of justiﬁcation by faith in opposition to obedience to Torah and then concluded that gentiles could be included on that basis.

Jason A. Staples - Paul and the Resurrection of Israel - Jews, Former Gentiles, Israelites

Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2024. – 457 p.

ISBN 978-1-009-37676-1

Jason A. Staples - Paul and the Resurrection of Israel – Contents

List of Figures

List of Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction: Jews, Former Gentiles, Israelites

Who Are Paul’s (Former) Gentiles?

“All Israel Will Be Saved”

Empirical Ethnicity?

The Agenda of This Work

Excursus: The Audience of Paul’s Letters

Excursus: Translating Key Terminology

Jews or Judaeans?

1 The God of Jews Only?

An Experiment in Criticism: Beyond the Insider/

Outsider Paradigm

Two Nations under God: The Other Israelites

The Great Divorce: Israel and Judah

Great Expectations: The Restoration of Israel and Judah

Will the Real Israelites Please Come Back?

Revival in the Land and Israel’s Ongoing Exile

There and Back Again: Israel and Restoration Eschatology

Return of the King: Jesus and the Gospel

2 Paul and the Israel Problem

Minister of a New Covenant

The New Covenant and Israel’s Justiﬁcation

The Spirit and the New Covenant

Spirits in Bondage: The Curse of the Torah and Israel’s Inﬁdelity

Smoke on the Mountain: The Letter and the Veil

The Curse of the Torah: Death (By Exile)

Deliverance from the Age of Wrath

3 The Israel Problem and the Gentiles

The Stumbling Block of Romans –

Paradise Lost: Judgment against Impiety and Immorality

The Discarded Image: Idolatry, Immorality, and the

Knowledge of God

Pride and Prejudice: Israel and the Nations under Sin

The Abolition of Man: God’s Impartial Justice

Justice and Mercy Have Kissed

Crime and Punishment: Impartial Judgment for Jews and Greeks Alike

4 Salvation through Justiﬁcation: Jews and Gentiles Alike

Jewish Identity and God’s Impartiality

That Hideous Strength: The Three Traps of Belial

The Value of Circumcision

The Hidden Jew Belongs to God

Circumcised Jews, Uncircumcised Israelites

Doing Torah by the Spirit: Grace and Works

Restoration via the Spirit in Romans

5 “Not My People”: Israel’s Inﬁdelity and God’s Fidelity

“Not All from Israel Are Israel”

God in the Dock: Potter, Clay, and Divine Pathos

God’s Patience and Divine Pathos

Vessels of Wrath

“Not My People,” Ethnic Mixture, and Vessels among the Nations

Notes from the Underground: Dishonored

Vessels Redeemed

Have Gentiles Attained Righteousness?

The Business of Heaven: Redemptive Reversal

6 God’s Justice and the End of the Torah

Bringing the Messiah: Righteousness and Redemption

Righteousness and Restoration in the Torah and Prophets

The Yahad as Righteous Vanguard of Israel

The Contingency of Israel’s Restoration

Repentance and Restoration in Rabbinic Traditions

The Grand Miracle: Divinely Initiated Justness

The One Who Lives: Messiah and the Justness of God

Divine Deadlifting: The Resurrection of the Just One

The Just One and Redemption from the Curse of the Torah

The Logic of Galatians 

Reconsidering a So-called Antithesis

He’s the Messiah! Pledging Fealty to the Living Lord

7 The Mystery of Israel’s Salvation

Disobedience, Mercy, and Jealousy

Jealous God, Jealous People

Impartial Justice, Mercy to All

Jealousy, Not-My-People, and a Non-Nation

Consecrated by Incorporation

The Olive Tree

Broken Off and Grafted In

Judgment and the Remnant

Paul’s Mystery Revealed

A Mysterious Sequence?

Paul’s Mystery: The Fullness of the Nations

“All Israel”: Israel and Judah

Surprised by Joy: Mercy to Israel, Mercy to All

8 The End of the Matter

The Last Battle: Death, Resurrection, and the Vindication of YHWH

Paul’s Coherent Core: Israel’s Resurrection

Incorporation, Not Supersession

Why Not Circumcision?

Strengths of This Reading

The Payoff: The Task Discharged

Bibliography

Primary Sources Index

Author Index

Subject Index