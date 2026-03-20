Wright N. T. - Galatians
Книга Н. Т. Райта «Галатам» представляет собой комментарий к Посланию апостола Павла к Галатам. Автор подробно рассматривает текст послания, объясняя его исторический контекст, богословские идеи и значение для христианской жизни.
Райт раскрывает основные темы послания: оправдание верой, свободу во Христе, роль Закона и действие Святого Духа в жизни верующих. Он показывает, что послание к Галатам было написано в условиях серьёзных споров о природе христианской веры и принадлежности к Божьему народу.
Комментарий написан доступным языком и сочетает научный подход с практическими размышлениями, помогая современному читателю глубже понять учение апостола Павла и его значение для церкви сегодня.
N. T. Wright – Galatians
Grand Rapids, MI: Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 2021. – (Commentaries for Christian Formation.)
ISBN 978-0-8028-2560-5
N. T. Wright – Galatians – Contents
Grand Rapids, MI: Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 2021. – (Commentaries for Christian Formation.)
Series Introduction – Preface - List of Abbreviations
INTRODUCTION
The Situation in Galatia - Paul’s Answer - Commentaries and Christian Formation
COMMENTARY
Galatians 1:1–17
Translation - Introduction - Apostleship and the Gospel (1:1–5) - Another Gospel? (1:6–9) - The Story So Far (1:10–17) - Conclusion
Galatians 1:18–2:10
Translation - Introduction - First Jerusalem Visit: A Happy Relationship (1:18–24) - The Second Visit: Standing Firm (2:1–10) - Conclusion
Galatians 2:11–21
Translation - Introduction - Peter in Antioch (2:11–14) - The Great Transformation (2:15–21) - Conclusion
Galatians 3:1–14
Translation - Introduction - The Spirit and Faith (3:1–5) - Abraham and the Covenant (3:6–9) - The Curse of the Law (3:10–14) - Conclusion
Galatians 3:15–29
Translation - Introduction - The Unbreakable Covenant (3:15–18) - Why Then the Law? (3:19–22) - Under the Paidagōgos (3:23–25) - Abraham’s One Family (3:26–29) - Conclusion
Galatians 4:1–11
Translation - Introduction - The New Exodus (4:1–7) - Don’t Go Back to Slavery! (4:8–11) - Conclusion
Galatians 4:12–5:1
Translation - Introduction - True Friends and False Friends (4:12–20) - Two Women, Two Families, Two Covenants, Two Mountains (4:21–5:1) - Conclusion
Galatians 5:2–26
Translation - Introduction - The Warning and the Challenge (5:2–12) - Love and the Spirit (5:13–26) - Conclusion
Galatians 6:1–18
Translation - Introduction - Closing Exhortations (6:1–10) - Final Warnings and Example (6:11–18) - Conclusion
Bibliography
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