Wright Nicholas Thomas - How God Became King

This book, the latest to appear from pen of Tom Wright, addresses a question which has probably quietly disturbed most of us at some point: What is the relevance of the ‘middle part’ of the gospels (between the birth and crucifixion of Jesus) to what we understand to be ‘the gospel’ – forgiveness of sins, Jesus dying in our place so that we could be forgiven?

Wright surveys some of the questions asked of 'the gospels' in relation to 'the gospel'. Are they to provide proof texts for 'the gospel', such as Jesus “gave his life as a ransom for many" – Matthew 20:28. Are they just a ‘backstory’ to the death and resurrection of Jesus? Or are they mainly to demonstrate that God exists, and that Jesus was and is this God? What was the purpose of the three years earthly ministry of Jesus?

Wright N. T. - How God Became King - The Forgotten Story of the Gospels - Как Бог стал Царем - Николас Томас Райт

Harper Collins Publishers, 2012. - 282 р.

ISBN 978-0 -0 6-173057-3