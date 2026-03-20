Wright N. T. - The Climax of the Covenant

Chapter Seven: Curse and Covenant: Galatians 3.10-14 - Chapter Eight: The Seed and the Mediator: Galatians 3.15-20 - Chapter Nine: Reflected Glory: 2 Corinthians 3.18 - Chapter Ten: The Vindication of the Law: Narrative Analysis and Romans 8.1-11 - Chapter Eleven: The Meaning of Περι Αμαρτιας in Romans 8.3 - Chapter Twelve: Echoes of Cain in Romans 7 - Chapter 13: Christ, the Law and the People of God: The Problem of Romans 9-11 - Chapter Fourteen: The Nature of Pauline Theology