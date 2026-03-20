Wright N. T. - The Climax of the Covenant
Книга Н. Т. Райта «Кульминационный момент Завета: Христос и Закон в теологии Павла» посвящена исследованию богословия апостола Павла и его понимания роли Закона в свете пришествия Иисуса Христа. Автор рассматривает ключевые темы посланий Павла, включая значение Завета, место Израиля в Божьем плане и связь между Законом и благодатью.
Райт анализирует библейские тексты и показывает, что для Павла жизнь, смерть и воскресение Христа являются кульминацией истории Завета между Богом и Его народом. В этом контексте Закон получает новое понимание как часть Божьего замысла, который исполняется во Христе.
Книга сочетает глубокий богословский анализ с внимательным исследованием текстов Нового З
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London - New York: T&T Clark, 2004. - 316 p.
ISBN 0 567 29594 X
N. T. Wright - The Climax of the Covenant - Christ and the Law in Pauline Theology - Райт Н.Т. - Кульминационный момент Завета: Христос и Закон в теологии Павла - Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter One: Christ, the Law and 'Pauline Theology'
Part One: Studies in Paul's Christology
Chapter Two: Adam, Israel and the Messiah - Chapter Three: Χριστος as 'Messiah' in Paul: Philemon - Chapter Four: Jesus Christ is Lord: Philippians 2.5-11 - Chapter Five: Poetry and Theology in Colossians 1.15-20 - Chapter Six: Monotheism, Christology and Ethics: 1 Corinthians 8
Part Two: Paul and the Law
Chapter Seven: Curse and Covenant: Galatians 3.10-14 - Chapter Eight: The Seed and the Mediator: Galatians 3.15-20 - Chapter Nine: Reflected Glory: 2 Corinthians 3.18 - Chapter Ten: The Vindication of the Law: Narrative Analysis and Romans 8.1-11 - Chapter Eleven: The Meaning of Περι Αμαρτιας in Romans 8.3 - Chapter Twelve: Echoes of Cain in Romans 7 - Chapter 13: Christ, the Law and the People of God: The Problem of Romans 9-11 - Chapter Fourteen: The Nature of Pauline Theology
Bibliography
Index of Passages
Old Testament
New Testament
Early Jewish Literature
Early Christian Texts
Greek and Latin Texts
Index of Modern Authors
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