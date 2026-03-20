Asikainen - Jesus and Other Men
Susanna Asikainen - Jesus and Other Men - Ideal Masculinities in the Synoptic Gospels
Boston: Brill, 2018 – 248 p.
ISBN 978-90-04-36098-3 (hardback)
ISBN 978-90-04-36109-6 (e-book)
Susanna Asikainen - Jesus and Other Men - Ideal Masculinities in the Synoptic Gospels – Contents
Acknowledgements
1 Introduction
Of Masculinities and Men - A Reassessment of Connell’s Theory - Theorizing Marginalized Masculinities - Outline of the Study
2 Masculinities in the Ancient Greco-Roman World
Introduction - Biological Sex in the Ancient Greco-Roman World - Ancient Greco-Roman Gender Stereotypes - Who is a Real, Hegemonically Masculine Man? - Ideal Characteristics of Masculine Men - Effeminacy and Lack of Self-Control - Marginalized Masculinities in the Ancient Greco-Roman World - Philo - Josephus - 4 Maccabees - Rabbinic Judaism - Conclusions
3 Jesus and His Opponents
Introduction - The Authority of Jesus - The Opponents as Negative Examples of Unmasculine Behavior - Jesus’ Disputes with His Opponents - Challenges to the Masculinity of Jesus - Herod - The Death of John the Baptist - Other Mentions of Herod - Pilate - Pilate in Mark (15:1–15) - Pilate in Matthew (27:11–26) - Pilate in Luke (23:1–25) - Conclusions
4 Jesus and His Male Followers
Introduction - The Portrayal of the Disciples in the Synoptic Gospels - Peter in the Synoptic Gospels - The Messiah Confession - Peter in the Passion Narratives - Jesus’ Teaching on Ideal Behavior in the Sermon on the Mount - Beatitudes (Matthew 5:3–12) - Antitheses (Matthew 5:21–48) - Piety (Matthew 6:1–18) - Jesus and Family in the Synoptic Gospels - Service and Slavery as the Ideal Masculinity - Children as Examples for the Disciples - Matthew, Eunuchs, and Subordinated Masculinities - Conclusions
5 Jesus and Women
Introduction - Ideal Women in the Ancient Greco-Roman World - The Women Followers of Jesus - The Syrophoenician or Canaanite Woman - Mark’s Account of the Story (Mark 7:24–30) - Matthew’s Account of the Story (Matthew 15:21–28) - The Syrophoenician Woman’s Challenge to Jesus’ Masculinity - The Women Jesus Heals: The Hemorrhaging Woman - The Anointing Woman - The Ideal Woman in Luke - Feminine Jesus - Conclusions
6 Jesus and Emotions
Introduction - Emotions in Greco-Roman Antiquity - Grief and Tears in Greco-Roman Antiquity - Anger in Greco-Roman Antiquity - The Emotions of Jesus in the Synoptic Gospels - The Tears of Jesus in the Gospel of Luke - The Incident at the Temple - The Emotions of the Other Characters - Conclusions
7 Jesus and Suffering
Introduction - Death and Suffering in the Ancient Greco-Roman World - Jesus’ Teaching on Suffering - Jesus in Gethsemane - Mark 14:32–42 - Matthew 26:36–46 - Luke 22:39–46 - The Masculinity of Jesus in Gethsemane - The Arrest of Jesus - The Jewish and the Roman Trials: The Silence of Jesus - The Mocking and Scourging of Jesus - The Crucifixion and Death of Jesus - The Death of Jesus in Mark and Matthew - The Death of Jesus in Luke - Conclusions
8 Conclusions
Bibliography
Primary Sources - Secondary Literature
Index of Modern Authors
Index of Ancient Sources
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