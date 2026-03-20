Asikainen - Jesus and Other Men

Introduction - Death and Suffering in the Ancient Greco-Roman World - Jesus’ Teaching on Suffering - Jesus in Gethsemane - Mark 14:32–42 - Matthew 26:36–46 - Luke 22:39–46 - The Masculinity of Jesus in Gethsemane - The Arrest of Jesus - The Jewish and the Roman Trials: The Silence of Jesus - The Mocking and Scourging of Jesus - The Crucifixion and Death of Jesus - The Death of Jesus in Mark and Matthew - The Death of Jesus in Luke - Conclusions