Balme - Athenaze - An Introduction to Ancient Greek

The aim of Athenaze is to teach you to read ancient Greek as quickly, thoroughly, and enjoyably as possible, and to do so within the context of ancient Greek culture. This means within the context of the daily life of the ancient Greeks as it was shaped and given meaning by historical developments, political events, and the life of the mind as revealed in mythology, religion, philosophy, literature, and art. The stories that you will read in Greek provide the basic cultural context within which you will learn the Greek language, and most of the chapters contain essays in English with illustrations drawn from ancient works of art and with background information to deepen your understanding of some aspects of the history and culture of the Greeks.

The course begins with the story of an Athenian farmer named Dicaeopolis and his family; they live in a village or deme called Cholleidae, located north of Athens. The events are fictitious, but they are set in a definite historical context-autumn 432 B.C. to spring 431. The Athenian democracy, led by Pericles, is at its height; the Athenians rule the seas and control an empire, but their power has aroused the fears and jealousy of Sparta and her allies inthe Peloponnesus, especially Corinth. By spring 431, Athens and the Peloponnesian League are engaged in a war, which leads twenty-seven years later to the defeat and downfall of Athens.

The story begins with life in the country, but with Chapter 6 a subplot of mythical narrative begins with the story of Theseus and the Minotaur. This mythological subplot continues in Chapter 7 with the story of Odysseus and the Cyclops and runs through Chapter 10 with further tales from the Odyssey briefly told at the end of each chapter. The main plot continues in Chapter 8 as the family visits Athens for a festival, and the tempo quickens.

A terrible misfortune that strikes the family in Athens in Chapter 10 precipitates a plot that is interwoven with narratives of the great battles of the Persian Wars, based on the accounts of the historian Herodotus. As the main plot reaches its resolution in Chapters 18-20 of Book II, the family becomes embroiled in the tensions between Athens and Corinth that triggered the Peloponnesian War, and this sets the stage for the remaining chapters.

Balme, M. G. - Athenaze - An Introduction to Ancient Greek - Book I

2nd ed. – New York: Oxford University Press, 2003. – 384 p.

ISBN 0-19-514956-4

Balme, M. G. – Athenaze – Book I – Contents

Preface

List of Historical Essays

List of Maps

List of Color Plates

About the Authors

Introduction

Map of Greece and the Aegean Sea

1. O ΔIKAIOΠOΛIΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: Stems and Endings

2. Nouns: Genders, Stems, Endings, Cases, and Agreement

3. U se of the Definite Article

Reading

The Athenian Farmer

O ΔIKAIOΠOΛIΣ (β)

Grammar

4. Accents

Readings

O KΛHPOΣ

Classical Greek: Heraclitus

New Testament Greek: Title page of the Gospel of Luke

2. O ΞANΘIAΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: Indicative Mood; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Persons Singular

2. Proclitics

3. The Imperative

Readings

Slavery

Greek Wisdom: Cleobulus of Lindos

O ΞANΘIAΣ (β)

Grammar

4. Articles, Adjectives, and Nouns; Singular, All Cases

5. U ses of the Cases

6. Persistent Accent of Nouns and Adjectives

7. Recessive Accent of Verbs

Readings

O ΔOΥΛOΣ

Classical Greek: Callimachus

New Testament Greek: Luke 3.22

3. O APOTOΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: 3rd Person Plural, Imperatives, and Infinitives

Reading

The Deme and the Polis

O APOTOΣ (β)

Grammar

2. Articles, Adjectives, and Nouns; Singular and Plural, All Cases

3. Accent Shifting

Readings

OI βOEΣ

Classical Greek: Menander

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.46

4. ΠPOΣ THI KPHNHI (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: All Persons, Singular and Plural

2. Declensions of Nouns and Adjectives

3. Feminine Nouns and Adjectives of the 1st Declension

Readings

Women

Greek Wisdom: Pittacus (of Mitylene)

ΠPOΣ THI KPHNHI (β)

Grammar

4. Masculine Nouns of the 1st Declension

5. Feminine Nouns of the 2nd Declension

6. 1st and 2nd Declension Adjectives

7. Two Irregular Adjectives

8. Formation of Adverbs

9. The Definite Article as Case Indicator

Readings

AI ΓΥNAIKEΣ TOΥΣ ANΔPAΣ ΠEIΘOΥΣIN

Classical Greek: Callimachus

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.45

5. O ΛΥKOΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Contract Verbs in -a-

2. Recessive Accent of Finite Verbs

3. Article at the Beginning of a Clause

4. Elision

Readings

Gods and Men

Greek Wisdom: Chilon of Sparta

O ΛΥKOΣ (β)

Grammar

5. Agreement of Subject and Verb

6. Personal Pronouns

7. Attributive and Predicate Position

8. Possessives

9. The Adjective aὐτόΣ, -ή, -ό

Readings

O APΓOΣ TA ΠPOβATA ΣΩIZEI

Greek Wisdom: The Seven Wise Men

Classical Greek: Anacreon

New Testament Greek: Luke 4.22 and 24

6. O MΥΘOΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: ΠΛέΩ

2. Verbs: Voice

3. Verb Forms: Middle Voice

4. Deponent Verbs

Reading

Myth

O MΥΘOΣ (β)

Grammar

5. Middle Voice: Meaning

6. Some Uses of the Dative Case

7. Prepositions

Readings

O ΘHΣEΥΣ THN APIAΔNHN KATAΛEIΠEI

Classical Greek: Marriage

New Testament Greek: Luke 13.10-16

7. O KΥKΛΩΨ (a)

Grammar

1. Substantive Use of Adjectives

2. Nouns: Declensions

3. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Velar and Dental Stems

4. Reflexive Pronouns

Reading

Homer

O KΥKΛΩΨ (β)

Grammar

5. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Nasal Stems

6. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: β, Π, Φ (Labial) and Λ, p (Liquid) Stems

7. A 3rd Declension Adjective: ΣώΦpΩv, ΣΩ.Φpov, of sound mind;prudent; self-controlled

8. The Interrogative Pronoun and Adjective

9. The Indefinite Pronoun and Adjective

Readings

O TOΥ ΘHΣEΩΣ ΠATHP AΠOΘNHIΣKEI

Classical Greek: Sophocles

Greek Wisdom: Thales of Miletus

8. ΠPOΣ TO AΣTΥ (a)

Grammar

1. Participles: "Present" or Progressive: Middle Voice

Readings

Athens: A Historical Outline

Classical Greek: Archilochus

New Testament Greek: Luke 5.20-21

ΠPOΣ TO AΣTΥ (β)

Grammar

2. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Stems in -p-

3. Two Important Irregular Nouns: ἡ ΓΥvή, τH.Σ ΓΥvaιKόΣ, woman; wife, and ἡ Χείp, τH.Σ ΧειpόΣ, hand

4. 1st/3rd Declension Adjective: Πa.Σ, Πa.Σa, Πa.v, all; every; whole

Reading

Greek Wisdom: Periander of Corinth

Grammar

5. Numbers

6. Expressions of Time When, Duration of Time, and Time Within Which

Readings

O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ KAI O AIOΛOΣ

Classical Greek: Sappho: The Deserted Lover: A Girl's Lament

9. H ΠANHΓΎPIΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Participles: Present or Progressive: Active Voice

Reading

The City of Athens

H ΠANHΓΥPIΣ (β)

Grammar

2. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in -vτ-

3. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in a Vowel: ἡ ΠόΛιΣ and τὸ ἄΣτΥ

4. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in Diphthongs or Vowels: ὁ βaΣιΛεΎΣ and the Irregular Nouns ἡ vaΥ.Σ and ὁ βoΥ.Σ

5. U ses of the Genitive Case

6. Some Uses of the Article

Readings

O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ KAI H KIPKH

Classical Greek: Simonides

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.31-33: The Sermon on the Mount

REVIEW OF VERB FORMS

PREVIEW OF NEW VERB FORMS

10. H ΣΥMΦOPA (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: Verbs with Sigmatic Futures

2. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic Contract Future of Verbs in -ίζΩ

3. Verb Forms: The Sigmatic Future of Contract Verbs

4. Verb Forms: Verbs with Deponent Futures

Readings

Festivals

Classical Greek: Theognis

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.35-36: The Sermon on the Mount

H ΣΥMΦOPA (β)

Grammar

5. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic Contract Future of Verbs with Liquid and Nasal Stems

6. The Irregular Verb εἰ¥µι

7. Future Participle to Express Purpose

8. Impersonal Verbs

9. Review of Questions

Readings

O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ TOΥΣ ETAIPOΥΣ AΠOΛΛΥΣIN

Classical Greek: Menander and Archilochus

New Testament Greek: Luke 5.30-32

11. O IATPOΣ (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: Past Tense: The Aorist

2. Verb Forms: The Thematic 2nd Aorist

3. Aspect

4. Thematic 2nd Aorist Active and Middle Participles

5. Verb Forms: Common Verbs with Thematic 2nd Aorists

Readings

Greek Science and Medicine

Classical Greek: Theognis

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.20-21: The Beatitudes

O IATPOΣ (β)

Grammar

6. Verbs with Thematic 2nd Aorists from Unrelated Stems

7. Accents on Thematic 2nd Aorist Active Imperatives

8. Augment

Readings

O ΔHMOKHΔHΣ TON βAΣIΛEA IATPEΥEI

New Testament Greek: Luke 6.27-29: The Sermon on the Mount

12. ΠPOΣ TON ΠEIPAIA (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: Past Tense: The Sigmatic 1st Aorist

2. Sigmatic 1st Aorist Active and Middle Participles

Readings

Trade and Travel

Classical Greek: Scolion: The Four Best Things in Life

New Testament Greek: Luke 15.3-7: The Parable of the Lost Sheep

ΠPOΣ TON ΠEIPAIA (β)

Grammar

3. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic 1st Aorist of Verbs with Liquid and Nasal Stems

4. Irregular Sigmatic 1st Aorists

5. Verb Forms: Augment of Compound Verbs

Readings

O KΩΛAIOΣ TON TAPTHΣΣON EΥPIΣKEI

Greek Wisdom: Bias of Priene

13. ΠPOΣ THN ΣAΛAMINA (a)

Grammar

1. Verb Forms: The Imperfect or Past Progressive Tense

2. Aspect

Reading

The Rise of Persia

ΠPOΣ THN ΣAΛAMINA (β)

Grammar

3. Relative Clauses

4. 3rd Declension Nouns and Adjectives with Stems in -εΣ-

5. 1st/3rd Declension Adjective with 3rd Declension Stems in -Υ- and -ε-

Readings

O ΞEPΞHΣ TON EΛΛHΣΠONTON ΔIAβAINEI

Greek Wisdom: Solon of Athens

Classical Greek: Archilochus

New Testament Greek: Luke 21.1-4: The Widow's Mite

14. H EN TAIΣ ΘEPMOΠΥΛAIΣ MAΧH (a)

Grammar

1. Comparison of Adjectives

2. Irregular Comparison of Adjectives

3. Comparison of Adverbs

4. U ses of Comparatives and Superlatives

Readings

The Rise of Athens

Classical Greek: Archilochus

New Testament Greek: Luke 10.25-29: The Good Samaritan (concluded 14 (B))

H EN TAIΣ ΘEPMOΠΥΛAIΣ MAΧH (β)

Grammar

5. Demonstrative Adjectives

6. Interrogative and Indefinite Pronouns, Adjectives, and Adverbs

Readings

OI ΠEPΣAI TA ΥΠEP ΘEPMOΠΥΛΩN ΣTENA AIPOΥΣIN

Classical Greek: Theognis

New Testament Greek: Luke 10.30-37: The Good Samaritan (concluded)

15. H EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧH (a)

Grammar

1. Athematic 2nd Aorists

2. More 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems in -εΣ-

Readings

Aeschylus's Persae

New Testament Greek: Luke 2.1-14: The Birth of Jesus

H EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧH (β)

Grammar

3. Contract Verbs in -o-

4. Contract Nouns of the 2nd Declension

5. More Numbers

6. U ses of ὡΣ and Its Compounds

Reading

OI ΠEPΣAI TAΣ AΘHNAΣ AIPOΥΣIN

16. META THN EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧHN (a)

Grammar

1. The Passive Voice

Reading

The Athenian Empire

META THN EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧHN (β)

Grammar

2. Verbs with Athematic Presents and Imperfects: ΔΎvaµaι, Kει.µaι, and ἐΠίΣτaµaι

Readings

O ΞEPΞHΣ ΠPOΣ THN AΣIAN ANAΧΩPEI

Classical Greek: Sappho: Love's Power

Classical Greek: Simonides

New Testament Greek: Luke 2.15-20: The Birth of Jesus (concluded)

Verb Charts

Syllables and Accents

Enclitics and Proclitics

Forms

Forms of Definite Article, Nouns, Adjectives, and Pronouns Laid Out in Case Order N, V, A, G, D