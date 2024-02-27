Balme - Athenaze - An Introduction to Ancient Greek
The aim of Athenaze is to teach you to read ancient Greek as quickly, thoroughly, and enjoyably as possible, and to do so within the context of ancient Greek culture. This means within the context of the daily life of the ancient Greeks as it was shaped and given meaning by historical developments, political events, and the life of the mind as revealed in mythology, religion, philosophy, literature, and art. The stories that you will read in Greek provide the basic cultural context within which you will learn the Greek language, and most of the chapters contain essays in English with illustrations drawn from ancient works of art and with background information to deepen your understanding of some aspects of the history and culture of the Greeks.
The course begins with the story of an Athenian farmer named Dicaeopolis and his family; they live in a village or deme called Cholleidae, located north of Athens. The events are fictitious, but they are set in a definite historical context-autumn 432 B.C. to spring 431. The Athenian democracy, led by Pericles, is at its height; the Athenians rule the seas and control an empire, but their power has aroused the fears and jealousy of Sparta and her allies inthe Peloponnesus, especially Corinth. By spring 431, Athens and the Peloponnesian League are engaged in a war, which leads twenty-seven years later to the defeat and downfall of Athens.
The story begins with life in the country, but with Chapter 6 a subplot of mythical narrative begins with the story of Theseus and the Minotaur. This mythological subplot continues in Chapter 7 with the story of Odysseus and the Cyclops and runs through Chapter 10 with further tales from the Odyssey briefly told at the end of each chapter. The main plot continues in Chapter 8 as the family visits Athens for a festival, and the tempo quickens.
A terrible misfortune that strikes the family in Athens in Chapter 10 precipitates a plot that is interwoven with narratives of the great battles of the Persian Wars, based on the accounts of the historian Herodotus. As the main plot reaches its resolution in Chapters 18-20 of Book II, the family becomes embroiled in the tensions between Athens and Corinth that triggered the Peloponnesian War, and this sets the stage for the remaining chapters.
Balme, M. G. - Athenaze - An Introduction to Ancient Greek - Book I
2nd ed. – New York: Oxford University Press, 2003. – 384 p.
ISBN 0-19-514956-4
Balme, M. G. – Athenaze – Book I – Contents
Preface
List of Historical Essays
List of Maps
List of Color Plates
About the Authors
Introduction
Map of Greece and the Aegean Sea
1. O ΔIKAIOΠOΛIΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: Stems and Endings
- 2. Nouns: Genders, Stems, Endings, Cases, and Agreement
- 3. U se of the Definite Article
- Reading
- The Athenian Farmer
- O ΔIKAIOΠOΛIΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 4. Accents
- Readings
- O KΛHPOΣ
- Classical Greek: Heraclitus
- New Testament Greek: Title page of the Gospel of Luke
2. O ΞANΘIAΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: Indicative Mood; 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Persons Singular
- 2. Proclitics
- 3. The Imperative
- Readings
- Slavery
- Greek Wisdom: Cleobulus of Lindos
- O ΞANΘIAΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 4. Articles, Adjectives, and Nouns; Singular, All Cases
- 5. U ses of the Cases
- 6. Persistent Accent of Nouns and Adjectives
- 7. Recessive Accent of Verbs
- Readings
- O ΔOΥΛOΣ
- Classical Greek: Callimachus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 3.22
3. O APOTOΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: 3rd Person Plural, Imperatives, and Infinitives
- Reading
- The Deme and the Polis
- O APOTOΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 2. Articles, Adjectives, and Nouns; Singular and Plural, All Cases
- 3. Accent Shifting
- Readings
- OI βOEΣ
- Classical Greek: Menander
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.46
4. ΠPOΣ THI KPHNHI (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: All Persons, Singular and Plural
- 2. Declensions of Nouns and Adjectives
- 3. Feminine Nouns and Adjectives of the 1st Declension
- Readings
- Women
- Greek Wisdom: Pittacus (of Mitylene)
- ΠPOΣ THI KPHNHI (β)
- Grammar
- 4. Masculine Nouns of the 1st Declension
- 5. Feminine Nouns of the 2nd Declension
- 6. 1st and 2nd Declension Adjectives
- 7. Two Irregular Adjectives
- 8. Formation of Adverbs
- 9. The Definite Article as Case Indicator
- Readings
- AI ΓΥNAIKEΣ TOΥΣ ANΔPAΣ ΠEIΘOΥΣIN
- Classical Greek: Callimachus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.45
5. O ΛΥKOΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Contract Verbs in -a-
- 2. Recessive Accent of Finite Verbs
- 3. Article at the Beginning of a Clause
- 4. Elision
- Readings
- Gods and Men
- Greek Wisdom: Chilon of Sparta
- O ΛΥKOΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 5. Agreement of Subject and Verb
- 6. Personal Pronouns
- 7. Attributive and Predicate Position
- 8. Possessives
- 9. The Adjective aὐτόΣ, -ή, -ό
- Readings
- O APΓOΣ TA ΠPOβATA ΣΩIZEI
- Greek Wisdom: The Seven Wise Men
- Classical Greek: Anacreon
- New Testament Greek: Luke 4.22 and 24
6. O MΥΘOΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: ΠΛέΩ
- 2. Verbs: Voice
- 3. Verb Forms: Middle Voice
- 4. Deponent Verbs
- Reading
- Myth
- O MΥΘOΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 5. Middle Voice: Meaning
- 6. Some Uses of the Dative Case
- 7. Prepositions
- Readings
- O ΘHΣEΥΣ THN APIAΔNHN KATAΛEIΠEI
- Classical Greek: Marriage
- New Testament Greek: Luke 13.10-16
7. O KΥKΛΩΨ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Substantive Use of Adjectives
- 2. Nouns: Declensions
- 3. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Velar and Dental Stems
- 4. Reflexive Pronouns
- Reading
- Homer
- O KΥKΛΩΨ (β)
- Grammar
- 5. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Nasal Stems
- 6. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: β, Π, Φ (Labial) and Λ, p (Liquid) Stems
- 7. A 3rd Declension Adjective: ΣώΦpΩv, ΣΩ.Φpov, of sound mind;prudent; self-controlled
- 8. The Interrogative Pronoun and Adjective
- 9. The Indefinite Pronoun and Adjective
- Readings
- O TOΥ ΘHΣEΩΣ ΠATHP AΠOΘNHIΣKEI
- Classical Greek: Sophocles
- Greek Wisdom: Thales of Miletus
8. ΠPOΣ TO AΣTΥ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Participles: "Present" or Progressive: Middle Voice
- Readings
- Athens: A Historical Outline
- Classical Greek: Archilochus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 5.20-21
- ΠPOΣ TO AΣTΥ (β)
- Grammar
- 2. 3rd Declension Consonant Stem Nouns: Stems in -p-
- 3. Two Important Irregular Nouns: ἡ ΓΥvή, τH.Σ ΓΥvaιKόΣ, woman; wife, and ἡ Χείp, τH.Σ ΧειpόΣ, hand
- 4. 1st/3rd Declension Adjective: Πa.Σ, Πa.Σa, Πa.v, all; every; whole
- Reading
- Greek Wisdom: Periander of Corinth
- Grammar
- 5. Numbers
- 6. Expressions of Time When, Duration of Time, and Time Within Which
- Readings
- O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ KAI O AIOΛOΣ
- Classical Greek: Sappho: The Deserted Lover: A Girl's Lament
9. H ΠANHΓΎPIΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Participles: Present or Progressive: Active Voice
- Reading
- The City of Athens
- H ΠANHΓΥPIΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 2. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in -vτ-
- 3. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in a Vowel: ἡ ΠόΛιΣ and τὸ ἄΣτΥ
- 4. 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems Ending in Diphthongs or Vowels: ὁ βaΣιΛεΎΣ and the Irregular Nouns ἡ vaΥ.Σ and ὁ βoΥ.Σ
- 5. U ses of the Genitive Case
- 6. Some Uses of the Article
- Readings
- O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ KAI H KIPKH
- Classical Greek: Simonides
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.31-33: The Sermon on the Mount
- REVIEW OF VERB FORMS
- PREVIEW OF NEW VERB FORMS
10. H ΣΥMΦOPA (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: Verbs with Sigmatic Futures
- 2. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic Contract Future of Verbs in -ίζΩ
- 3. Verb Forms: The Sigmatic Future of Contract Verbs
- 4. Verb Forms: Verbs with Deponent Futures
- Readings
- Festivals
- Classical Greek: Theognis
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.35-36: The Sermon on the Mount
- H ΣΥMΦOPA (β)
- Grammar
- 5. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic Contract Future of Verbs with Liquid and Nasal Stems
- 6. The Irregular Verb εἰ¥µι
- 7. Future Participle to Express Purpose
- 8. Impersonal Verbs
- 9. Review of Questions
- Readings
- O OΔΥΣΣEΥΣ TOΥΣ ETAIPOΥΣ AΠOΛΛΥΣIN
- Classical Greek: Menander and Archilochus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 5.30-32
11. O IATPOΣ (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: Past Tense: The Aorist
- 2. Verb Forms: The Thematic 2nd Aorist
- 3. Aspect
- 4. Thematic 2nd Aorist Active and Middle Participles
- 5. Verb Forms: Common Verbs with Thematic 2nd Aorists
- Readings
- Greek Science and Medicine
- Classical Greek: Theognis
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.20-21: The Beatitudes
- O IATPOΣ (β)
- Grammar
- 6. Verbs with Thematic 2nd Aorists from Unrelated Stems
- 7. Accents on Thematic 2nd Aorist Active Imperatives
- 8. Augment
- Readings
- O ΔHMOKHΔHΣ TON βAΣIΛEA IATPEΥEI
- New Testament Greek: Luke 6.27-29: The Sermon on the Mount
12. ΠPOΣ TON ΠEIPAIA (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: Past Tense: The Sigmatic 1st Aorist
- 2. Sigmatic 1st Aorist Active and Middle Participles
- Readings
- Trade and Travel
- Classical Greek: Scolion: The Four Best Things in Life
- New Testament Greek: Luke 15.3-7: The Parable of the Lost Sheep
- ΠPOΣ TON ΠEIPAIA (β)
- Grammar
- 3. Verb Forms: The Asigmatic 1st Aorist of Verbs with Liquid and Nasal Stems
- 4. Irregular Sigmatic 1st Aorists
- 5. Verb Forms: Augment of Compound Verbs
- Readings
- O KΩΛAIOΣ TON TAPTHΣΣON EΥPIΣKEI
- Greek Wisdom: Bias of Priene
13. ΠPOΣ THN ΣAΛAMINA (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Verb Forms: The Imperfect or Past Progressive Tense
- 2. Aspect
- Reading
- The Rise of Persia
- ΠPOΣ THN ΣAΛAMINA (β)
- Grammar
- 3. Relative Clauses
- 4. 3rd Declension Nouns and Adjectives with Stems in -εΣ-
- 5. 1st/3rd Declension Adjective with 3rd Declension Stems in -Υ- and -ε-
- Readings
- O ΞEPΞHΣ TON EΛΛHΣΠONTON ΔIAβAINEI
- Greek Wisdom: Solon of Athens
- Classical Greek: Archilochus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 21.1-4: The Widow's Mite
14. H EN TAIΣ ΘEPMOΠΥΛAIΣ MAΧH (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Comparison of Adjectives
- 2. Irregular Comparison of Adjectives
- 3. Comparison of Adverbs
- 4. U ses of Comparatives and Superlatives
- Readings
- The Rise of Athens
- Classical Greek: Archilochus
- New Testament Greek: Luke 10.25-29: The Good Samaritan (concluded 14 (B))
- H EN TAIΣ ΘEPMOΠΥΛAIΣ MAΧH (β)
- Grammar
- 5. Demonstrative Adjectives
- 6. Interrogative and Indefinite Pronouns, Adjectives, and Adverbs
- Readings
- OI ΠEPΣAI TA ΥΠEP ΘEPMOΠΥΛΩN ΣTENA AIPOΥΣIN
- Classical Greek: Theognis
- New Testament Greek: Luke 10.30-37: The Good Samaritan (concluded)
15. H EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧH (a)
- Grammar
- 1. Athematic 2nd Aorists
- 2. More 3rd Declension Nouns with Stems in -εΣ-
- Readings
- Aeschylus's Persae
- New Testament Greek: Luke 2.1-14: The Birth of Jesus
- H EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧH (β)
- Grammar
- 3. Contract Verbs in -o-
- 4. Contract Nouns of the 2nd Declension
- 5. More Numbers
- 6. U ses of ὡΣ and Its Compounds
- Reading
- OI ΠEPΣAI TAΣ AΘHNAΣ AIPOΥΣIN
16. META THN EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧHN (a)
- Grammar
- 1. The Passive Voice
- Reading
- The Athenian Empire
- META THN EN THI ΣAΛAMINI MAΧHN (β)
- Grammar
- 2. Verbs with Athematic Presents and Imperfects: ΔΎvaµaι, Kει.µaι, and ἐΠίΣτaµaι
- Readings
- O ΞEPΞHΣ ΠPOΣ THN AΣIAN ANAΧΩPEI
- Classical Greek: Sappho: Love's Power
- Classical Greek: Simonides
- New Testament Greek: Luke 2.15-20: The Birth of Jesus (concluded)
- Verb Charts
- Syllables and Accents
- Enclitics and Proclitics
- Forms
Forms of Definite Article, Nouns, Adjectives, and Pronouns Laid Out in Case Order N, V, A, G, D
Index of Language and Grammar
Greek to English Vocabulary
English to Greek Vocabulary
General Index
Acknowledgments
Balme, M. G. - Athenaze - An Introduction to Ancient Greek – Teacher’s Handbook - Book I
2nd ed. – New York: Oxford University Press, 1990. – 123 p.
ISBN 0-19-506384-8
Maurice Balme, Gilbert Lawall – Athenaze – An Introduction to Ancient Greek – Book II
New York: Oxford University Press, 2003. – 399 p.
ISBN-13 978-0-19-514957-9
ISBN 0-19-514957-2
Maurice Balme, Gilbert Lawall – Athenaze – An Introduction to Ancient Greek – Book II – Contents
Half-Title Page
Title Page
Copyright Page
Contents
List of Historical Essays
List of Maps
List of Color Plates
About the Authors
Introduction
- Part 1: Readings in Book II
- Part 2: Greek Verbs
- Part 3: Moods, Verbal Nouns, and Verbal Adjectives
- Part 4: Principal Parts
- VERB CHART: PRESENT AND IMPERFECT
- ATHENAZE
17. Η ΕΠΙΔΑΥΡΟΣ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Passive Voice: -θη- 1st Aorist Passive and -θη- 1st Future Passive
- READING
- Healing Sanctuaries: Asclepius and Epidaurus
- Η ΕΠΙΔΑΥΡΟΣ (β)
- GRAMMAR
- 2. The Passive Voice: -η- 2nd Aorist Passive and -η- 2nd Future Passive
- READINGS
- ΟΙ ΠΕΡΣΑΙ ΤΑΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΝ ΑΙΡΟΥΣΙΝ
- Classical Greek
- New Testament Greek: John 1.1–2 The Beginning of the Gospel
- John 1.14 The Incarnation
- John 1.29 John the Baptist Beholds Jesus
18. Ο ΑΣΚΛΗΠΙΟΣ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Verbs δίδωμι and τίθημι
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS 112
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS 116
- Sparta and Corinth
- Ο ΑΣΚΛΗΠΙΟΣ ( β)
- GRAMMAR
- 2. The Verb τίθημι
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- Η ΕΝ ΤΑΙΣΠΛΑΤΑΙΑΙΣΝΙΚΗ
- Classical Greek: MIRACLE CURES
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 1.32, 33, AND 49 PRONOUNCEMENTS ABOUT JESUS
19. Ο ΝΟΣΤΟΣ (α )
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Genitive Absolute
- 2. The Verb ἵστημι: Formation and Meaning
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- Mycenae
- Classical Greek: THEOGNIS
- Ο ΝΟΣΤΟΣ ( β)
- GRAMMAR
- 3. The Verb ἵστημι: Forms
- READING
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- GRAMMAR
- 4. The Verbs καθίστημι and ἀφίσταμαι
- READINGS
- ΟΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΡΣΑΣ ΚΑΤΑ ΘΑΛΑΤΤΑΝ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟΝ ΝΙΚΩΣΙΝ
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 2.1–8 THE WEDDING AT CANA
20. Ο ΝΟΣΤΟΣ (γ)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Verb δείκνῡμι
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- War Clouds
- Ο ΝΟΣΤΟΣ (δ)
- GRAMMAR
- 2. The Verb ῖημι
- 3. Verbs That Take Supplementary Participles: λανθάνω, τυγχάνω, φθάνω, and φαί
- READINGS
- ΟΙ ΑΘΗΝΑΙΟΙ ΤΟΥΣ ΛΑΚΕΔΑΙΜΟΝΙΟΥΣ ΑΝΑΜΙΜΝΗΙΣΚΟΥΣΙΝ
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 2.9–11 THE WEDDING AT CANA (CONCLUDED)
- Classical Greek: TYRTAEUS
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 3.1–3 NICODEMUS VISITS JESUS
21. Η ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Subjunctive Mood
- 2. Forms of the Subjunctive
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS 83
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS 44
- GRAMMAR
- 3. Uses of the Subjunctive Mood
- READING
- The Athenian Democracy
- Η ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ( β)
- GRAMMAR
- 4. The Subjunctive of-μι Verbs
- READINGS
- ΟΙ ΑΥΤΟΥΡΓΟΙ ΑΝΙΣΤΑΝΤΑΙ
- Classical Greek: SOLON
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 3.4–7 NICODEMUS VISITS JESUS (CONCLUDED)
22. Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΣ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Clauses of Fearing
- 2. Indefinite or General Clauses
- READINGS
- Athenian Democracy in Action
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 5.1–9 THE HEALING AT THE POOL CALLED BETHZATHA
- Η ΑΝΑΣΤΑΣΙΣ ( β)
- GRAMMAR
- 3. Indirect Statements and Questions
- READINGS
- Η ΝΟΣΟΣ
- Classical Greek: SOLON
23. Η ΕΣΒΟΛΗ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Indirect Statements with Infinitives
- 2. Indirect Statements with Participles
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS (8)
- The Peloponnesian War: First Phase (431–421 bc)
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS (119)
- Η ΕΣΒΟΛΗ ( β)
- GRAMMAR
- 3. Indirect Statements with ὅτι/ὡς, Infinitive, or Participle
- 4. The Verb φημί
- 5. The Articular Infinitive
- READING
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- GRAMMAR
- 6. Relative Pronouns and Their Antecedents: Some Special Cases
- 7. Prepositional Prefixes and Euphony
- READINGS
- Ο ΠΕΡΙΚΛΗΣ
- Classical Greek: SOLON
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 6.47–51 JESUS THE BREAD OF LIFE
24. ΕΝ ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΩΝ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Comparison of Adjectives
- 2. Irregular Comparison of Adjectives
- 3. ὅπως + Future Indicative in Object Clauses after Verbs Expressing Care or Effort
- READINGS
- Greek Education
- ΕΝ ΔΙΔΑΣΚΑΛΩΝ (β)
- GRAMMAR
- 4. More Irregular Comparative and Superlative Adjectives
- 5. Declension of Comparative Adjectives
- READINGS
- Ο ΗΡΟΔΟΤΟΣ ΤΗΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑΝ ΑΠΟΔΕΙΚΝΥΣΙΝ
- Classical Greek: HESIOD
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 8.12 JESUS THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD
- JOHN 8.31–32 THE TRUTH WILL MAKE YOU FREE
- JOHN 9.1–7 JESUS HEALS A MAN BORN BLIND
25. Ο ΚΡΟΙΣΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΟΛΩΝΑ ΞΕΝΙΖΕΙ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Optative Mood Used to Express Wishes
- 2. The Potential Optative
- 3. The Optative Mood in Subordinate Clauses
- 4. The Forms of the Optative
- READING
- Herodotus
- Ο ΚΡΟΙΣΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΟΛΩΝΑ ΞΕΝΙΖΕΙ (β)
- GRAMMAR
- 5. The Optative of -μι Verbs
- 6. The Optative Mood in Indirect Statements and Indirect Questions
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS (128)
- Ο ΣΟΛΩΝ ΤΟΝ ΚΡΟΙΣΟΝ ΟΡΓΙΖΕΙ
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS (93)
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 10.2–4, 9, AND 11–16 THE PARABLE OF THE SHEEPFOLD
26. Ο ΚΡΟΙΣΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΠΑΙΔΑ ΑΠΟΛΛΥΣΙΝ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Conditional Sentences
- READING
- Shame and Guilt
- Ο ΚΡΟΙ ΣΟΣ ΤΟΝ ΠΑΙΔΑ ΑΠΟΛΛΥΣΙΝ (β)
- GRAMMAR
- 2. Adverbial Accusatives and the Accusative of Respect
- 3. The Accusative Absolute
- 4. The Verbal Adjective in -τέος
- READINGS
- Ο ΑΔΡΗΣΤΟΣ ΕΑΥΤΟΝ ΣΦΑΖΕΙ
- Classical Greek: HESIOD (CONCLUDED FROM CHAPTER 24)
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS (40)
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 11.1, 3–5, 17, 19–27, AND 38–44 THE DEATH AND RESURRECTION OF LAZARU
27. Ο ΚΡΟΙ ΣΟΣ ΕΠΙ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΡΟΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΕΥΕΤΑΙ (α)
- READING
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Perfect Tense: Middle/Passive Participles
- 2. Perfective Aspect
- 3. The Perfect Tense: Middle/Passive: Indicative, Subjunctive, Optative, Imperative, and Infinitive
- 4. The Perfect Tense: Middle/Passive Forms
- 5. The Pluperfect Tense: Indicative Only
- 6. The Pluperfect Tense: Middle/Passive Forms
- 7. The Dative of Agent with Perfect and Pluperfect Passives
- READINGS
- Signs, Dreams, and Oracles
- New Testament Greek: JOHN 20.11–18 JESUS, RISEN FROM THE DEAD, APPEARS TO MARY MAGDALENE
- Ο ΚΡΟΙΣΟΣ ΕΠΙ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΡΟΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΕΥΕΤΑΙ (β)
- GRAMMAR
- 8. Perfect Reduplication and Augment
- 9. Perfect and Pluperfect Middle/Passive of Verbs with Stems Ending in Consonants
- READINGS
- Η ΛΑΒΔΑ ΣΩΙΖΕΙ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙΟΝ
- Classical Greek: XENOPHANES OF KOLOPHON
- Homeric Greek: HOMER, ILIAD 1.1–7
28. Ο ΑΠΟΛΛΩΝ ΤΟΝ ΚΡΟΙΣΟΝ ΣΩΙΖΕΙ (α)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. The Perfect Active
- 2. The -κα 1st Perfect Active: Forms
- 3. The Perfect Tense: Stems
- 4. Aspect
- 5. The Pluperfect Tense: Indicative Only
- 6. The -κη 1st Pluperfect Active: Forms
- 7. The -α 2nd Perfect Active and the -η 2nd Pluperfect Active
- READINGS
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- Rationalism and Mysticism
- Homeric Greek: HOMER, ODYSSEY 1.1–10
- Ο ΑΠΟΛΛΩΝ ΤΟΝ ΚΡΟΙ ΣΟΝ ΣΩΙΖΕΙ ( β)
- READING
- Greek Wisdom: HERACLITUS
- GRAMMAR
- 8. Verbs Found Most Commonly in the Perfect and Pluperfect Tenses
- 9. The Verb οἰδα
- READINGS
- Ο ΚΡΟΙΣΟΣ ΓΙΓΝΩΣΚΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΕΑΥΤΟΥ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑΝ
29. ΜΕΓΑ ΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΗΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ (α)
- READINGS
- Thucydides
- Greek Wisdom: SOCRATES
- ΜΕΓΑ ΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΗΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ (β)
- ΜΕΓΑ ΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΗΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ (γ)
- ΜΕΓΑ ΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΗΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ (δ)
- READINGS
- The Downfall of Athens
- Greek Wisdom: SOCRATES
- Greek Wisdom: SOCRATES
- ΜΕΓΑ ΤΟ ΤΗΣ ΘΑΛΑΣΣΗΣ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ (ε)
- READING
- Greek Wisdom: SOCRATES ADDRESSES THE JURORS AT HIS TRIAL
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Complex Sentences in Indirect Statement: Primary Sequence
30. ΑΧΑΡΝΗΣ (α)
- READING
- Aristophanes and Old Comedy
- ΑΧΑΡΝΗΣ (β)
- ΑΧΑΡΝΗΣ (γ)
- ΑΧΑΡΝΗΣ (δ)
- GRAMMAR
- 1. Complex Sentences in Indirect Statement: Secondary Sequence
VERB CHART: PRESENT AND IMPERFECT
Forms
Verbs
Forms of Definite Article, Nouns, Adjectives, and Pronouns Laid Out in Case Order N, V, A, G, D
Index of Language and Grammar
Greek to English Vocabulary
English to Greek Vocabulary
General Index
Acknowledgments
Credits
Maurice Balme, Gilbert Lawall – Athenaze – An Introduction to Ancient Greek – Teacher’s Handbook - Book II
New York: Oxford University Press, 1993. – 144 p.
Maurice Balme, Gilbert Lawall – Athenaze – An Introduction to Ancient Greek – Teacher’s Handbook - Book II - Contents
Scope and Sequence
Introduction
Overview of the Greek Verb
- Chapter 17
- Chapter 18
- Chapter 19
- Chapter 20
- Chapter 21
- Chapter 22
- Chapter 23
- Chapter 24
- Chapter 25
- Chapter 26
- Chapter 27
- Chapter 28
- Chapter 29
- Chapter 30
- Chapter 31
Appendix: Pήncipal Parts
Subject Index
Word Study lndex
Word Building Index
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