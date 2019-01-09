All facts fit all theories. That is a fact of life. Facts fit some theories better than other theories, and that is another fact of life, one which enables science to progress, when a better theory is created by the human spirit. In this book the lawyer W.R. Bird compares two theories, evolution and abrupt appearance. He argues that the facts of life and of the universe fit them both, but fit the theory of abrupt appearance as well as or better than the theory of evolution.

Mr. Bird’s is not the first attempt to argue this case, nor will it be the last, but it is perhaps the most scholarly effort among many of this kind to appear in recent years. In this respect it contrasts starkly with most, and perhaps all, of the “creation science” literature that has so far been published.

W. R. Bird - The Origin of Species Revisited - The Theories of Evolution and of Abrupt Appearance - volume I

Published in Nashville, Tennessee, by Thomas Nelson, Inc., and distributed in Canada by Lawson Falle, Ltd., Cambridge, Ontario 1991 - 562

ISBN Vol. I 0-8407-68454-1

W. R. BIRD - THE ORIGIN OF SPECIES REVISITED. The Theories of Evolution and of Abrupt Appearance. VOLUME I: SCIENCE - Contents

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

PREFACES

by Dr. Gareth J. Nelson

by Dr. Dean H. Kenyon

INTRODUCTION

PART I. What Are the Theories of Evolution and Abrupt Appearance?

Chapter 1. Definitions of the Theory of Evolution and the Theory of Abrupt Appearance

1.1 The Definitions of Evolution and Abrupt Appearance

1.2 The Religious Meanings of Evolution and Creation

PART II. Whether the Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Evolution Are Scientific The Origin of the Various Living Organisms

Chapter 2. Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Empirical Evidence: Biological Abrupt Appearance of Living Organisms

2.1 The Paleontology Argument: Empirical Evidence of Systematic Abrupt Appearances

2.2 The Paleontology Argument: Empirical Evidence of Systematic Gaps

2.3 The Comparative Morphology Argument: Empirical Evidence of Systematic Similarity and Stasis

2.4 The Information Content Argument: Natural Laws of Information Science

2.5 The Probability Argument: Natural Laws Reflected in Statistics

2.6 The Genetics Argument: Natural Law of Limited Change

2.7 The Comparative Discontinuity Argument: Empirical Evidence from Classification, Comparative Anatomy, and Comparative Biochemistry

Chapter 3. Evolution as Theory and Conjecture: Biological Evolution (Macroevolution) of Living Organisms

3.1 The Meanings of Biological Evolution: Macroevolution and Darwinism and Fact

3.2 The Approaches to Macroevolution: Darwinian, Anti-Darwinian, and Anti-Evolutionist Schools

3.3 The Postulated Mechanisms of Macroevolution: Natural Selection, Species Selection, and Other Factors

3.4 The Postulated Evidence for Macroevolution and Darwinism: Darwinian Arguments and the Disintegrating Neo-Darwinian Synthesis

3.5 The Postulated Stages of Macroevolution and Darwinism: Single Cells to All Plants and Animals and Missing Links

PART III. Whether the Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Evolution Are Scientific The Origin of the First Life

Chapter 4. Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Empirical Evidence: Biochemical Abrupt Appearance of the First Life

4.1 The Information Content Argument: Natural Laws of Information Science

4.2 The Probability Argument: Natural Laws Reflected in Statistics

4.3 The Isomers Argument: Empirical Evidence of Left-Handed Amino Acids and Right-Handed Sugars

4.4 The Biogenesis Argument: Natural Law of Life from Life

4.5 The Thermodynamics Argument: Natural Law of Increasing Disorder

Chapter 5. Evolution as Theory and Conjecture: Biochemical Evolution of the First Life

5.1 The Early Atmosphere for Biochemical Evolution:Questions about an Oxygen-Free Composition

5.2 The Primordial Soup for Biochemical Evolution: Questions about Significant Organic Compounds

5.3 The Stages of Biochemical Evolution: Questions about the Critical Elements for Life

5.4 The Laboratory Experiments for Biochemical Evolution: Questions about Extrapolation to Life

PART IV. Whether the Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Evolution Are Scientific The Origin of the Universe

Chapter 6. Theories of Abrupt Appearance and Empirical Evidence: Cosmic Abrupt Appearance of the Universe

6.1 The Thermodynamics Argument: Natural Laws Requiring Abrupt Appearance

6.2 The Information Content Argument: Natural Laws of Information Science

6.3 The Anthropic Principle Argument: Empirical Evidence of Scientific Teleology

6.4 The Heterogeneity Argument: Empirical Evidence of Abrupt Appearance of the Universe

6.5 The Galaxy and Star Formation Argument: Empirical Evidence of Abrupt Appearance of Celestial Bodies

6.6 The Radiohalos Argument: Empirical Evidence of Abrupt Appearance of the Earth

Chapter 7. Evolution as Theory and Conjecture: Cosmic Evolution of the Universe

7.1 The Big Bang and Inflationary Universe Theories: Description of Cosmic Evolution

7.2 The Primary Evidence for the Big Bang Theory: Questions from Alternative Explanations

7.3 The Stages of the Big Bang: Questions about the Critical Events

Chapter 8. Summary of the Scientific Issues: The Theory of Abrupt Appearance and the Theory of Evolution

8.1 Definitions of the Theories of Evolution and Abrupt Appearance

8.2 The Theory of Biological Abrupt Appearance of Living Organisms

8.3 The Theory of Biological Evolution of Living Organisms

8.4 The Theory of Biochemical Abrupt Appearance of the First Life

8.5- The Theory of Biochemical Evolution of the First Life

8.6 The Theory of Cosmic Abrupt Appearance of the Universe

8.7 The Theory of Cosmic Evolution of the Universe

AUTHOR INDEX

SUBJECT INDEX

THE AUTHOR

W. R. BIRD - THE ORIGIN OF SPECIES REVISITED. The Theories of Evolution and of Abrupt Appearance. VOLUME I: SCIENCE - INTRODUCTION

For I am well aware that scarcely a single point is discussed in this volume on which facts cannot he adduced, often apparently leading to conclusions directly opposite to those at which I have arrived. A fair result can be obtained only by fully stating and balancing the facts and arguments on both sides of each question ....

—Charles Darwin, in Introduction to The Origin of Species

Species by Means of Natural Selection or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.” That single volume has had a massive influence not only on the sciences, which increasingly are built on evolutionary assumptions, but on the humanities, theology, and government.

Darwin’s revolution in science grew from the concept that one or a few original single-celled organisms evolved into invertebrates, then into fish, then into amphibians, then into reptiles, then into lower mammals, then into primates, then into man. Darwin speculated, and others proposed, that the original single-celled organ¬ isms themselves evolved from nonlife. That evolutionary view soon combined with concepts that the physical universe has evolved from primordial chaos to its present order, that concepts of the deity and inspired writings evolved in changing cultures, that human knowledge and values evolved in a universe without absolute truth, and that governmental institutions and their foundational documents do and in fact should evolve in form and meaning.

On the centennial of Darwin’s book, the scientific community was still divided over a viable mechanism to explain the assumed evolution from nonlife to life and from single-celled life to all plants and animals in their vast complexity. In the following quarter century, a growing scientific challenge arose to critical elements of Darwinian evolution, and an even faster growing scientific challenge emerged about the truth of Darwinian evolution itself. The dissent seems to be so widespread as to indicate a Kuhnian revolution in science and a paradigm shift.

The challenge to critical elements of Darwinism came from many directions: initially anti-selectionists and evolutionary saltationists who found natural selection inadequate to propel microevolution into macroevolution or to explain a fossil record of systematic gaps; recently punctuated equilibria advocates who replace the mechanism of biological evolution and its misreading of microevolution and of the fossil record, transformed cladists and some pheneticists who question the truth of evolution or its relevance to classification, and neutral selectionists, nonequilibrium thermodynamics proponents, and structuralists; and generally specialists in every field who find no persuasive evidence of Darwinian evolution in their own field but assume that the evidence is present in another field.

Many paleontologists, while supposing that the evidence for Darwinian macroevolution is in another field, concede that “no real evolutionist, whether gradualist or punctuationist, uses the fossil record as evidence in favour of the theory of evolution ...” (Ridley). Although reliance is often placed on evolutionary trees, “phylo- genies grew up like weeds” for “even organisms with no fossils available” (Boyden), and are “meaningless waffle” (Charig). Many evolutionists look to the field of classification or systematics for the key evidence, but “much modern taxonomy has abandoned its Darwinian, historicist or genealogical approach” (Oldroyd), such as the transformed cladists who “have taken more or less extreme measures to sever their ties” from evolutionary biology and Introduction are “at odds with evolutionary thinking” (Beatty). Comparative anatomists often look to another discipline, because so widespread are convergences and parallelisms that “[m]ore often than not functional comparisons turned up phylogenetic paradoxes instead of parallels” (Ross).