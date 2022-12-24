Cambridge Companions - Trends in Theology

Cambridge Companions to Religion: а series of companions to major topics and key figures in theology and religious studies. Each volume contains specially commissioned chapters by international scholars which provide an accessible and stimulating introduction to the subject for new readers and non-specialists.

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An evangelical is:

an orthodox Protestant who stands in the tradition of the global Christian networks arising from the eighteenth-century revival movements associated with John Wesley and George Whitefield; who has a preeminent place for the Bible in her or his Christian life as the divinely inspired, final authority in matters of faith and practice; who stresses reconciliation with God through the atoning work of Jesus Christ on the cross; and who stresses the work of the Holy Spirit in the life of an individual to bring about conversion and an ongoing life of fellowship with God and service to God and others, including the duty of all believers to participate in the task of proclaiming the gospel to all people.

This definition has been specifically devised for this volume. As I have tried it out on colleagues, they have jokingly referred to it as ‘‘the Larsen Pentagon,’’ which is a compliment to the standard definition of evangelicalism, the Bebbington Quadrilateral. The British historian, David Bebbington,in his seminal study, Evangelicalism in Modern Britain: A History from the 1730s to the 1980s (1989), defined evangelicalism by identifying its four distinguishing marks: conversionism, activism, biblicism, and crucicentrism – that is, evangelicals emphasize conversion experiences; an active laity sharing the gospel and engaged in good works; the Bible; and salvation through the work of Christ on the cross.1 Bebbington’s definition is routinely employed to identify evangelicalism; no other definition comes close to rivaling its level of general acceptance. It is the definition used by numerous scholars who have studied aspects of evangelicalism.2 For example, it is employed by the two main works of reference comprised of evangelical biographies that have been published since 1989, Donald M. Lewis, The Blackwell Dictionary of Evangelical Biography and my own Biographical Dictionary of Evangelicals.

The Cambridge Companion to Evangelical Theology

Edited by Timothy Larsen and Daniel J. Treier, 2007

1. Defining and locating evangelicalism. TIMOTHY LARSEN

Part I. Evangelicals and Christian doctrine

2. The triune God of the gospel. KEVIN J. VANHOOZER

3. Scripture and hermeneutics. DANIEL J. TREIER

4. Jesus Christ. JOHN WEBSTER

5. The human person in the Christian story. CHERITH FEE NORDLING

6. Justification and atonement. D. STEPHEN LONG

7. The Holy Spirit. TERRY L . CROSS

8. Conversion and sanctification. MIYON CHUNG

9. The church in evangelical theology and practice. LEANNE VAN DYK

Part II. The contexts of evangelical theology

10. Evangelical theology and culture. WILLIAM A. DYRNESS

11. Evangelical theology and gender. ELAINE STORKEY

12. Race and the experience of death: theologically reappraising American evangelicalism. J. KAMERON CARTER

13. Evangelical theology and the religions. VELI-MATTI KARKKAINEN

14. Evangelical theology in African contexts. TITE TIENOU

15. Evangelical theology in Asian contexts. SIMON CHAN

16. British (and European) evangelical theologies. STEPHEN R. HOLMES

17. Evangelical theology in Latin American contexts. C. RENE PADILLA

18. Evangelical theology in North American contexts. TIMOTHY GEORGE

The Cambridge Companion to Reformed Theology

Edited by Paul T. Nimmo and David A. S. Fergusson, 2016

1. Introduction. Paul T. Nimmo and David A. S. Fergusson

Part I. Theological topics

2. Scripture. J. Todd Billings

3. Confessions. Michael Allen

4. Election. Rinse H. Reeling Brouwer

5. Christology. Bruce L. McCormack

6. Sacraments. Paul T. Nimmo

7. The Christian life. Cynthia L. Rigby

Part II. Theological figures

8. Huldrych Zwingli. Peter Opitz

9. John Calvin. Randall C. Zachman

10. Jonathan Edwards. Oliver D. Crisp

11. Friedrich Schleiermacher. Kevin W. Hector

12. Karl Barth. Michael Beintker

Part III. Theological contexts

13. Reformed theology and puritanism. Susan Hardman Moore

14. Reformed theology and scholasticism. Dolf te Velde

15. Reformed theology in continental Europe. Eberhard Busch

16. Reformed theology in the British Isles. David A. S. Fergusson

17. Reformed theology in North America. James D. Bratt

18. Reformed theology in Africa. Isabel Apawo Phiri

19. Reformed theology in Asia and Oceania.Sung Bihn Yim, Yasuhiro Sekikawa, Alexander Chow and Geoff Thompson

20. Reformed theology, mission, and ecumenism. Darrell L. Guder

The Cambridge Companion to Reformation Theology

Edited by David Bagchi and David C. Steinmetz, 2004

Introduction: the scope of Reformation theology. David Bagchi and David C. Steinmetz

1. Late medieval theology. Denis R. Janz

2. Lollardy. Wendy Scase

3. Hussite theology and the law of God. Thomas A. Fudge

4. The theology of Erasmus. Erika Rummel

5. Luther. Scott Hendrix

6. Melanchthon. Sachiko Kusukawa

7. Confessional Lutheran theology. Robert Kolb

8. The theology of Zwingli. W. Peter Stephens

9. Bucer. Ian Hazlett

10. The theology of John Calvin. David C. Steinmetz

11. John Calvin and later Calvinism: the identity of the Reformed tradition. Richard A. Muller

12. The theology of Thomas Cranmer. Peter Newman Brooks

13. The theology of the English reformers. Carl R. Trueman

14. The Scottish Reformation: theology and theologians. David F. Wright

15. An introduction to Anabaptist theology. Werner O. Packull

16. Catholic theologians of the Reformation period before Trent. David Bagchi

17. The Council of Trent. David C. Steinmetz

Conclusion: Directions of future research. David C. Steinmetz and David Bagchi

The Cambridge Companion to Orthodox Christian Theology

Edited by Mary B. Cunningham and Elizabeth Theokritoff, 2008

A chronology of the Eastern Churches

Who are the Orthodox Christians? A historical introduction. MARY B. CUNNINGHAM AND ELIZABETH THEOKRITOFF

Part I. Doctrine and Tradition

1. Scripture and tradition in the Church. THEODORE G. STYLIANOPOULOS

2. Biblical interpretation in worship. ARCHIMANDRITE EPHREM LASH

3. God in Trinity. BORIS BOBRINSKOY

4. Creator and creation. ELIZABETH THEOKRITOFF

5. The human person as image and likeness of God. NONNA VERNA HARRISON

6. Christ and salvation. PETER BOUTENEFF

7. Eschatology. BISHOP HILARION ALFEYEV

8. The Church. MATTHEW STEENBERG

9. Theology of the icon. MARIAMNA FORTOUNATTO AND MARY B. CUNNINGHAM

10. The spiritual way. JOHN CHRYSSAVGIS

Part II. Contemporary Orthodox Theology: its Formation and Character

11. Church Fathers and the shaping of Orthodox theology. AUGUSTINE CASIDAY

12. The patristic revival and its protagonists. ANDREW LOUTH

13. The Russian religious revival and its theological legacy. MICHAEL PLEKON

14. Some key themes and figures in Greek theological thought. ATHANASIOS N. PAPATHANASIOU

15. Personhood and its exponents in twentieth-century Orthodox theology. ARISTOTLE PAPANIKOLAOU

16. The witness of the Church in a pluralistic world: theological renaissance in the Church of Antioch. NICOLAS ABOU MRAD

17. Russian theology after totalitarianism. LEONID KISHKOVSKY

18. Orthodox Christianity in the West: the ecumenical challenge. JOHN A. JILLIONS

The Cambridge Companion to Liberation Theology

Edited by Christopher Rowland, 2nd Edition, 2007

Introduction: the theology of liberation. CHRISTOPHER ROWLAND

Part I. Contemporary Liberation Theology

1. The task and content of liberation theology. G. GUT IERREZ translated by JUDITH CONDOR

2. ‘Action is the life of all’: the praxis-based epistemology of liberation theology. ZOE BENNETT

3. Liberation theology in Asia. BASTIAAN WIELENGA

4. Black theology. EDWARD ANTONIO

5. Feminist theology: a critical theology of liberation. MARY GREY

6. Demythologising liberation theology: reflections on power, poverty and sexuality. MARCELLA MARIA ALTHAUS-REID

Part II. Aspects of Liberation Theology

7. The origins and character of the base ecclesial community: a Brazilian perspective. ANDREW DAWSON

8. The Bible and the poor: a new way of doing theology. GERALD WEST

9. Liberation and reconstruction: the unfinished agenda. CHARLES VILLA-VICENCIO

Part III. Analysis and Criticism

10. Liberation theology and the Roman Catholic Church. PETER HEBBLETHWAITE

11. Marxism, liberation theology and the way of negation. DENYS TURNER

12. The economics of liberation theology. VALPY FITZGERALD

13. Political theology, tradition and modernity. OLIVER O’DONOVAN

14. Globalising liberation theology: the American context, and coda. IVAN PETRELLA

Epilogue: the future of liberation theology. CHRISTOPHER ROWLAND

The Cambridge Companion to Feminist Theology

Edited by Susan Frank Parsons, 2002

Part one. The shape of feminist theology

1. The emergence of Christian feminist theology. Rosemary Radford Ruether

2. Feminist theology as intercultural discourse. Kwok Pui-Lan

3. Feminist theology as philosophy of religion. Pamela Sue Anderson

4. Feminist theology as theology of religions. Rita M. Gross

5. Feminist theology as post-traditional theology. Carol P. Christ

6. Feminist theology as biblical hermeneutics. Bridget Gilfillan Upton

7. Feminist theology as dogmatic theology. Susan Frank Parsons

Part two. The themes of feminist theology

8. Trinity and feminism. Janet Martin Soskice

9. Jesus Christ. Mercy Amba Oduyoye

10. The Holy Spirit and spirituality. Nicola Slee

11. Creation. Celia Deane-Drummond

12. Redeeming ethics. Susan Frank Parsons

13. Church and sacrament – community and worship. Susan A. Ross

14. Eschatology. Valerie A. Karras

The Cambridge Companion to Black Theology

Edited by Dwight N. Hopkins and Edward P. Antonio, 2012

Part I. Introduction

1. General introduction. DWIGHT N. HOPKINS

2. Historical perspective. GAYRAUD S. WILMORE

3. Black theology and liberation theologies. EDWARD P. ANTONIO

4. The social sciences and rituals of resilience in African and African American communities. LINDA E. THOMAS

5. Black theology and womanist theology. DELORES s. WILLIAMS

Part II. Themes in black theology

6. God. DENNIS W. WILEY

7. Jesus in black theology: the ancient ancestor visits. JULIAN KUNNIE

8. Black theology and the Holy Spirit. GARTH BAKER-FLETCHER

9. Black theology and human purpose. RIGGINS R. EARL, JR.

10. Theology's great sin: silence in the face of white supremacy. JAMES H. CONE

11. Theodicy: "De Lawd knowed how it was." Black theology and black suffering. ALLAN A. BOESAK

12. Black theology and the Bible. MICHAEL JOSEPH BROWN

13. Protestant ecclesiology. JEREMIAH A. WRIGHT, JR.

14. Roman Catholic ecclesiology. CYPRIAN DAVIS, OSB

15. Dignity and destiny: black reflections on eschatology. J. DEOTIS ROBERTS

Part III. Global expressions of black theology

16. The history of black theology in South Africa. MOKGETHI MOTLHABI

17. Black theology in Britain. ANTHONY REDDIE

18. Slave religion and black theology in Brazil. WALTER PASSOS

19. Black theology in Cuba. RAUL SUAREZ RAMOS

20. Black theology in Jamaica. NOEL LEO ERSKINE

21. Methodology in an Aboriginal theology. ANNE PATTEL-GRAY

22. Black theology and postcolonial discourse. EDWARD P. ANTONIO

23. The future of black theology. JAMES H. EVANS, JR.

The Cambridge Companion to Christian Political Theology

Edited by Craig Hovey and Elizabeth Phillips, 2015

Part I. The Shape of Contemporary Political Theology

Mid-Twentieth Century Origins of the Contemporary Discipline 1. European Political Theology. Jürgen Moltmann 2. Liberation Theology. Miguel A. De La Torre 3. Public Theology. Hak Joon Lee

Political Theology and Related Discourses 4. Catholic Social Teaching. Lisa Sowle Cahill 5. Protestant Social Ethics. D. Stephen Long

Twenty-First Century Reimaginings 6. Postliberalism and Radical Orthodoxy. Daniel M. Bell Jr. 7. Postcolonial Theology. Susan Abraham



Part II. Contemporary Questions in Political Theology

The Contemporary Discipline and Traditional Sources 8. Scripture. Christopher Rowland 9. Augustinianisms and Thomisms. Eric Gregory and Joseph Clair

Issues 10. Liberalism and Democracy. Craig Hovey 11. Capitalism and Global Economics. Philip Goodchild 12. Political Theology as Threat. William T. Cavanaugh

Ends 13. Good Rule. Peter J. Leithart 14. Eschatology and Apocalyptic. Elizabeth Phillips



The Cambridge Companion to Postmodern Theology

Editor Kevin J. Vanhoozer, 2003

Part one: Types of postmodern theology

1. Theology and the condition of postmodernity: a report on knowledge (of God). Kevin J. VanHoozer

2. Anglo-American postmodernity: a theology of communal practice. Nancey Murphy and Brad J. Kallenberg

3. Postliberal theology. George Hunsinger

4. Postmetaphysical theology. Thomas A. Carlson

5. Deconstructive theology. Graham Ward

6. Reconstructive theology. David Ray Griffin

7. Feminist theology. Mary McClintock Fulkerson

8. Radical orthodoxy. D. Stephen Long

Part two: Christian doctrine in postmodern perspective

9. Scripture and tradition. Kevin J. VanHoozer

10. Theological method. Dan R. Stiver

11. The Trinity. David S. Cunningham

12. God and world. Philip Clayton

13. The human person. John Webster

14. Christ and salvation. Walter Lowe

15. Ecclesiology. Stanley J. Grenz

16. Holy Spirit and Christian spirituality. David F. Ford

The Cambridge Companion to Jewish Theology

Edited by Steven Kepnes, 2020

1. Introduction. STEVEN KEPNES

2. What is Jewish Theology? DAVID NOVAK

Part I. Biblical-Rabbinic

3. Jewish Biblical Theology. MARVIN A. SWEENEY

4. The God of the Rabbis. MOSHE HALBERTAL

5. The Theology of the Daily Liturgy. REUVEN KIMELMAN

Part II. Medieval

6. Maimonides’ Theology. DANIEL RYNHOLD

7. Law and Order: The Birth of a Nation and the Creation of the World. DANIEL FRANK

8. The Mystical Theology of Kabbalah: From God to Godhead. ADAM AFTERMAN

Part III. Modern

9. R. Kook: A This-Worldly Mystic. TAMAR ROSS

10. Rosenzweig’ s Midrashic Speech-Acts: From Hegel and German Nationalism to a Modern-day Ba ’ al Teshuvah. JULES SIMON

11. Levinas ’ Theological Ethics. RICHARD A. COHEN

Part IV. Contemporary Issues

12. The Holocaust and Jewish Theology. MICHAEL L. MORGAN

13. Theology and Halakhah in Jewish Feminisms. RONIT IRSHAI

14. Jewish Models of Revelation. ALAN BRILL

15. Jewish Theology of Religions. ALON GOSHEN-GOTTSTEIN

Part V. Analytic Philosophy and Theology

16. Can There Be a Positive Theology? KENNETH SEESKIN

17. Theological Realism and its Alternatives in Contemporary Jewish Theology. CASS FISHER

18. A Defense of Verbal Revelation. SAMUEL FLEISCHACKER

19. A Constructive Jewish Theology of God and Perfect Goodness. JEROME YEHUDA GELLMAN

The Cambridge Companion to Classical Islamic Theology

Edited by Tim Winter, 2008

Introduction. Tim Winter

Part I. Historical perspectives

1. Qur’an and hadith. M. A. S. Abdel Haleem

2. The early creed. Khalid Blankinship

3. Islamic philosophy (falsafa). Hossein Ziai

4. The developed kala¯m tradition. Oliver Leaman (Part i) and Sajjad Rizvi (Part ii)

5. The social construction of orthodoxy. Ahmed El Shamsy

Part II. Themes