CHRISTIANITY IN THE MAKING Volume 2

This is the second volume in a projected trilogy Christianity in the Making, in which I allempt to trace and examine the history of Christianity's beginnings well into the second century. The first volume, Jesus Remembered, focused ex­clusively on the person to whom the origins of Christianity can undoubtedly betraced.

It included an exposition of the critical historical method on which the whole enterprise is undertaken, including recognition of the fact of faith as part of the historical data and of the fimction of faith as integral to the critical histori­cal dialogue. These methodological considerations continue to guide the histori­cal studies of the present volume. Some of the first volume's critique of the sources available to us for the period is also relevant here.

Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Co.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Cambridge

2009 - 1347 s.

ISBN 978-0-8028-3932-9

James D. G. Dunn - Джеймс Данн - Beginning From Jerusalem - Contents

List of Maps

Preface

PART SIX: WRITING A HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY'S BEGINNINGS

20. The Quest for the Historical Church

21. The Sources

PART SEVEN: THE FIRST PHASE

22. Beginning in Jerusalem

23. The Earliest Community

24. The Hellenists and the First Outreach

25. The Emergence of Paul

26. The Mission of Peter

27. Crisis and Confrontation

PART EIGHT: APOSTLE TO THE GENTILES

28. Dates, Destinations and Distances

29. Paul the Apostle

30. Paul's Churches

31. The Aegean Mission: Phase One

32. The Aegean Mission: Phase Two

33. The Close of a Chapter

PART NINE: THE END OF THE BEGINNING

34. The Passion of Paul

35. The Voiceless Peter

36. Catastrophe in Judea

37. The Legacy of the First-Generation Leadership

Abbreviations

Bibliography

Index of Scriptures and Other Ancient Writings

Index of Authors

Index of Subjects



James D. G. Dunn - Джеймс Данн - Beginning From Jerusalem - Preface

This volume is the principal product of my research since I retired in 2003.



Retirement has diminished somewhat the opportunities for personal interaction with colleagues at home and elsewhere. So I am more grateful than I can express to those who were able to respond positively to my tentative requests for other specialists to cast critical eyes over the early drafts of the material. Others, sadly, were already overburdened and had to decline. I am particularly grateful to Loveday Alexander, Anthony Bash, Lutz Doering, John Kloppenborg, Bruce Longenecker, Barry Matlock, Scot McKnight, Bob Morgan, Greg Sterling, Steve Walton and Michael Wolter, some of whom must have spent many hours trailing through my material. They have saved me from many infelicities, spared me more than a few embarrassments, and given me cause to pause and think again at numerous points, and on a goodly number of occasions to re-write.