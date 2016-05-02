Dunn - Beginning From Jerusalem - Джеймс Данн
CHRISTIANITY IN THE MAKING Volume 2
This is the second volume in a projected trilogy Christianity in the Making, in which I allempt to trace and examine the history of Christianity's beginnings well into the second century. The first volume, Jesus Remembered, focused exclusively on the person to whom the origins of Christianity can undoubtedly betraced.
It included an exposition of the critical historical method on which the whole enterprise is undertaken, including recognition of the fact of faith as part of the historical data and of the fimction of faith as integral to the critical historical dialogue. These methodological considerations continue to guide the historical studies of the present volume. Some of the first volume's critique of the sources available to us for the period is also relevant here.
Beginning From Jerusalem - James D. G. Dunn - Джеймс Данн
Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Co.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Cambridge
2009 - 1347 s.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Cambridge
2009 - 1347 s.
ISBN 978-0-8028-3932-9
James D. G. Dunn - Джеймс Данн - Beginning From Jerusalem - Contents
List of Maps
Preface
PART SIX: WRITING A HISTORY OF CHRISTIANITY'S BEGINNINGS
- 20. The Quest for the Historical Church
- 21. The Sources
PART SEVEN: THE FIRST PHASE
- 22. Beginning in Jerusalem
- 23. The Earliest Community
- 24. The Hellenists and the First Outreach
- 25. The Emergence of Paul
- 26. The Mission of Peter
- 27. Crisis and Confrontation
PART EIGHT: APOSTLE TO THE GENTILES
- 28. Dates, Destinations and Distances
- 29. Paul the Apostle
- 30. Paul's Churches
- 31. The Aegean Mission: Phase One
- 32. The Aegean Mission: Phase Two
- 33. The Close of a Chapter
PART NINE: THE END OF THE BEGINNING
- 34. The Passion of Paul
- 35. The Voiceless Peter
- 36. Catastrophe in Judea
- 37. The Legacy of the First-Generation Leadership
Abbreviations
Bibliography
Index of Scriptures and Other Ancient Writings
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
Bibliography
Index of Scriptures and Other Ancient Writings
Index of Authors
Index of Subjects
James D. G. Dunn - Джеймс Данн - Beginning From Jerusalem - Preface
This volume is the principal product of my research since I retired in 2003.
Retirement has diminished somewhat the opportunities for personal interaction with colleagues at home and elsewhere. So I am more grateful than I can express to those who were able to respond positively to my tentative requests for other specialists to cast critical eyes over the early drafts of the material. Others, sadly, were already overburdened and had to decline. I am particularly grateful to Loveday Alexander, Anthony Bash, Lutz Doering, John Kloppenborg, Bruce Longenecker, Barry Matlock, Scot McKnight, Bob Morgan, Greg Sterling, Steve Walton and Michael Wolter, some of whom must have spent many hours trailing through my material. They have saved me from many infelicities, spared me more than a few embarrassments, and given me cause to pause and think again at numerous points, and on a goodly number of occasions to re-write.
The remaining infelicities are my own. Nor was I persuaded at all points raised, but in most instances I hope that 1 have been able to strengthen the case made. In all this 1 include my publisher, William B. Eerdmans, whose willingness to send out various draft chapters to scattered destinations has been exemplary and whose encouragement has been unbounded. I am particularly grateful to my editor. Craig Noll, who has taken immense pains over a massive manuscript to ensure correctness of detail and consistency of style, and who has saved me from many a slip. And above all, 1 thank my beloved wife, Meta, who both tolerates and encourages my commitment to continuing my teaching and writing ministry.
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