Dunn - Jesus Remembered - Джеймс Данн - Jesus and the Spirit - The Christ and the Spirit
CHRISTIANITY IN THE MAKING - 1
Это одно из самых известных и самых сильных произведений известного библеиста, которое, к сожалению, так и не было переведено на русский язык.
James D. G. Dunn - Jesus Remembered - Джеймс Данн - Иисус воспоминаемый
CHRISTIANITY IN THE MAKING Volume 1
WILLIAM B. EERDMANS PUBLISHING COMPANY
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U.K.
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U.K.
2003 - 1019 s.
ISBN 0-8028-3931-2
ISBN 0-8028-3931-2
James D. G. Dunn - Jesus Remembered - Джеймс Данн - Иисус воспоминаемый - Contents
Preface
1. Christianity in the Making
Part One: Faith and the Historical Jesus
- 2. Introduction
- 3. The (Re-)Awakening of Historical Awareness
- 4. The Flight from Dogma
- 5. The Flight from History
- 6. History, Hermeneutics and Faith
Part Two: From the Gospels to Jesus
- 7. The Sources
- 8. The Tradition
- 9. The Historical Context
- 10. Through the Gospels to Jesus
Part Three: The Mission of Jesus
- 11. Beginning from the Baptism of John
- 12. The Kingdom of God
- 13. For Whom Did Jesus Intend His Message?
- 14. The Character of Discipleship
Part Four: The Question of Jesus' Self-Understanding
- 15. Who Did They Think Jesus Was?
- 16. How Did Jesus See His Own Role?
Part Five: The Climax of Jesus' Mission
- 17. Crucifixus sub Pontio Pilato
- 18. Et Resurrexit
- 19. Jesus Remembered
Abbreviations
Bibliography
Indices
Jesus Remembered - James D. G. Dunn - Preface
It has long been a hope and intention of mine to provide a comprehensive overview of the beginnings of Christianity. As a student of the New Testament (NT), in both professional and personal capacity, I suppose the ambition has a twofold origin: partly a desire to understand the NT writings in historical context, and not only as theological resource or as literature; and partly an instinctive hermeneutical awareness that the part can be understood only in the light of the whole, just as the whole can be comprehended only through a close understanding of the parts. The desire first took flesh in 1971, when A. R. C. (Bob) Leaney, a wonderfully generous and gentle Head of Department for a recently appointed lecturer, encouraged me to rethink the main NT course in the Theology Department of Nottingham University. With limited teaching resources, and Bob Leaney content to teach what he described as 'a mini Kьmmel' (Introduction to the writings of the NT), the obvious answer seemed to me to be a course entitled The Beginnings of Christianity'.
The aim was to give students a fairly detailed insight into the life and teaching of Jesus and the initial developments which constituted early Christianity, in both historical and theological perspective.
I already conceived the task in three phases. A whole term (ten teaching weeks) had to be given to Jesus; how could it be otherwise, given the central importance of Jesus for and in Christianity? That left only one other term for the sequel(s). And in practice the discussion of primitive Christianity and of Paul's contribution in particular left very little time for anything beyond the first generation. The lecture course always came to an end when analysis of the second generation of Christianity had barely been entered upon.
The situation was unsatisfactory, and only a partial remedy was provided by incorporating much of the missing material into an MA course on 'Unity and Diversity in the New Testament', which was duly written up for publication (1977). Otherwise the regular revisions of the lecture material meant that the third section of 'Beginnings' continued to find itself restricted to two or three brief sketches.
The situation changed significantly with my move to the University of Durham in 1982, where I inherited a core NT course on 'New Testament Theology'. Faced by a similar challenge of too much material to cover in a single course, I had no doubt that the course should focus on the two NT figures of greatest theological significance — Jesus and Paul. It seemed obvious to me then, and still seems obvious to me, that in a Department focusing on the Jewish and Christian traditions of theologizing, detailed historical treatment of the principal focus of all Christian theology (Jesus) was indispensable. Similarly in regard to Paul, arguably the first and most influential of all Christian theologians (by virtue of the canonization of his letters): how could a course in New Testament Theology not give equivalently detailed treatment of Paul's theology? And so my earlier material was reworked to sharpen the theological focus (already a central concern of the earlier course anyway) and to concentrate solely on Jesus and Paul. In a larger Department it was always possible to offer various options which advanced my continuing interest in the second generation of Christianity and the transition to the so-called 'sub-apostolic' age.
James D. G. Dunn – Jesus and the Spirit - A Study of the Religious and Charismatic Experience of Jesus and the First Christians as Reflected in the New Testament
Philadelphia: Westminster Press, 1975. – 536 p.
ISBN 0-664-20804-5
James D. G. Dunn – Jesus and the Spirit – Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
-
I INTRODUCTION
- § i The scope and aims of this study
PART ONE. THE RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE OF JESUS
-
II JESUS’ EXPERIENCE OF GOD - SONSHIP
- § 2 Introduction
- §3 The prayer life of Jesus
- §4 Jesus’ sense of sonship - abba
- §5 Jesus’ sense of sonship - Matt. 11.27(?) et al.
- §6 Conclusions
-
III JESUS’ EXPERIENCE OF GOD - SPIRIT
- §7 Introduction
- §8 Jesus’ consciousness of Spirit - the power of exorcism
- §9 Jesus’ consciousness of Spirit - the anointed one of Isa.61.1
- §10 Sonship and Spirit
-
IV WAS JESUS A CHARISMATIC?
- § 11 Introduction
- § 12 Jesus as a miracle-worker
- §13 The authority of Jesus
- §14 Jesus as prophet
- §15 Was Jesus an ecstatic?
- § 16 Conclusions
PART TWO. THE RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE OF THE EARLIEST CHRISTIAN COMMUNITIES
-
V RESURRECTION APPEARANCES
- § 17 Introduction
- §18 The resurrection appearance to Paul
- § 19 The distinctiveness of Paul’s conversion experience -an appearance of Jesus
- §20 The distinctiveness of Paul’s conversion experience -apostolic commissioning
- §21 The earlier resurrection appearances
- §22 What did the first witnesses see and hear?
- §23 Conclusions
-
VI PENTECOST
- §24 Introduction
- §25 Historical event or theological creation ?
- §26 What happened at Pentecost?
- §27 Pentecost and mission
-
VII ENTHUSIASTIC BEGINNINGS IN LUKAN RETROSPECT
- §28 Introduction
- §29 Eschatological enthusiasm
- §30 ‘Wonders and signs’
- § 31 The Spirit of prophecy
- §32 Charismatic authority
- §33 The sense of community and the worship of the earliest church
- §34 Visible proofs?
- §35 Conclusions
PART THREE. THE RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE OF PAUL AND OF THE PAULINE CHURCHES
-
VIII THE CHARISMATIC SPIRIT - THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF GRACE
- §36 Introduction
- §37 Spirit and grace
- §38 Charisma, charismata and pneumatika
- §39 Miracles
- §40 Revelation
- §41 Inspired utterance
- §42 Service
- §43 Conclusions
-
IX THE BODY OF CHRIST – THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF COMMUNITY
- §44 Introduction
- §45 The charismatic community
- §46 Charismata as a threat to community
- §47 The exercise of authority in the community: apostolic authority
- §48 The authority of other ministries within the Pauline churches
- §49 The authority of the community and its criteria of assessment
- §50 Conclusions
-
X THE SPIRIT OF JESUS - THE CONSCIOUS¬ NESS OF CHRIST
- §51 Introduction
- §52 The ambiguity of charismatic experience
- §53 The eschatological Spirit
- §54 The Spirit of Jesus
- §55 Sharing in Christ’s sufferings
- § 56 Conclusions
CONCLUSION
-
XI A GLANCE ACROSS THE SECOND GENERATION OF CHRISTIANITY AND CONCLUDING REMARKS
- §57 The vision fades - the later Pauline correspondence
- §58 The Johannine alternative
- §59 Concluding remarks
Notes
Bibliography
Index of Biblical References
Index of Modern Authors
Index of Subjects
The Christ and the Spirit - Collected Essays of JAMES D. G. DUNN, Lightfoot Professor of Divinity, University of Durham – Volume 1: Christology
Grand Rapids, MI: William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 1998. – 480 p.
ISBN 0-8028-4175-9
The Christ and the Spirit – Vol. 1 – Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
GENERAL ESSAYS
- 1. New Testament Christology (1992)
- 2. Incarnation (1990)
- 3. Interpreting New Testament Christology (1990)
JESUS AND CHRISTO LOGY
- 4. The Messianic Secret in Mark (1970)
- 5. Messianic Ideas and Their Influence on the Jesus of History (1992)
- 6. Jesus, Table-Fellowship, and Qumran (1992)
SPIRIT AND CHRISTOLOGY IN PAUL
- 7. 2 Corinthians 3: 17 - "The Lord Is the Spirit" (1970)
- 8. Jesus-Flesh and Spirit: An Exposition of Romans 1:3-4 (1973)
- 9. 1 Corinthians 15:45 - Last Adam, Life-Giving Spirit (1973)
PAULINE CHRISTOLOGY
- 10. Jesus Tradition in Paul (1994)
- 11. Paul's Understanding of the Death of Jesus as Sacrifice (1991)
- 12. How Controversial Was Paul's Christology? (1993)
- 13. Pauline Christology: Shaping the, Fundamental Structures (1993)
CHRISTOLOGY IN ACTS
- 14. KYPIOr. in Acts (1997)
CHRISTO LOGY IN THE MAKING
- 15. Maurice Wiles on Christo logy in the Making and Responses by the Author (1982)
- 16. In Defense of a Methodology (1984)
- 17. Some Clarifications on Issues of Method: A Reply to Holladay and Segal (1985)
- 18. Foreword to the Second Edition of Christology in the Making (1989)
- 19. Was Christianity a Monotheistic Faith from the Beginning? (1982)
- 20. Let John Be John: A Gospel for Its Time (1982)
- 21. Christology as an Aspect of Theology (1993)
- 2.2. The Making of Christology: Evolution or Unfolding? (1994)
- 23. Why "Incarnation"? A Review of Recent New Testament Scholarship (1994)
- 24. He Will Come Again (1997)
Index of Modern Authors
Index of Scripture and Other Ancient Writings
The Christ and the Spirit - Collected Essays of JAMES D. G. DUNN, Lightfoot Professor of Divinity, University of Durham – Volume 2: Pneumatology
Grand Rapids, MI: William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 1998. – 396 p.
ISBN 0·8028-4176·7
The Christ and the Spirit – Vol. 2 – Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
GENERAL ESSAYS
- I. Spirit and Holy Spirit in the New Testament (1978)
- 2. New Wine in Old Wine-Skins: The Spirit of Prophecy (1973)
- 3. Enthusiasm (1987)
- 4. Rediscovering the Spirit (I) (1972)
- 5. Rediscovering the Spirit (2) (1982)
- 6. Spirit-Baptism and Pentecostalism (1970)
JOHN THE BAPTIST
- 7. Spirit-and-Fire Baptism (1972)
- 8. The Birth of a Metaphor - Baptized in Spirit (1977)
- 9. John the Baptist's Use of Scripture (1994)
JFSUS AND THE SPIRIT
- 10. Spirit and Kingdom (1970)
- 11. Prophetic HI" -Sayings and the Jesus Tradition: The Importance of Testing Prophetic UUerances within Early Christianity (1977)
- 12. Demon-Possession and Exorcism in the New Testament (1980)
- 13. Matthew 12:281Luke 11:20 - A Word of Jesus? (1988)
THE SPIRIT IN ACTS
- 14. 6roPEcl as the Gift of the Holy Spirit (1970)
- 15. Pentecost (1976)
- 16. "They Believed Philip Preaching" (Acts 8: 12) (1979)
- 17. Baptism in the Spirit: A Response to Pentecostal Scholarship on Luke-Acts (1993)
THE SPIRIT AND ECCLESIOLOGY
- 18. Models of Christian Community in the New Testament (1981)
- 19. The Responsible Congregation (I Corinthians 14:26-40) (1983)
- 20. Ministry and the Ministry: The Charismatic Renewal's Chnllenge to Traditional Ecclesiology (1985)
- 21. Discernment of Spirits - A Neglected Gift (1979)
- 22. The Spirit of Jesus (1988)
- 23. The Spirit and the Body of Christ (1988)
Index of Modem Authors
Index of Scripture and Other Ancient Writings
СУПЕР!
Вот почему нужно изучать английский!
СПАСИБО!