Dunn - Jesus Remembered - Джеймс Данн - Jesus and the Spirit - The Christ and the Spirit

CHRISTIANITY IN THE MAKING Volume 1

WILLIAM B. EERDMANS PUBLISHING COMPANY

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN / CAMBRIDGE, U.K.

2003 - 1019 s.

ISBN 0-8028-3931-2

James D. G. Dunn - Jesus Remembered - Джеймс Данн - Иисус воспоминаемый - Contents Preface 1. Christianity in the Making Part One: Faith and the Historical Jesus 2. Introduction

3. The (Re-)Awakening of Historical Awareness

4. The Flight from Dogma

5. The Flight from History

6. History, Hermeneutics and Faith Part Two: From the Gospels to Jesus 7. The Sources

8. The Tradition

9. The Historical Context

10. Through the Gospels to Jesus Part Three: The Mission of Jesus 11. Beginning from the Baptism of John

12. The Kingdom of God

13. For Whom Did Jesus Intend His Message?

14. The Character of Discipleship Part Four: The Question of Jesus' Self-Understanding 15. Who Did They Think Jesus Was?

16. How Did Jesus See His Own Role? Part Five: The Climax of Jesus' Mission 17. Crucifixus sub Pontio Pilato

18. Et Resurrexit

19. Jesus Remembered Abbreviations Bibliography Indices

Jesus Remembered - James D. G. Dunn - Preface

It has long been a hope and intention of mine to provide a comprehensive overview of the beginnings of Christianity. As a student of the New Testament (NT), in both professional and personal capacity, I suppose the ambition has a twofold origin: partly a desire to understand the NT writings in historical context, and not only as theological resource or as literature; and partly an instinctive hermeneutical awareness that the part can be understood only in the light of the whole, just as the whole can be comprehended only through a close understanding of the parts. The desire first took flesh in 1971, when A. R. C. (Bob) Leaney, a wonderfully generous and gentle Head of Department for a recently appointed lecturer, encouraged me to rethink the main NT course in the Theology Department of Nottingham University. With limited teaching resources, and Bob Leaney content to teach what he described as 'a mini Kьmmel' (Introduction to the writings of the NT), the obvious answer seemed to me to be a course entitled The Beginnings of Christianity'.

The aim was to give students a fairly detailed insight into the life and teaching of Jesus and the initial developments which constituted early Christianity, in both historical and theological perspective.



I already conceived the task in three phases. A whole term (ten teaching weeks) had to be given to Jesus; how could it be otherwise, given the central importance of Jesus for and in Christianity? That left only one other term for the sequel(s). And in practice the discussion of primitive Christianity and of Paul's contribution in particular left very little time for anything beyond the first generation. The lecture course always came to an end when analysis of the second generation of Christianity had barely been entered upon.

The situation was unsatisfactory, and only a partial remedy was provided by incorporating much of the missing material into an MA course on 'Unity and Diversity in the New Testament', which was duly written up for publication (1977). Otherwise the regular revisions of the lecture material meant that the third section of 'Beginnings' continued to find itself restricted to two or three brief sketches.

The situation changed significantly with my move to the University of Durham in 1982, where I inherited a core NT course on 'New Testament Theology'. Faced by a similar challenge of too much material to cover in a single course, I had no doubt that the course should focus on the two NT figures of greatest theological significance — Jesus and Paul. It seemed obvious to me then, and still seems obvious to me, that in a Department focusing on the Jewish and Christian traditions of theologizing, detailed historical treatment of the principal focus of all Christian theology (Jesus) was indispensable. Similarly in regard to Paul, arguably the first and most influential of all Christian theologians (by virtue of the canonization of his letters): how could a course in New Testament Theology not give equivalently detailed treatment of Paul's theology? And so my earlier material was reworked to sharpen the theological focus (already a central concern of the earlier course anyway) and to concentrate solely on Jesus and Paul. In a larger Department it was always possible to offer various options which advanced my continuing interest in the second generation of Christianity and the transition to the so-called 'sub-apostolic' age.