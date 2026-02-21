Ehrman - God's Problem

Книга «Проблема Бога» (God's Problem) Барта Эрмана посвящена одному из самых сложных и болезненных вопросов философии и теологии: почему в мире, созданном всемогущим и любящим Богом, существует так много страданий? Автор, будучи бывшим фундаменталистом, который стал агностиком именно из-за неспособности найти ответ на этот вопрос, подробно анализирует различные библейские взгляды на природу зла. Эрман показывает, что сама Библия не дает единого ответа, а предлагает целый спектр противоречивых объяснений: от идеи Божьего наказания за грехи до концепции «искупительного страдания» и апокалиптических ожиданий грядущего суда.

В своем труде Эрман критически разбирает каждую из этих библейских моделей. Он исследует книгу Иова, где страдание представлено как тайна, недоступная человеческому разуму, и пророческие книги, где бедствия трактуются как призыв к покаянию. Автор объясняет, почему для него лично эти ответы оказались неудовлетворительными в свете таких катастроф, как Холокост или массовый голод. Книга представляет собой не только научный анализ библейских текстов, но и глубоко личное размышление о том, как оставаться сострадательным и находить смысл жизни в мире, где на страдания не всегда есть ясный ответ.

God's Problem - Ehrman Bart D. - Барт Эрман

Anyone interested in further, in‑depth scholarship can easily find it by looking around a bit. Two excellent places to start are James L. Crenshaw’s Defending God: Biblical Responses to the Problem of Evil (New York: Oxford University Press, 2005), and Antti Laato and Johannes C. de Moor’s Theodicy in the World of the Bible (Leiden: E. J. Brill, 2003). Both books are fully documented, and the former provides an extensive bibliography.

God's Problem - Ehrman Bart D. - Preface - Барт Эрман

This book deals with a matter that is very important to me, not just professionally but also personally. I have written it for a broad audience of regular readers, not for a narrow audience of specialists (who might, I suppose, be considered irregular readers). In view of the intended audience, I have kept endnotes and references to a sparse minimum. Anyone interested in further, in‑depth scholarship can easily find it by looking around a bit. Two excellent places to start are James L. Crenshaw’s Defending God: Biblical Responses to the Problem of Evil (New York: Oxford University Press, 2005), and Antti Laato and Johannes C. de Moor’s Theodicy in the World of the Bible (Leiden: E. J. Brill, 2003). Both books are fully documented, and the former provides an extensive bibliography.

I have focused on the biblical “solutions” to the problem of suffering that strike me as the most important. Since the so‑called classical view dominates the Hebrew Bible and the apocalyptic view dominates the New Testament, I have devoted two chapters to each. A single chapter is devoted to each of the other views I discuss.