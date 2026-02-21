Ehrman - The New Testament

Книга «Новый Завет: историческое введение в раннехристианские писания» Барта Эрмана является одним из самых популярных академических учебников по библеистике. Автор подходит к Новому Завету не с теологической, а с чисто исторической точки зрения, рассматривая 27 книг канона как литературные памятники своей эпохи. Эрман знакомит читателя с методами современной критической науки, объясняя, как историки анализируют древние тексты, определяют их авторство, датировку и контекст возникновения, а также как они реконструируют жизнь Иисуса и деятельность ранних христианских общин.

В своем труде Эрман подробно разбирает разнообразие взглядов внутри раннего христианства, подчеркивая, что оно не было монолитным движением. Он анализирует различия между Евангелиями, посланиями Павла и другими текстами, объясняя, как менялись представления о Христе и спасении по мере распространения веры в греко-римском мире. Книга также включает главы об апокрифических писаниях, которые не вошли в канон, что позволяет увидеть более полную картину духовных поисков первых веков. Благодаря ясному стилю изложения и богатству иллюстративного материала, работа Эрмана служит идеальным путеводителем для тех, кто хочет понять, как формировался фундамент западной цивилизации.

Second edition

New York, Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2000. - 507 pp.

ISBN 0-19-512639-4 (pbk. : alk paper)

Chapter 1 What Is the New Testament? The Early Christians and Their Literature

Chapter 2 The World of Early Christian Traditions

Chapter 3 The Traditions of Jesus in Their Greco-Roman Context

Chapter 4 The Christian Gospels: A Literary and Historical Introduction

Chapter 5 Jesus, the Suffering Son of God: The Gospel according to Mark

Chapter 6 The Synoptic Problem and Its Significance for Interpretation

Chapter 7 Jesus, the Jewish Messiah: The Gospel according to Matthew

Chapter 8 Jesus, the Savior of the World: The Gospel according to Luke

Chapter 9 Luke’s Second Volume: The Acts of the Apostles

Chapter 10 Jesus, the Man Sent from Heaven: The Gospel according to John

Chapter 11 From John’s Jesus to the Gnostic Christ: The Johannine Epistles and Beyond

Chapter 12 Jesus from Different Perspectives: Other Gospels in Early Christianity

Chapter 13 The Historical Jesus: Sources, Problems, and Methods

Chapter 14 Excurus: The Historian and the Problem of Miracle

Chapter 15 Jesus in Context

Chapter 16 Jesus, the Apocalyptic Prophet

Chapter 17 From Jesus to the Gospels

Chapter 18 Paul the Apostle: The Man and His Mission

Chapter 19 Paul and His Apostolic Mission: 1 Thessalonians as a Test Case

Chapter 20 Paul and the Crises of His Churches: 1 and 2 Corinthians, Galatians, Philippians, and Philemon

Chapter 21 The Gospel according to Paul: The Letter to the Romans

Chapter 22 Does the Tradition Miscarry? Paul in Relation to Jesus, James, Thecla, and Theudas

Chapter 23 In the Wake of the Apostle: The Deutero-Pauline and Pastoral Epistles

Chapter 24 From Paul’s Female Colleagues to the Pastor’s Intimidated Women: The Oppression of Women in Early Christianity

Chapter 25 Christians and Jews: Hebrews, Barnabas, and Later Anti-Jewish Literature

Chapter 26 Christians and Pagans: 1 Peter, the Letters of Ignatius, the Martyrdom of Polycarp, and Later Apologetic Literature

Chapter 27 Christians and Christians: James, the Didache, Polycarp, 1 Clement, Jude, and 2 Peter

Chapter 28 Christians and the Cosmos: The Revelation of John, The Shepherd of Hermas, and the Apocalypse of Peter